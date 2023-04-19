Andonix Introduces Andi, the AI-Powered Manufacturing Chatbot Revolutionizing Factories

Andi's Automatic Monitoring, Advanced Problem Detection, Swift Escalation, and Team Support Produce Unmatched Efficiency and Empower Factory Workers With Ultimate Productivity

DETROIT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2023 / Andonix proudly introduces Andi, the AI-powered manufacturing chatbot designed to bring AI augmentation to factory workers. Andi is an advanced natural language processing solution driven by AI technology, enabling factory workers to engage in human-like conversations and request expert help and support from the chatbot. Andi can assist with tasks such as automatically monitoring machine and process performance, solving problems, and generating action plans, checklists, and work instructions.

Andi Features an AI-Powered Conversational Interface

Andi is part of Smart Work Station powered by Andonix, accessible on any device and WhatsApp

Andi can also learn company-specific information like machine operation and troubleshooting manuals, quality systems, HR manuals, and more, providing instant support for specific questions like how to fix particular machine failure codes, identifying the top three problems causing the most downtime in a machine, determining the FTQ for the last hour, or even clarifying company vacation policies. Andi offers unprecedented efficiency, productivity, and real-time guidance for factory teams, streamlining operations and continuously delivering data-driven insights to improve manufacturing outcomes.

Execution Performance Enhanced

Factory worker teams, and managers face numerous challenges, such as monitoring machine performance, addressing equipment downtime, maintaining product quality, ensuring worker safety, and managing resources effectively. These tasks often require real-time decision-making, data analysis, and communication with the workforce, placing significant demands on managers' time and expertise.

Additionally, managers often need more resources, such as time, personnel, and budget, making it difficult to effectively address all performance monitoring and problem-solving needs. Constant firefighting, crisis management, and managing multiple stakeholders simultaneously leave teams with no time to spare.

Andonix customers have frequently voiced concerns about inefficient communication. Following trending issues and prioritizing urgent matters versus important ones can be extremely challenging using WhatsApp, Email, SMS, phone calls, etc. Communication gaps between different departments, teams, and personnel can hinder the timely exchange of information, slowing down problem detection and resolution.

This is why Andonix created Andi. With Andi, customers can access a manufacturing expert on demand when needed, without delays or constraints; Andi can send timely automatic notifications when a problem or anomaly is detected when monitoring a machine or process. Whether on WhatsApp, Web, iOS, or Android, factory teams can instantly consume performance metrics and access expert help to make informed decisions to solve problems in a way that was impossible just a few months ago.

A Manufacturing Expert Assistant for Every Worker

Andonix designed Andi to help factory worker teams overcome execution challenges by accessing an AI-powered manufacturing expert on demand. With Andi, teams can experience the following benefits:

Real-time performance monitoring: Andi allows factory teams to consume performance metrics instantly, making it easier to track machine performance, equipment downtime, and product quality.

Andi allows factory teams to consume performance metrics instantly, making it easier to track machine performance, equipment downtime, and product quality. Streamlined access: Andi integrates seamlessly with communication tools like WhatsApp, Web, iOS, and Android, enabling efficient communication and collaboration between departments, teams, and personnel.

Andi integrates seamlessly with communication tools like WhatsApp, Web, iOS, and Android, enabling efficient communication and collaboration between departments, teams, and personnel. Expert assistance: Andi provides expert help to make informed decisions and solve problems quickly, reducing the time spent on problem detection and resolution.

Problem-Solving at Andi's Core

Numerous Andonix customers who have implemented Andi report significant downtime reductions and product quality improvements. Andi's advanced analytics and root cause analysis capabilities enable factory teams across various industries to swiftly and accurately pinpoint the root causes of issues. As a result, these companies are able to implement corrective actions promptly, reduce downtime, and enhance product quality, showcasing Andi's value in diverse real-world manufacturing scenarios.

Simplicity, Security, Ease of Use, and Accessibility

Andonix created Andi incorporating core principles of simplicity, security, and ease of use. Its user-friendly interface allows plant and engineering managers to access critical information and communicate with their workforce effortlessly. Andi is compatible with various communication channels, including WhatsApp, SMS, and email, ensuring accessibility and seamless integration with existing systems. Furthermore, Andonix is committed to maintaining the highest data security standards, protecting user information, and ensuring the confidentiality of proprietary data. Andi is highly scalable and compatible with the existing factory technology stack.

Andi is part of the Andonix Smart Work Station product suite, and it can adapt to any size company, large or small. Leveraging AWS' leadership position in manufacturing cloud infrastructure, Smart Work Station can easily be integrated with IIoT sensors, PLCs, Business Intelligence solutions (BI) like Power BI, Google Locker Studio, Quick, SCADA systems, MES and ERP. Our partnership status with SAP makes Andi a powerful tool to unlock maximum interoperability. At Andonix, we are committed to continuous innovation and development, adding new skills and features to Andi consistently as a software service (SaaS), allowing us to deliver affordable innovation to our customers.

Pricing That Promotes Accessibility and Adoption

Andi starts at only $250 per month, offering an affordable solution for manufacturing companies looking to optimize their operations and maximize ROI. This pricing strategy aims to reduce friction and encourage the rapid adoption of Andi in manufacturing facilities. Furthermore, Andonix is dedicated to empowering small manufacturers with accessible pricing and bringing AI to inner-city companies that drive economic growth. The company is also committed to donating its product to help bring this cutting-edge manufacturing technology to as many small manufacturers as possible. Andi can be implemented quickly and does not require extensive setup or configuration.

About Andonix and Our Commitment to Social Impact

Andonix is a technology company dedicated to empowering frontline workers in the manufacturing industry. Our mission is to help manufacturing companies do more with less by streamlining operations and increasing efficiency. We envision an equitable and sustainable future for the manufacturing community, enabling companies to thrive and succeed long-term. In line with the United Nations' development goals, we are committed to providing technology to improve worker opportunities at the base of the pyramid, promoting decent work and economic growth, reducing inequalities, eliminating poverty, and fostering labor rights.

To learn more about Andonix and Andi and our commitment to making a positive social impact, please visit our website at www.andonix.com.

