Proven Sales Leader Brings 30 Years of Experience to Build Winning Regional Go-to-Market Team, Drive DACH Growth

Red Sift, the leading Digital Resilience Platform enabling organizations to see, solve, and secure vulnerabilities in their attack surface, today announced the appointment of Peter Machat as Vice President of the DACH region, effective immediately. In his new role, Mr. Machat will be responsible for building up EMEA Central and establishing a stronger identity for Red Sift in the region.

"Mr. Machat's proven success building sales teams in the DACH region makes him the obvious choice for this role as we seek to grow Red Sift's footprint in the area," said David Bennett, chief revenue officer at Red Sift. "Located in Munich, Germany, Mr. Machat's experience and perspective on the region will significantly enhance communication and relationship-building with prospective DACH customers to drive growth in this burgeoning market."

Mr. Machat brings nearly 30 years of proven business and technical experience building successful sales teams in the DACH region. Prior to joining Red Sift, Mr. Machat served as Vice President of Central EMEA for Ivanti where he built and led six sales teams, including channel and technical managers. Mr. Machat also served as Vice President for DACH, Eastern Europe and Middle East/North African regions for MobileIron before being acquired by Ivanti in 2020.

"My approach when building a company's presence in the area is to combine the start-up mentality from my early days with BlackBerry and MobileIron with my learning from Global Players like BMW and Roche," said Peter Machat, Vice President of DACH, Red Sift. "The DACH area is ripe for rapid growth and Red Sift is in an ideal position to help DACH organizations discover and optimize their digital resilience strategies with Red Sift at the center."

The appointment closely follows the company's acquisition of Hardenize in late 2022 and its $54M Series B round of funding, which it is using to accelerate its global expansion and platform adoption.

For more information on Red Sift and to request a complimentary analysis of your environment, please visit https://redsift.com/.

About Red Sift

Red Sift's Digital Resilience Platform solves for the greatest vulnerabilities across the complete attack surface. By providing comprehensive coverage of an organization's digital footprint through best-in-class discovery and monitoring, Red Sift enables users to proactively uncover threats within email, domains, brand, and the network perimeter. Paired with sophisticated remediation capabilities, Red Sift provides organizations with the tools to shut down phishing and ensure ongoing compliance with email and web security protocols.

Red Sift is a global organization with offices in North America, Australia, Spain, and the UK. It boasts an impressive client base across all industries, including Domino's, ZoomInfo, Athletic Greens, Pipedrive, and top global law firms. Red Sift is also a trusted partner of Entrust, Microsoft, and Validity, among others. Find out more at redsift.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230419005127/en/

Contacts:

Emily Townsend

On behalf of Red Sift

RedSift@famapr.com

(978) 888-3729