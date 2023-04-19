Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of VNV Global AB (39/23)

With effect from April 20, 2023, the subscription rights in VNV Global AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including April 28, 2023. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: VNV TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020052272 Order book ID: 291279 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from April 20, 2023, the paid subscription rights in VNV Global AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until firther notice. Instrument: Paid subscription rights Short name: VNV BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020052280 Order book ID: 291278 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB