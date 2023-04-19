Invibes Advertising NV / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous

London, 19 April 2023 - Invibes Advertising, an advanced technology company specialising in digital advertising, today announces its financial agenda for 2023/2024: April 26, 2023: 2023 Q1 revenue

July 25, 2023: 2023 half-year revenue

September 20, 2023: 2023 half-year results

October 25, 2023: 2023 Q3 revenue

January 24, 2024: 2023 full-year revenue

March 27, 2024: 2023 full-year results

All publications are disclosed after the close of trading.

About Invibes Advertising Invibes Advertising (Invibes) is an international technology company specialising in digital advertising innovation.

Founded on the philosophy that advertising efficiency comes from being truly innovative and naturally engaging to users, Invibes has developed an integrated technology platform for brands to reach consumers through impactful in-feed advertising.

Invibes delivers advertising that creates positive attention by harnessing the power of big data, innovative in-feed formats, wide reach and extensive intelligence services.

Pioneering the way in sustainable advertising, Invibes also offers a unique solution to offset campaign emissions through its Carbon-Neutral label.

In order to partner with some of the greatest brands in the world, like Amazon, Bacardi, Dell, IKEA and Toyota, we rely on even greater people. At Invibes we strive to maintain an energetic, open environment that fosters a culture of ideation, growth and GoodVibes, that shines straight through to our clients.

Want to hear more about Invibes? Visit: www.invibes.com

Invibes Advertising is listed on the Euronext Stock Exchange (Ticker: ALINV - ISIN: BE0974299316)

Read our latest press releases at: https://www.invibes.com/investors.html

Follow the latest news about Invibes Advertising on: LinkedIn @Invibes Advertising Twitter @Invibes_adv



Financial & Corporate Contacts:



Kris Vlaemynck, co-CEO

kris.vlaemynck@invibes.com

