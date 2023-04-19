Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 19, 2023) - SusGlobal Energy Corp. (OTCQB: SNRG) ("SusGlobal") or (the "Company"), an environmental, agricultural, industrial biotechnology and renewables company, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022 and provided an update on its operational progress.

Recent Highlights

On September 21, 2022,the Company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, SusGlobal Energy Belleville Ltd., generated its first Verified Emission Reductions and Removals (" VERRs ") and sold its first carbon credits as part of the Anew SusGlobal Belleville Composting Offset Project in Ontario (the " Project "). The Project generated approximately 105,000 VERRS (generated from 2017 through 2021) with an approximate market value of between US$3.76 (CA$5.00) and US$7.52 (CA$10.00) per VERR. The Project report was submitted to the GHG CleanProjects® Registry, a business unit of the Standards Division of the Canadian Standards Association (" CSA "). The Project is part of the Offset Development and Marketing Agreement with Anew Canada ULC (" Anew Canada ") for developed and marketed greenhouse gas (" GHG ") offset credits from the Company's 49-acre Organic & Non-Hazardous Waste Processing & Composting Facility in Belleville, Ontario.

On November 16, 2022, the Company announced that it signed an Endorsement Agreement (the " Agreement ") with world renowned professional golfer Ernie Els (the " Player "). The multi-year Agreement provides rights to utilize the Player's name and likeness, as well as endorsement in the form of advertisements, promotions, and sales of the SUSGLOBAL® brands. SUSGLOBAL® aims to be the premier organic fertilizer and aquaculture brand to the global Golf industry by providing environmentally friendly forms of both dry and liquid fertilizers, soil amendments and microbial water solutions products (the " Products "). The Products are manufactured by proprietary processes that align with the global climate change initiative and are recognized as premier environmentally friendly solutions positioning the Company as Leaders In The Circular Economy®. Not only is Els serving as Global Brand Ambassador for SUSGLOBAL® by promoting its Products to his colleagues, fans, friends and media followers, he and his team will also act as a liaison to introduce the many golf courses throughout the world to the revolutionary SUSGLOBAL® brand. In the $200 billion fertilizer market, revenues from the approximately 30,000 golf courses, country clubs and other golf facilities in the US are projected to reach nearly $25 billion by 2024. Sustainable and environmentally friendly fertilizer solutions are going to be a key growth factor for the Company as the world looks to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and slow climate change.

On February 22, 2023, the Company announced the appointment of Bruce Rintoul to the Company's Board of Directors (the " Board "). Rintoul also serves on the Board's Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee and the Compensation Committee. Previously, Rintoul served as Senior Vice President of Operations at Veolia North America and previously held senior executive positions with environmental and industrial corporations such as Philip Services Corporation, The Churchill Corporation, RSC Equipment Rental, CEDA International Corporation, and Strike Energy Services. Rintoul also previously served on the Board of Directors for CEDA International Corporation in addition to his CEO and President responsibilities. As Senior VP of Operations at Veolia, he led the transformation of U.S. and Canadian energy generation, water/wastewater management, hazardous waste, and environmental service businesses through structural changes, business process improvements, and data management system implementations. The resulting operational and financial performance improvement subsequently facilitated the divestment of several Veolia businesses in North America.

On April 3, 2023, the Company announced that, on March 28, 2023, the Company entered into an escrow agreement, dated March 28, 2023, (the "Escrow Agreement") with a third-party escrow agent (the "Escrow Agent") to facilitate the discharge in full of its indebtedness to Alterna Savings and Credit Union Limited ("Alterna"). As previously disclosed, Pace Savings & Credit Union Limited had lent money to the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, with the Company, referred to as the "Borrowers"). As of March 28, 2023, the Borrowers owed Alterna, as assignee of that debt, $3,812,765 (CAD$5,195,274), including accrued interest of approximately $387,000 (CAD$527,000). Pursuant to the Escrow Agreement, the Company deposited into escrow $917,364 (CAD$1,250,000) and signed counterparts of a mutual release agreement and indemnity agreement. On release to Alterna of the letter of credit No. 78 dated May 20, 2020, in the sum of $203,163.53 (CAD$276,830.63) the escrow will be released. Alterna has deposited into escrow an authorization empowering the Company to discharge all security and registrations relating to the debt on its behalf, such that Alterna will no longer have any registered security interests in relation to the Company. When the escrowed property is released, the Company will no longer have any indebtedness to Alterna (or Pace).

Revenue increased by 17.9% during the fourth quarter of 2022 to $170,046 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 in the amount of $144,246, from increased business from an existing customer in the Company's organic waste processing and composting facility offset by a reduction in business from the Company's garbage collection operation, which was terminated during the current fourth quarter.

"We continue to process municipal organic waste streams, diverting them from landfills, while producing regenerative products and monetizing carbon offset credits as part of our Circular Economy model. We have confidence in a revenue ramp up this year," said Marc Hazout, Executive Chairman, President and CEO of SusGlobal Energy Corp. "Our goal is to have our second facility commence the commercialization of our proprietary organic liquid fertilizer in order to increase revenue and cash flow, maximizing shareholder value with an objective to up-list to a major exchange."

Unaudited 2022 Fourth Quarter Financial Results

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022, SusGlobal recorded:

Revenue of $170,046.

Cost of sales of $157,945.

Operating expenses of $2,212,776 comprised of $210,228 of interest expenses, $87,720 of professional fees, $78,943 of office and administration, $1,136,393 of stock-based compensation and $452,841 of foreign exchange losses.

Net loss of $3,221,673, or $0.02 loss per share- basic and diluted.

Included in the other expenses for the period was a charge of $1,091,280 on the revaluation of the convertible promissory notes.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) loss of $600,302.

