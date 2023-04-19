UL 2941 provides testable requirements for energy storage and generation technologies on the distribution grid. The new cybersecurity protocol provides a framework for PV inverters, electric-vehicle chargers, wind turbines, fuel cells, and other distributed resources.From pv magazine USA Electrical standards provider UL Solutions has released a new cybersecurity protocol, UL 2941, to cover distributed energy and inverter-based resources. Developed with the US Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), UL 2941 provides testable requirements for energy storage and generation ...

