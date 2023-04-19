Eco-Friendly Spring Cleaning: Sustainable Products From the Home Depot To Refresh Your Home and Yard

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2023 / The Home Depot:

As the weather warms up and the flowers begin to bloom, it's time to start thinking about spring cleaning your home - both inside and out. Be mindful of the impact traditional landscaping and cleaning habits can have on the environment and consider some of these sustainable products and equipment to help minimize your carbon footprint.

INSIDE

Glad Force Flex Drawstring Odor Shield Trash Bags

Made with post-consumer recycled materials

Produced using materials diverted away from landfills

Available in three different scents, exclusively at The Home Depot

Harris Vinegar All-Purpose Cleaner Concentrate

Multiple uses around the home and garden

Chemical-free so it's safe around kids and pets

Citrus and lavender scents exclusive to The Home Depot

OUTSIDE

RIDGID Battery-Powered Lawn Equipment

Ergonomic designs that reduce strain and help limit physical fatigue

Lighter, more portable, with longer runtimes

Brushless technology increases efficiency and extends the life of the motor

RYOBI Whisper Series

Eliminates gas emissions

Premium yet quiet performance with simple charging

Exclusively available at The Home Depot

Visit homedepot.com for more spring-cleaning tips and DIY ideas for the whole home.

