BTS GROUP AB (publ), a world-leading strategy implementation firm, was recently recognized as a Top 20 Leadership Training Company by Training Industry, Inc.

"It is an honor to be recognized for our leadership training capabilities," said Lance Wilke, Head of BTS Central. "We continue to help our clients with their most pressing people and talent challenges. From scalable, frontline efforts that help leaders respond to third-generation leadership expectations, to executive and critical role development that accelerates strategy execution, our work differentiates our clients' approaches to talent, learning, and leadership. Key focus areas this past year included coaching, recession-proofing, digital disruption, executive communications, DEI, and more. We're grateful for our clients' continued trust and partnership in pursuing new opportunities for leadership success."

BTS was selected based on the following criteria:

Breadth and quality of program and service offerings.

Industry visibility, innovation, and impact in the leadership training market.

Client and customer representation.

Business performance and growth.

"This year's selections for our Top 20 Leadership Training companies list serve the learning needs of all types of leaders from front-line employees to executives," said Jessica Schue, market research analyst at Training Industry, Inc. "As one of our most competitive and closely watched training sectors, the companies that make up this list strategically provide their learners with well-rounded offerings in leadership topics, such as agile leadership, women in leadership, conflict management and more. Along with many offerings, these organizations provide accurate and diverse metrics to help track learner engagement and reactions through assessments, ROI impact and more."

"The unique and emerging companies chosen for this year's Leadership Watchlist bring specialized leadership content from around the world," said Tom Whelan, director of corporate research at Training Industry, Inc. "These companies bring a diverse set of training topics in different modalities, such as formal and live coaching, instructor-led courses, digital content both custom and off-the-shelf, simulations, and more."

To see the full list of winning companies, click here.

About BTS Group AB

BTS is a consultancy specializing in the people side of strategy. For over three decades we've been designing powerful experiences that have a profound and lasting impact on businesses and their people. Our next-generation approach combines deep business knowledge with transformational development to help your people and your company evolve together and turn strategy into results.

BTS is a public company trading on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol BTS B.

About Training Industry, Inc.

Training Industry is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning. Our authority is built on deep ties with more than 450 expert contributors who share insights and actionable information with their peers. Our courses, live events, articles, magazine, webinars, podcast, research, and reports generate more than 10 million industry interactions each year, while the Top 20 Training Companies Lists help business leaders find the right training partners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230419005837/en/

Contacts:

Rick Cheatham

CMO

rick.cheatham@bts.com

+1 (512) 897-9594