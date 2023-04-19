DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Parkinson's Disease Clinical Trial Pipeline Space Brims With Novel Emerging Therapies with Over 120 Key Companies Working in the Domain | DelveInsight

Parkinson's disease is a progressive disorder that is caused by the degeneration of nerve cells in the part of the brain called the substantia nigra, which controls movement. These nerve cells die or become impaired, losing the ability to produce an important dopamine chemical. Studies have shown that symptoms of Parkinson's develop in patients with an 80% or greater loss of dopamine-producing cells in the substantia nigra. Most Parkinson's patients are treated with medications to relieve the symptoms of the disease. These medications work by stimulating the remaining cells in the substantia nigra to produce more dopamine (levodopa medications) or by inhibiting some of the acetylcholine that is produced (anticholinergic medications), therefore restoring the balance between the chemicals in the brain.

LAS VEGAS, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's 'Parkinson's Disease Pipeline Insight - 2023' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline Parkinson's disease therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the Parkinson's disease pipeline domain.





Key Takeaways from the Parkinson's Disease Pipeline Report

DelveInsight's Parkinson's disease pipeline report depicts a robust space with 120+ active players working to develop 140+ pipeline therapies for Parkinson's disease treatment.

Key Parkinson's disease companies such as Cerevel Therapeutics, Inhibikase Therapeutics, Neuraly, Peptron, Biogen, Roche, Brain Neurotherapy Bio, Inc., Modag, Annovis Bio Inc., BioVie Inc., United Neuroscience Ltd., Luye Pharma Group, AbbVie, UCB Biopharma SRL, InnoMedica Schweiz AG, Integrative Research Laboratories AB, H. Lundbeck A/S, Shanghai WD Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Cerevance Beta, Inc., Nobilis Therapeutics Inc., BlueRock Therapeutics, Taiwan Mitochondrion Applied Technology Co., Ltd., NeuroDerm Ltd., Pharma Two B, Serina Therapeutics, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited, CuraSen Therapeutics, Inc., Takeda, Xoc Pharmaceuticals, Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd., XWPharma, Athira Pharma, Aptinyx, VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., 1ST Biotherapeutics, Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, AstraZeneca, MedImmune, Anavex Life Sciences Corp., Living Cell Technologies, Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., Alkahest, Inc., Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and others are evaluating new Parkinson's disease drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

Promising Parkinson's disease pipeline therapies in various stages of development include Tavapadon, IkT-148009, NLY01, PT320, BIIB122, Prasinezumab, KDT-3594, AAV2-GDN, AKST4290, anle138b, ITI-214, NTCELL, Buntanetap, ANAVEX2-73, ATH-1017, NE3107, MEDI1341, AZD0328, Liraglutide, UB-312, LY03003, FB-101, AV-101, ABBV-951, NYX-458, DSP-9632P, Valiloxybate, SER-214, UCB7853, TAK-071, XC130-A10H, K0706, Talineuren, Pirepemat, Lu AF28996, WD-1603, CVN424, CST-103, NBTX-001, MSK-DA01, Aadipose-Derived Mesenchymal Stem Cells, ND0612, P2B001, 1ST-103, 1ST-105, and others.

In January 2023, Neurocrine Biosciences and Voyager Therapeutics announced the formation of a new strategic collaboration to advance multiple gene therapies for the treatment of neurological diseases. The collaboration includes Voyager's preclinical, intravenously administered GBA1 gene therapy program for Parkinson's and other GBA1-mediated diseases, combining a GBA1 gene replacement payload with novel capsids from Voyager's TRACERTM (Tropism Redirection of AAV by Cell-type-specific Expression of RNA) platform. In addition, Neurocrine Biosciences and Voyager have agreed to collaborate on three new gene therapy programs directed to rare CNS targets, each also leveraging Voyager's novel TRACER capsids.

In October 2022, Biogen Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc. announced that dosing has commenced in the global Phase 3 LIGHTHOUSE study to evaluate the efficacy and safety profile of BIIB122 (DNL151), as compared to placebo in approximately 400 participants with Parkinson's disease and a confirmed pathogenic mutation in the leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) gene.

In September 2022, Neuron23, Inc. an early-stage biotechnology company focused on developing precision medicines for genetically defined neurological and immunological diseases, and QIAGEN announced a collaboration to develop a companion diagnostic for Neuron23's LRRK2 inhibitor for Parkinson's disease.

The Parkinson's disease pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage Parkinson's disease drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the Parkinson's disease clinical trial landscape.

Parkinson's Disease Overview

Parkinson's disease is a progressive disorder caused by nerve cell degeneration in the substantia nigra, a part of the brain that controls movement. These nerve cells die or become impaired, losing the ability to produce dopamine, an important chemical. According to research, symptoms of Parkinson's disease develop in patients who have an 80% or greater loss of dopamine-producing cells in the substantia nigra.

Dopamine works typically in tandem with other neurotransmitters to help coordinate the millions of nerve and muscle cells involved in the movement. This balance is disrupted when there is insufficient dopamine, resulting in tremors (trembling in the hands, arms, legs, and jaw), rigidity (stiffness of the limbs), slowness of movement, and impaired balance and coordination - the hallmark Parkinson's disease symptoms.

The cause of Parkinson's disease is largely unknown. However, as potential causes of the disease, theories involving oxidative damage, environmental toxins, genetic factors, and accelerated aging have been discussed. The majority of Parkinson's patients are given medications to alleviate their symptoms. These Parkinson's disease medications work by either stimulating the remaining cells in the substantia nigra to produce more dopamine (levodopa medications) or inhibiting some of the acetylcholine produced (anticholinergic medications), restoring the balance of chemicals in the brain.

