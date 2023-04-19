DJ SThree: AGM-AGM Statement

19 April 2023

SThree plc

("SThree" or the "Company")

Results of Annual General Meeting

The Company announces the voting results of its Annual General Meeting held earlier today.

All resolutions put to the meeting were passed with the requisite majority by means of a poll. Resolutions 1 to 16 were each passed as an Ordinary Resolutions (requiring a simple majority for them to be passed) and resolutions 17 to 19 were each passed as a Special Resolution (requiring at least a 75% majority for them to be passed).

The polling results for each resolution are set out below:

% of Votes Resolution Votes For % Votes % Total ISC Withheld Against votes Voted (2) (1) 1 To receive the Annual Report and Accounts 92,307,330 99.99 129 0.01 92,307,459 68.63 2,702,931 for the year ended 30 November 2022. 2 To declare a final dividend of 11 pence per 95,004,604 99.99 1,140 0.01 95,005,744 70.64 4,646 ordinary share. To approve the Directors' Remuneration 3 Report for the year ended 30 November 2022, 92,029,557 96.88 2,960,719 3.12 94,990,276 70.62 4,646 other than the part containing the directors' remuneration policy. 4 To approve the Directors' Remuneration 91,519,780 96.35 3,469,671 3.65 94,989,451 70.62 20,939 Policy 5 To re-elect James Bilefield as a Director of 91,004,721 95.80 3,993,323 4.20 94,998,044 70.63 12,346 the Company. 6 To re-elect Timo Lehne as a Director of the 94,733,262 99.71 272,592 0.29 95,005,854 70.64 4,536 Company. 7 To re-elect Andrew Beach as a Director of 94,595,009 99.57 406,533 0.43 95,001,542 70.63 8,848 the Company. 8 To re-elect Denise Collis as a Director of 92,221,617 99.00 932,248 1.00 93,153,865 69.26 1,856,525 the Company. 9 To elect Elaine O'Donnell as a Director of 93,551,749 98.48 1,444,966 1.52 94,996,715 70.63 13,675 the Company. 10 To re-elect Barrie Brien as a Director of 94,063,292 99.02 932,637 0.98 94,995,929 70.63 14,461 the Company. 11 To elect Imogen Joss as a Director of the 94,989,081 99.99 7,635 0.01 94,996,716 70.63 13,674 Company 12 To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as 90,119,351 94.86 4,878,609 5.14 94,997,960 70.63 12,430 Auditors of the Company. 13 To authorise the Audit & Risk Committee to 94,568,859 99.55 429,562 0.45 94,998,421 70.63 11,969 determine the Auditor's remuneration. To authorise the Company and its 14 subsidiaries to make political donations and 92,980,057 97.88 2,017,335 2.12 94,997,392 70.63 12,998 incur political expenditure. 15 To authorise the Directors to allot shares. 82,162,645 86.49 12,831,374 13.51 94,994,019 70.63 16,401 16 To approve the SThree plc Global All 94,999,238 99.99 5,107 0.01 95,004,345 70.63 6,045 Employee Share Plan To authorise the Company to call general 17 meetings on not less than 14 clear days' 93,967,330 98.91 1,031,125 1.09 94,998,455 70.63 11,935 notice. 18 To disapply statutory pre-emption rights. 94,981,669 99.99 9,707 0.01 94,991,376 70.63 19,014 19 To authorise the Company to purchase its own 92,925,613 98.04 1,858,396 1.96 94,784,009 70.47 226,381 Shares.

Notes: 1. Based on total issued share capital of 134,500,607 ordinary shares (as at 19 April 2023). 2. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted towards votes cast "For" or "Against" aresolution. 3. The total voting rights of the Company on 19 April 2023 were 134,464,840. 4. The 'For' vote includes those giving the Chairman discretion.

National Storage Mechanism

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions passed as special business will shortly be submitted to the FCA's National Storage Mechanism and will be available to view at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/ nationalstoragemechanism

Enquiries:

SThree plc 020 7268 6000 Timo Lehne, Chief Executive Officer Andrew Beach, Chief Financial Officer Kate Danson, Company Secretary

- Ends -

