Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 19, 2023) - Silver Valley Metals Corp. (TSXV: SILV) (OTCQB: SVMFF) ("Silver Valley" or the "Company"), a brownfield exploration Company with two potential high impact projects that comprise silver-zinc-lead located in north Idaho, USA and lithium - potassium (sulphate of potash) located in Zacatecas and San Luis Potosi, Mexico respectively, is pleased to announce the engagement of two marketing agreements.

Silver Valley has engaged Common Cents Media, Social Purpose Corporation of Gig Harbor, Washington, to provide marketing services through social media channels and online media distribution for an initial term of three months to commence on April 19, 2023, and on a month-to-month basis thereafter, pursuant to an agreement dated April 19, 2023. Common Cents Media is to be paid USD $20,000 from the Company's general working capital for the initial three-month term and for mutually agreed upon deliverables monthly thereafter.

Common Cents Media, which is owned by Vanessa Lanza does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest other than 168,000 stock options to be granted to it exercisable at a price of $0.15 vesting over a period of one year in equal tranches every three months. Common Cents Media may provide additional services in the future.

Silver Valley has also engaged the services of Global One Media Limited ("Global One Media") to manage social media on the Company's behalf, including the distribution of news releases, interviews, and other similar services.

Commenting on the engagement, Bastien Boulay, Managing Partner at Global One Media, said, "With millions of young, savvy investors turning to social media for investment advice, we are very excited to be able to introduce and enhance Silver Valley's exposure to Millennial and Gen Z investors in particular, who consume investment information on digital channels such as YouTube, TikTok, Spotify and Instagram. By presenting the information in a way that is fun and easy to digest and understand, we aim to help Silver Valley develop a dynamic online following across their social media channels."

Global One Media does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest. Global One Media may provide additional services in the future.

About: Silver Valley Metals:

Silver Valley Metals Corp. is a Canadian exploration company comprised of a group of experienced exploration, mining, and financing specialists focused on the pursuit of mineral discovery and development. We are focused on the advancement of strategic and precious mineral properties including Lithium-Potash in Mexico and Silver-Zinc-Lead in northern Idaho, USA.