A snapshot of the Parkinson's Disease Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA Tavapadon Cerevel Therapeutics Phase III Dopamine D1 receptor agonists; Dopamine D5 receptor agonists Oral BIIB122 Biogen Phase III LRRK2 protein inhibitors Oral IkT-148009 Inhibikase Therapeutics Phase II Bcr-abl tyrosine kinase inhibitors Oral NLY01 Neuraly Phase II Glucagon like peptide 1 receptor agonists Subcutaneous PT320 Peptron Phase II Glucagon like peptide 1 receptor agonists Subcutaneous Prasinezumab Prothena Corporation/Roche Phase II Alpha-synuclein inhibitors Intravenous KDT-3594 Kissei Pharmaceutical Phase II Dopamine receptor agonists Oral

Parkinson's Disease Therapeutics Assessment

The Parkinson's disease pipeline report proffers an integral view of Parkinson's disease emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Parkinson's Disease Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Parkinson's Disease Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Parkinson's Disease Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Parkinson's Disease Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Inhalation, Intranasal, Intravenous, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous

Inhalation, Intranasal, Intravenous, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous Parkinson's Disease Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Antibody, Antisense oligonucleotides, Immunotherapy, Monoclonal antibody, Peptides, Protein, Recombinant protein, Small molecule, Stem Cell, Vaccine

: Antibody, Antisense oligonucleotides, Immunotherapy, Monoclonal antibody, Peptides, Protein, Recombinant protein, Small molecule, Stem Cell, Vaccine Parkinson's Disease Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Dopamine D1 receptor agonists, Dopamine D5 receptor agonists, Bcr-abl tyrosine kinase inhibitors, Glucagon like peptide 1 receptor agonists, LRRK2 protein inhibitors, Alpha-synuclein inhibitors, Dopamine receptor agonists

Dopamine D1 receptor agonists, Dopamine D5 receptor agonists, Bcr-abl tyrosine kinase inhibitors, Glucagon like peptide 1 receptor agonists, LRRK2 protein inhibitors, Alpha-synuclein inhibitors, Dopamine receptor agonists Key Parkinson's Disease Companies : Cerevel Therapeutics, Inhibikase Therapeutics, Neuraly, Peptron, Biogen, Roche, Brain Neurotherapy Bio, Inc., Modag, Annovis Bio Inc., BioVie Inc., United Neuroscience Ltd., Luye Pharma Group, AbbVie, UCB Biopharma SRL, InnoMedica Schweiz AG, Integrative Research Laboratories AB, H. Lundbeck A/S, Shanghai WD Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Cerevance Beta, Inc., Nobilis Therapeutics Inc., BlueRock Therapeutics, Taiwan Mitochondrion Applied Technology Co., Ltd., NeuroDerm Ltd., Pharma Two B , Serina Therapeutics, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited, CuraSen Therapeutics, Inc., Takeda, Xoc Pharmaceuticals, Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd., XWPharma, Athira Pharma, Aptinyx, VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., 1ST Biotherapeutics, Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, AstraZeneca, MedImmune, Anavex Life Sciences Corp., Living Cell Technologies, Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., Alkahest, Inc., Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and others.

: Cerevel Therapeutics, Inhibikase Therapeutics, Neuraly, Peptron, Biogen, Roche, Brain Neurotherapy Bio, Inc., Modag, Annovis Bio Inc., BioVie Inc., United Neuroscience Ltd., Luye Pharma Group, AbbVie, UCB Biopharma SRL, InnoMedica Schweiz AG, Integrative Research Laboratories AB, H. Lundbeck A/S, Shanghai WD Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Cerevance Beta, Inc., Nobilis Therapeutics Inc., BlueRock Therapeutics, Taiwan Mitochondrion Applied Technology Co., Ltd., NeuroDerm Ltd., Pharma , Serina Therapeutics, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited, CuraSen Therapeutics, Inc., Takeda, Xoc Pharmaceuticals, Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd., XWPharma, Athira Pharma, Aptinyx, VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., 1ST Biotherapeutics, Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, AstraZeneca, MedImmune, Anavex Life Sciences Corp., Living Cell Technologies, Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., Alkahest, Inc., Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and others. Key Parkinson's Disease Pipeline Therapies: Tavapadon, IkT-148009, NLY01, PT320, BIIB122, Prasinezumab, KDT-3594, AAV2-GDN, AKST4290, anle138b, ITI-214, NTCELL, Buntanetap, ANAVEX2-73, ATH-1017, NE3107, MEDI1341, AZD0328, Liraglutide, UB-312, LY03003, FB-101, AV-101, ABBV-951, NYX-458, DSP-9632P, Valiloxybate, SER-214, UCB7853, TAK-071, XC130-A10H, K0706, Talineuren, Pirepemat, Lu AF28996, WD-1603, CVN424, CST-103, NBTX- 001, MSK -DA01, Aadipose-Derived Mesenchymal Stem Cells, ND0612, P2B001, and others.

Table of Contents

1. Parkinson's Disease Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Parkinson's Disease Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Parkinson's Disease Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Parkinson's Disease Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Parkinson's Disease Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Parkinson's Disease Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Parkinson's Disease Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 9. Parkinson's Disease Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I) 10. Parkinson's Disease Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Parkinson's Disease Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Parkinson's Disease Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

