Viatris Inc.: Viatris Named in 2023 LinkedIn Top Companies List in Ireland

Recognised for Fostering Great Workplace Culture and Opportunities for Employees' Growth

DUBLIN, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viatris Inc . (NASDAQ: VTRS) a globally healthcare company, has announced that Viatris in Ireland has been named to LinkedIn's 2023 Top Companies list for its commitment to providing its employees a supportive and dynamic workplace that fosters career growth and development. The recognition highlights that the company culture is built on a foundation of inclusivity and diversity, and it strives to empower its employees to reach their full potential.





LinkedIn's 2023 Top Companies annual list put out by LinkedIn News is based on eight pillars, each of which reveals an important element of career progression: ability to advance, skills growth, company stability, external opportunity, company affinity, gender diversity, educational background, and employee presence in the country. Viatris Ireland enables employees' career progression as per LinkedIn's data pertaining to all the pillars, making it a standout employer in Ireland's competitive job market.

A carefully weighted methodology, using exclusive LinkedIn data analysing the career paths of millions of global professionals, determines the ranking. The Top Companies list is created with the goal of providing a go-to resource at every stage of one's career journey.

Commenting on the recognition, Aishling Goulden, Head of HR Ireland & Komárom, said, "We are thrilled to be featured in LinkedIn's Top Companies 2023 list in Ireland. As a healthcare company formed to bridge the traditional divide between generics and brands, Viatris is uniquely positioned to sustainably deliver high-quality medicines and health solutions to provide access at scale, which is core to our mission of empowering people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life. Ensuring the engagement of our colleagues?locally and globally?and investing in talent management, workplace health and safety, diversity, equity and inclusion and organisational excellence, keeps Viatris at the forefront of growth and performance."

About Viatris

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) is a global healthcare company empowering people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life. We provide access to medicines, advance sustainable operations, develop innovative solutions and leverage our collective expertise to connect more people to more products and services through our one-of-a-kind Global Healthcare Gateway®. Formed in November 2020, Viatris brings together scientific, manufacturing and distribution expertise with proven regulatory, medical, and commercial capabilities to deliver high-quality medicines to patients in more than 165 countries and territories. Viatris' portfolio comprises more than 1,400 approved molecules across a wide range of therapeutic areas, spanning both non-communicable and infectious diseases, including globally recognized brands, complex generic and branded medicines, and a variety of over-the-counter consumer products. With approximately 37,000 colleagues globally, Viatris is headquartered in the U.S., with global centers in Pittsburgh, Shanghai and Hyderabad, India. Learn more at viatris.com and investor.viatris.com , and connect with us on Twitter at @ViatrisInc , LinkedIn and YouTube .





