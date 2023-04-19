Anzeige
Mittwoch, 19.04.2023
WKN: A0HL48 | ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 | Ticker-Symbol: S8T
Frankfurt
19.04.23
08:01 Uhr
4,670 Euro
-0,075
-1,58 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
STHREE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STHREE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,6404,77018:29
19.04.2023 | 17:13
SThree: AGM-AGM Statement

DJ SThree: AGM-AGM Statement

SThree (STEM) SThree: AGM-AGM Statement 19-Apr-2023 / 15:40 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

19 April 2023

SThree plc

("SThree" or the "Company")

Results of Annual General Meeting

The Company announces the voting results of its Annual General Meeting held earlier today.

All resolutions put to the meeting were passed with the requisite majority by means of a poll. Resolutions 1 to 16 were each passed as an Ordinary Resolutions (requiring a simple majority for them to be passed) and resolutions 17 to 19 were each passed as a Special Resolution (requiring at least a 75% majority for them to be passed).

The polling results for each resolution are set out below: 

% of Votes 
       Resolution                  Votes For %   Votes   %   Total   ISC  Withheld 
                                      Against     votes   Voted (2) 
                                                    (1) 
1       To receive the Annual Report and Accounts  92,307,330 99.99 129    0.01 92,307,459 68.63 2,702,931 
       for the year ended 30 November 2022. 
2       To declare a final dividend of 11 pence per 95,004,604 99.99 1,140   0.01 95,005,744 70.64 4,646 
       ordinary share. 
       To approve the Directors' Remuneration 
3       Report for the year ended 30 November 2022, 92,029,557 96.88 2,960,719 3.12 94,990,276 70.62 4,646 
       other than the part containing the 
       directors' remuneration policy. 
4       To approve the Directors' Remuneration    91,519,780 96.35 3,469,671 3.65 94,989,451 70.62 20,939 
       Policy 
5       To re-elect James Bilefield as a Director of 91,004,721 95.80 3,993,323 4.20 94,998,044 70.63 12,346 
       the Company. 
6       To re-elect Timo Lehne as a Director of the 94,733,262 99.71 272,592  0.29 95,005,854 70.64 4,536 
       Company. 
7       To re-elect Andrew Beach as a Director of  94,595,009 99.57 406,533  0.43 95,001,542 70.63 8,848 
       the Company. 
8       To re-elect Denise Collis as a Director of  92,221,617 99.00 932,248  1.00 93,153,865 69.26 1,856,525 
       the Company. 
9       To elect Elaine O'Donnell as a Director of  93,551,749 98.48 1,444,966 1.52 94,996,715 70.63 13,675 
       the Company. 
10      To re-elect Barrie Brien as a Director of  94,063,292 99.02 932,637  0.98 94,995,929 70.63 14,461 
       the Company. 
11      To elect Imogen Joss as a Director of the  94,989,081 99.99 7,635   0.01 94,996,716 70.63 13,674 
       Company 
12      To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as 90,119,351 94.86 4,878,609 5.14 94,997,960 70.63 12,430 
       Auditors of the Company. 
13      To authorise the Audit & Risk Committee to  94,568,859 99.55 429,562  0.45 94,998,421 70.63 11,969 
       determine the Auditor's remuneration. 
       To authorise the Company and its 
14      subsidiaries to make political donations and 92,980,057 97.88 2,017,335 2.12 94,997,392 70.63 12,998 
       incur political expenditure. 
15      To authorise the Directors to allot shares. 82,162,645 86.49 12,831,374 13.51 94,994,019 70.63 16,401 
16      To approve the SThree plc Global All     94,999,238 99.99 5,107   0.01 95,004,345 70.63 6,045 
       Employee Share Plan 
       To authorise the Company to call general 
17      meetings on not less than 14 clear days'   93,967,330 98.91 1,031,125 1.09 94,998,455 70.63 11,935 
       notice. 
18      To disapply statutory pre-emption rights.  94,981,669 99.99 9,707   0.01 94,991,376 70.63 19,014 
19      To authorise the Company to purchase its own 92,925,613 98.04 1,858,396 1.96 94,784,009 70.47 226,381 
       Shares.

Notes: 1. Based on total issued share capital of 134,500,607 ordinary shares (as at 19 April 2023). 2. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted towards votes cast "For" or "Against" aresolution. 3. The total voting rights of the Company on 19 April 2023 were 134,464,840. 4. The 'For' vote includes those giving the Chairman discretion.

National Storage Mechanism

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions passed as special business will shortly be submitted to the FCA's National Storage Mechanism and will be available to view at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/ nationalstoragemechanism

Enquiries: 

SThree plc               020 7268 6000 
Timo Lehne, Chief Executive Officer 
Andrew Beach, Chief Financial Officer 
 
Kate Danson, Company Secretary

- Ends -

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B0KM9T71 
Category Code: AGM 
TIDM:      STEM 
LEI Code:    2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  238131 
EQS News ID:  1612057 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1612057&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 19, 2023 10:40 ET (14:40 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
