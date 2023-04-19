SMA says its total inverter capacity will double to 40 GW once its new factory is fully operational in Niestetal, Germany.From pv magazine Germany SMA Solar Technology AG has started building a 20 GW inverter factory at its headquarters in Niestetal, in Hesse, Germany. The new manufacturing facility will be completed by the end of 2024, pushing the company's total annual capacity to 40 GW. "Against the background of global climate change, the entire world is pinning its hopes on renewable energy," said SMA CEO Jürgen Reinert. "But to leverage this enormous potential, photovoltaics have to be ...

