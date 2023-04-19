Regulatory News:

19 April 2023: Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Achiko AG(SIX: ACHI; ISIN CH0522213468) ("Achiko", the "Company") is pleased to provide updates on production and sales.

The Company continues to obtain intermittent results confirming the performance of the product and customer acceptance, however it continues to struggle to connect production to sales in Indonesia. Whilst production and supply out of Taiwan, Spain, Singapore, and parts of Indonesia are of a commercial grade, last mile issues in Indonesia continue to be a challenge. The Company has been working to reorganise production and distribution arrangements in Indonesia and look to other markets.

"With the time that this has taken and some unusual behaviour by some former staff, the Company has reached a point where its solvency and regulatory obligations are challenged", said Steven Goh, CEO of Achiko AG. "The Board is actively working towards a solution and hopes to be able to present this to shareholders in the near future."

