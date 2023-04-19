Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 19.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Jetzt handeln!? – Breaking News und große Kurschance!? Der ultimative Durchbruch!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P7XX | ISIN: SE0014428835 | Ticker-Symbol: 82K
Frankfurt
19.04.23
15:37 Uhr
1,755 Euro
+0,003
+0,17 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VNV GLOBAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VNV GLOBAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
19.04.2023 | 15:46
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of VNV Global AB (39/23)

With effect from April 20, 2023, the subscription rights in VNV Global AB will
be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and
including April 28, 2023. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   VNV TR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020052272              
Order book ID:  291279                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from April 20, 2023, the paid subscription rights in VNV Global AB
will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until
firther notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription rights        
Short name:   VNV BTA                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020052280              
Order book ID:  291278                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.