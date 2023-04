With reference to an announcement published by Alvotech S.A. (symbol: ALVO) on March 28, 2023, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be increased on April 21, 2023. ISIN LU2458332611 Company name Alvotech S.A. Total share capital before the increase 275.721.672 shares Increase in share capital 14.005.790 shares Total share capital following the increase 289.727.462 shares Nominal value of each share 1 kr. Symbol ALVO Orderbook ID 260316