$9,865,775 in total assets at the end of the year, with total current liabilities of $22,339,175.

About SusGlobal Energy Corp.

SusGlobal Energy Corp., the developer of SusGro, an award winning and revolutionary pathogen free organic liquid fertilizer, is an environmental, agricultural, industrial biotechnology and renewables company focused on acquiring, developing, and monetizing a portfolio of proprietary technologies in the waste to energy and regenerative product applications globally. It is management's objective to grow SusGlobal into a significant sustainable waste to energy and regenerative products provider and a trusted brand for the fertilizer, soil and aquaculture market, as LEADERS IN THE CIRCULAR ECONOMY®. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: www.susglobalenergy.com.

In accordance with SEC Regulation G, the non-GAAP measurements in this press release have been reconciled to the nearest GAAP measurement, which can be viewed under the heading "Interim Condensed Consolidated Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Information" in the financial table included in this press release.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's objectives. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective," "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, lack of sufficient financial resources; variations in market conditions, currency and our stock; the Company's ability to obtain any necessary permits, approvals, consents or authorizations required for its activities; the Company's ability to produce energy, biogas, compost or organic fertilizer from its properties successfully or profitably, to continue its projected growth, or to be fully able to implement its business strategies and other risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.

- Financial Tables Follow -

SusGlobal Energy Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

As at December 31, 2022 and 2021

(Expressed in United States Dollars)



















2022



2021

ASSETS











Current Assets











Cash $ 42,900

$ 36,033

Trade receivables

69,193



59,665

Government remittances receivable

6,983



13,265

Inventory

58,695



20,582

Prepaid expenses and deposits

580,852



163,343

Total Current Assets

758,623



292,888











Long-lived Assets, net

9,107,152



8,278,833

Long-Term Assets

9,107,152



8,278,833

Total Assets $ 9,865,775

$ 8,571,721

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIENCY







Current Liabilities







Accounts payable $ 3,475,691

$ 1,085,235

Government remittances payable

371,587



262,047

Accrued liabilities

1,781,258



942,241

Current portion of long-term debt

8,816,931



7,765,421

Current portion of obligations under capital lease

57,275



91,047

Convertible promissory notes

7,796,433



3,798,516

Loans payable to related parties

40,000



-

Total Current Liabilities

22,339,175



13,944,507

Long-term debt

52,495



1,752,271

Obligations under capital lease

64,483



130,086

Deferred tax liability

-



73,925

Total Long-term Liabilities

116,978



1,956,282

Total Liabilities

22,456,153



15,900,789











Stockholders' Deficiency







Preferred stock, $.0001 par value, 10,000,000 authorized, none issued and outstanding







Common stock, $.0001 par value, 150,000,000 authorized, 113,438,832 (2021- 92,983,547) shares issued and outstanding

11,348



9,302

Additional paid-in capital

17,152,018



11,272,599

Shares to be issued

213,600



59,640

Accumulated deficit

(30,345,197 )

(18,334,649 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

377,853



(335,960 )









Stockholders' deficiency

(12,590,378 )

(7,329,068 )









Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficiency $ 9,865,775

$ 8,571,721



SusGlobal Energy Corp.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

For the three-month periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

(Unaudited)



For the three-month periods ended





December 31, 2022



December 31, 2021

Revenue $ 170,046

$ 144,246











Cost of Sales







Opening inventory

-



-

Depreciation

108,206



118,339

Direct wages and benefits

67,128



54,056

Equipment rental, delivery, fuel and repairs and maintenance

(17,211 )

(247,566 ) Utilities

10,165



56,817

Outside contractors

198



37,097





168,486



18,743

(Less) add: closing inventory

(10,541 )

924

Total cost of sales

157,945



19,667











Gross profit

12,101



124,579











Operating expenses







Management compensation-stock- based compensation

60,111



54,258

Management compensation-fees

110,610



10,693

Marketing

(12,576 )

139,812

Professional fees

87,720



416,557

Interest expense

210,228



197,926

Office and administration

78,943



163,898

Rent and occupancy

44,305



34,952

Insurance

2,854



30,232

Filing fees

9,684



37,130

Amortization of financing costs

14,849



34,923

Directors' compensation

13,826



14,895

Stock-based compensation

1,136,393



93,959

Repairs and maintenance

2,878



30,708

Foreign exchange loss

452,951



23,061

Total operating expenses

2,212,776



1,283,004











Net Loss from operating activities

(2,200,675 )

(1,158,425 )

Other expenses

(1,093,086 )

(831,323 ) Net loss before deferred and income taxes recovery

(3,293,761 )

(1,989,748 ) Deferred and income taxes recovery

72,088



8,990

Net Loss

(3,221,673 )

(1,980,758 ) Other comprehensive loss







Foreign exchange loss

(106,000 )

2,431











Comprehensive loss $ (3,327,673 ) $ (1,978,327 )









Net loss per share-basic and diluted $ (0.02 ) $ (0.02 )









Weighted average number of common shares outstanding- basic and diluted

109,900,795



94,317,080



SusGlobal Energy Corp.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Information

For the three-month periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

(Unaudited)

For the three-month periods ended



December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

Net loss (GAAP) $ (3,221,673 ) $ (1,980,758 ) Add the following items:







Interest expense

210,228



197,926

Depreciation and amortization

108,510



118,625

Stock-based compensation

1,196,504



148,217

Amortization of financing costs

14,849



34,923

Loss on revaluation of convertible promissory notes-net

1,091,280



378,067

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ (600,302 ) $ (1,103,000 )

Contact

SusGlobal Energy Corp.

Marc Hazout, President and CEO

(416) 223-8500 or Toll Free: 1-866-512-7374

Email: info@susglobalenergy.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/162976