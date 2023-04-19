Med-X, Inc.: Med-X to Present at Planet MicroCap Showcase from April 26-27, 2023

Management to Build Relationships with Institutional Investors at Leading Investor Conference for Small-Cap Public Companies

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2023 / Med-X, Inc., a leading innovator of all-natural green scene bio-solutions addressing the pest control, health and wellness markets, today announced that the Company will attend the 2023 Planet MicroCap Showcase taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada from April 26-27, 2023.

The Planet MicroCap Showcase is one of the premier investor conferences in the small-cap public company space - bringing together hundreds of investors and presenting companies for two days of presentations, one-on-one meetings, and networking.

Med-X Chairman and CEO Matthew Mills is scheduled to host a formal presentation to investors on Wednesday, April 26th and will host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the conference. To view the webcast presentation, please reference the below link:

Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2023 - Company Presentation

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Time: 4:30 p.m. Pacific time

Location: Horseshoe Hotel & Casino - Las Vegas, Nevada

Webcast Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48025

Matthew Mills, Chief Executive Officer of Med-X, said: "The Planet MicroCap Showcase is an unparalleled opportunity for Med-X to form relationships with public company investors, building the foundation for an expected transition to the public markets in 2023. This industry-leading investor conference serves as a fantastic platform to enhance our visibility throughout the capital markets. I look forward to sharing our exciting story with investors as we strive to build long-term value for my fellow shareholders through sustained operational execution."

A live audio webcast and archive of the presentation will be available using the link above. Registration is mandatory for conference participation. For more information, or to schedule a meeting with management, please contact MZ Group at MXRX@mzgroup.us .

About Med-X, Inc.

Med-X, Inc. is a leading innovator of all-natural green scene bio-solutions addressing the international pest control , health and wellness markets. Capitalizing on its diverse family of in-house brands to offer safe alternatives to conventional chemical and pharmaceutical products using all-natural ingredients, Med-X's comprehensive go-to-market strategy includes an integrated e-commerce, brick and mortar distributor and on-site services presence in key national markets. For more information, please visit www.medx-rx.com .

Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sale of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). This announcement is being issued in accordance with Rule 135 of the Securities Act. This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding projected business performance, operating results, financial condition, and other aspects of the company, expressed by such language as "expected," "anticipated," "projected" and "forecasted." Please be advised that such statements are estimates only and there is no assurance that the results stated or implied by forward-looking statements will actually be realized by the company. Forward-looking statements may be based on management assumptions that prove to be wrong. The Company and its business are subject to substantial risks and potential events beyond its control that would cause material differences between predicted results and actual results, including the Company incurring operating losses and experiencing unexpected material adverse events.

Investor Relations Contact

Lucas Zimmerman

Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

262-357-2918

MXRX@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Med-X, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/749893/Med-X-to-Present-at-Planet-MicroCap-Showcase-from-April-26-27-2023