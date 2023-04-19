New solution from Put It Forward integrates data and operations for faster, more reliable business decisions.

Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - April 19, 2023) - Put It Forward, a top-tier technology leader in the intelligent automation industry, has unveiled its latest Siteline Analytics platform. This new solution streamlines the integration of data and operations, enabling businesses to optimize decision-making on a large scale more efficiently.





Company Logo

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8535/162931_c7c78859144cbaf9_001full.jpg

Put It Forward's new solution tackles a significant obstacle for businesses: the labor-intensive, expensive task of analyzing vast quantities of data to obtain dependable insights. The automated data analytics solution boasts no code capabilities which connect all data, objects, models together with data mining, AI and machine learning algorithms to power real time insights in a single solution.

The solution yields several advantages, including accelerated results, enhanced data handling capabilities, significant cost savings, improved productivity, more trustworthy business insights, and the discovery of hidden opportunities.

Put It Forward highlights the following benefits their intelligent automation platform offers to businesses: streamlined end-to-end business workflows, error-free process execution, decreased operational expenses, secure data infrastructure with complete control and efficient inter-departmental collaboration with end to end data governance. The solution applies to marketing, revenue generation, customer experience, finance, operations and HR as well many others by using real time insights to scale data-driven decisions.

"We're thrilled to introduce our Siteline Analytics solution to help businesses make quick and cost-effective decisions at scale," said Mark Cowan, CEO at Put It Forward. "This solves the problem of decision making when your data is scattered across best of breed solutions."

In today's fast-paced business world, the ability to quickly and efficiently analyze large amounts of data is essential for making informed decisions. The traditional approaches to data analysis can be time-consuming, costly, and prone to errors. Put It Forward's Automated Analytics solution, a cutting-edge data integration and optimization platform designed to streamline data operations and empower organizations to make dynamic, data-driven decisions at scale.

By having advanced algorithms and artificial intelligence at its core, Put It Forward's data analytics solution processes data at a speed and scale that surpasses current architectures and processes. This translates to not only a reduction in time spent on research and data analysis but also the ability to work on multiple queries simultaneously and analyze larger volumes of data. Consequently, organizations can save money by increasing the efficiency of their data analysts and reducing technology spend.

Moreover, with the use of configurable smart algorithms, the platform delivers more reliable business insights by minimizing human errors and biases. This allows companies to uncover hidden correlations within the data for things like revenue generation, risk management and process efficiencies. With Put It Forward's Automated Analytics solution, businesses are now better equipped to drive growth, optimize operations, and stay ahead of the competition in an ever-evolving market.

As a trusted technology partner of Sitecore and Oracle, Put It Forward provides over 350 certified pre-built connectors, no-code scalable data integration, process automation, and predictive analytics and insights in a single solution. The company has successfully executed hundreds of data projects for organizations of all sizes with their implementation team, saving both time and money.

"We take pride in offering a comprehensive intelligent automation platform that supplies reliable insights," said Mark Cowan. "We are dedicated to helping organizations operate more efficiently and deliver results faster than ever."

For additional information about Put It Forward and its Siteline Data Analytics solution, please visit putitforward.com.

Contact Details:

Name: Elsa Petterson

Title: Partner success manager

Email: elsa.petterson@putitforward.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/162931