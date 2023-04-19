An international research group has made translucent perovskite solar cells to maintain decent levels of average visible transmittance (AVT) while offering higher efficiency. They tested different module and cell configurations and produced a two-terminal, perovskite-perovskite tandem device with an efficiency of 17.7% at 12% AVT.A group of scientists led by Germany's Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) has developed a new way to fabricate micro-patterned translucent perovskite PV cells that could be used in tandem solar modules intended for applications in building-integrated photovoltaics ...

