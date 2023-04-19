Bombardier Inc.: Bombardier Achieves Regulatory Approvals for Installation of Smart Link Plus System on In-Service Challenger and Global Aircraft

Bombardier has achieved Transport Canada (TC), European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approval for Challenger and Global Smart Link Plus system installations



Challenger and Global aircraft operators can now book Smart Link Plus system installations across the entire Bombardier Service Centre network

Smart Link Plus system enables operators to make data-driven decisions in real time, maximizing operational efficiency



MONTREAL, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier today announced major advancements in its comprehensive *Smart Link Plus connected aircraft system with several key regulatory approvals. The company has recently achieved essential TC, EASA and FAA approvals for almost its entire fleet of Challenger and Global aircraft. With these approvals, operators of all in-service Challenger 300, Challenger 350, Challenger 3500, Challenger 605 and Challenger 650, as well as Global 5000, Global 6000, Global Express and Global XRS aircraft will be able to install the innovative Smart Link Plus aircraft health management system on their business jets.

Smart Link Plus is an advanced health monitoring system that collects crucial aircraft data, enabling flight and maintenance crews to quickly prioritize and proactively troubleshoot essential in-flight alerts, increasing an aircraft's operational efficiency. Aircraft operators can effectively track, troubleshoot and dispatch a technician based on information received from the system, enabling them to make detailed maintenance decisions quickly and efficiently.

"The Smart Link Plus system is fundamentally changing the way Bombardier supports its customers," said Paul Sislian, Executive Vice President, Aftermarket Services & Strategy, Bombardier. "With Smart Link Plus, customers can make concrete maintenance decisions in real time - significantly enhancing the efficiency of their operations."

The Smart Link Plus connected aircraft system was first introduced on the Bombardier flagship Global 7500 aircraft and customers continue to benefit from its advanced data-driven capabilities. Now, a strong majority of current Global 7500 aircraft customers have enrolled in the Smart Link Plus service, and Bombardier has been gradually expanding the program to offer retrofit options to its in-service fleet of Challenger and Global aircraft. The Smart Link Plus system will also be installed on all new Global 8000 aircraft as a standard feature.

With Smart Link Plus, ground crews can also use the program's remote parameter display to independently monitor an aircraft while in-flight to assist in finding the root cause of potential issues. While in-flight, the Smart Link Plus service automatically sends ground crews takeoff, landing and in-flight fault notifications together with contextual data, allowing the flight crew to focus on other tasks. Full flight data is automatically transmitted and accessible once the aircraft has landed. Access to full aircraft systems data provides additional information required to troubleshoot more complex faults.

Aircraft data is also displayed in an intuitive, user-friendly Bombardier application (myMaintenance App) and is available anytime, anywhere on any personal electronic device. Additionally, Bombardier's 24/7 Customer Response Centre (CRC) and dedicated team of experts and specialists can support troubleshooting efforts using the myMaintenance App and mobilize additional support as required.

With the recent growth and comprehensive expansion of Bombardier's worldwide Service Centre network, the introduction of several exciting new products and services, and the latest developments in the Smart Link Plus system, Bombardier continues to build on its commitment to provide customers with the best service experience in the industry today.

Bombardier is working to finalize all regulatory approvals for operators of Challenger 604 and Global 5500 and Global 6500 aircraft. Approvals are expected from late 2023 through early 2024.

