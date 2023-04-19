Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 19, 2023) - Nevada Vanadium Mining Corp. ("Nevada Vanadium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results at the Company's 2023 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on April 18, 2023 (the "Meeting"). All proposed resolutions were passed.

Detailed voting results for the Meeting are as follows:

Motion Votes For %

For Votes

Against % Against Votes

Withheld %

Withheld Number of Directors 29,847,107 99.55 136,198 0.45 0 0.00 Election of Director Nominees: John Lee 29,816,548 99.44 0 0.00 166,757 0.56 Harald Batista 29,845,585 99.54 0 0.00 137,721 0.46 Greg Hall 29,839,685 99.52 0 0.00 143,621 0.48 Appointment of Auditors 30,108,871 99.89 0 0.00 32,051 0.11

Furthermore, the Company announces the appointment of Mr. Adrian Lupascu as the Company's VP of Exploration, effective April 24, 2023. Adrian is a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"). He holds a bachelor's degree in geological engineering and a master's degree in geochemistry. As an accomplished geologist and engineer, he has more than 20 years of experience in mining exploration and development for nickel platinum-group-metals, other precious and base metals projects.

Adrian was previously with Glencore, Agnico Eagle, Goldcorp and Nyrstar. Adrian has hands-on skills which include managing onsite diamond drilling and production blasting, geological modeling, management of quality assurance/quality control standards, geochem laboratory work and community relationships.

About Nevada Vanadium Mining Corp.

Nevada Vanadium Mining Corp. is a Canadian reporting issuer, holding a 100% interest in the Gibellini Vanadium project in Nevada, United States.

To find out more about Nevada Vanadium, visit www.nevadavanadium.com

NEVADA VANADIUM MINING CORP.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Ron Espell"

CEO

For more information about Nevada Vanadium, please contact Investor Relations: info@nevadavanadium.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release, including statements which may contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", or similar expressions, and statements related to matters which are not historical facts are forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations regarding Company's future growth, results of operations, performance, and business prospects and opportunities, are based on certain factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and the documents incorporated by reference herein are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. In addition, although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events, or results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release any future revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as expressly required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/163016