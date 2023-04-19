The Croatian government has allocated €60 million ($65.6 million) in subsidies for businesses to install 80 MW of renewables and 20 MWh of batteries.The Croatian government is providing €60 million for companies in the processing industry and heating sector to install front-of-the-meter and behind-the-meter PV arrays, biomass projects, biogas-fired power plants, and battery storage installations. This is the first public call in Croatia in which subsidies will come from the European Union's Modernization Fund, which was set up in 2021 to help 10 member states to upgrade their grids and meet 2030 ...

