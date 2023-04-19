Board International will showcase its comprehensive suite of Intelligent Planning solutions to help businesses create integrated and impactful approaches to achieve better business outcomes

Board International, a leading global provider of Intelligent Planning Solutions which help organizations to plan smarter, enabling actionable insights and better outcomes, today announced it will be hosting its first physical event since 2019. "Board Beyond," a global conference, will take place at Illuminate located inside the Science Museum in London, UK, on May 16, 2023.

The event will bring together global business leaders for a day of conferences, networking, collaboration and learning. Board International will showcase its latest innovations in business planning, introduce product enhancements and deliver interactive solution sessions.

The event will feature keynote speeches from Marco Limena, Nelson Petracek, CTO and CPO of Board International, and industry experts across finance, retail and supply chain as well as a panel discussion moderated by Founder and Managing Director, Carsten Bange of BARC, along with customer success stories from Groupe SEB, BASF, Decathlon, The Very Group, Sella Holding, OTC Industrial Technologies and more. Jed Griffiths, UK Chief Digital Officer at Microsoft, joins the speaker roster as well to discuss digital transformation, migration to the Cloud, and open collaboration and the role Board plays in it.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about best practices for driving business transformation, improving decision-making processes and achieving better business outcomes.

"We are thrilled to organize our first physical event in three years," said Marco Limena, CEO of Board International. "Board Beyond is an opportunity for us to connect with our customers and partners, and other planning leaders to share our latest innovations and further ignite the intelligent planning revolution."

Board Beyond is sponsored by: Microsoft, BDG, BIOS, Oliver Wight, SDG, Absolute Labs, KPMG, and EY.

For more information, please visit https://beyond.board.com/

About Board

Board's Intelligent Planning Platform delivers solutions that help over 2,000 organizations worldwide plan smarter enabling actionable insights and better outcomes. Placed as a leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Financial Planning Software, Board helps leading enterprises discover crucial insights which drive business decisions and unify strategy, finance and operations through more integrated and intelligent planning to achieve full control of performance. Partnering with Board, global enterprises such as H&M, BASF, Burberry, Toyota, Coca-Cola, KPMG, and HSBC have digitally transformed their planning processes.

Founded in 1994, and now with 25 offices worldwide, Board International is recognized by leading analysts including BARC, Gartner, and IDC.

www.board.com

