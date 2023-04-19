MRP positioned as the Leader in the 2023 SPARK Matrix for Account-Based Marketing (ABM) Platform by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Account-Based Marketing platform vendors.

MRP, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

MIDDLETON, Mass., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named MRP a 2023 technology leader in the analysis of the global SPARK MatrixTM: Account-Based Marketing Platform market, 2023. Established by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions (QKS), SPARK Matrix includes the positioning of leading ABM vendors with a global impact. This is the third consecutive year that MRP has received a leadership position across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact, ranking above nearly all other vendors in the Matrix.





The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of its SPARK MatrixTM. The study offers strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Megha Rungta, Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "MRP's sophisticated, customizable ABM technology and solutions powered by MRP Prelytix® helps B2B organizations drive account-based strategies and enables organizations to precisely target customers, deliver personalized orchestrations across channels, and measure program results accurately. The company continues to deliver value to its customers through its key strategic differentiators, including global enterprise specialization, sophisticated account-based data management, and a unique combination of technology, services, and coordinated orchestration channels,enabling clients to reach, engage, and drive revenue at target accounts."

Megha added, "With its ability to cater to diverse use cases, robust product strategy and roadmap, and strong industry expertise, MRP has received a strong rating across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact and has been positioned amongst the leaders in the SPARK Matrix: Account-Based Marketing Platform, 2023."

For organizations that serve multiple partners, lines of business, geographies, or industries, MRP empowers sales and marketing teams to simplify their environment's complexity and produce measurable and high-performance conversion, pipeline velocity and closed revenue.

"We thank Quadrant Knowledge Solutions for validating our two decades of solution development, building a unique and powerful combination of account-based technology, tech-enabled services, and orchestration capabilities," said Mark Ogne, Chief Marketing Officer, MRP. "Their coverage accurately identifies how our solutions power B2B sales and marketing teams with the accuracy and precision to find in-market buying groups, reach and engage them with more orchestration channels, and win more business, globally and at scale."

About MRP

MRP revolutionizes the way enterprise organizations reach and connect to the right buying groups and decision-makers across channels, throughout the buyer's journey - driving engagement and revenue, globally and at scale. Applying the industry's leading account-based marketing technology, and the broadest selection of orchestration channels and formats on the market today, MRP Prelytix® powers over 1,000 ABM engines across six continents to coordinate, execute, and optimize their ABM programs in 20+ languages.

For more information, please visit https://www.mrpfd.com/

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

