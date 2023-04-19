Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 19, 2023) - AgriCann Solutions Corp. (the "Company" or "AgriCann") announces executive appointments and voting results from the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting ("AGM") held in Vancouver, British Columbia on April 17, 2023.

Executive Appointments

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Adam Sancewicz as Chief Executive Officer. Since joining AgriCann as Executive Vice-President of Operations in Q4 2021, Adam progressively assumed greater responsibilities as a strategist, team leader and sales director. After refining, implementing and successfully establishing the economics of our strategic business model, Adam built a dedicated technical and operations team and assembled a genetic library and pipeline of rare and potent cultivars, key inputs to our branding and market positioning. Appointed President in August 2022, Adam spearheaded the difficult decision to transition operations from our Lake Country greenhouse operations to the fully licenced ~18,000 sq.ft. four-unit building in Vernon we currently occupy, perfectly suited for our expansion plans. Adam's focus and passion is integral to AgriCann's ambitions to build and strengthen the cannabis industry using premium genetics, scalable support for craft cultivators, and global alliances.

To further build out our executive team, the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Bobby Athwal as its new Chief Operating Officer. Bobby brings a unique combination of skills and experience well-suited for this role, having started his professional career as an engineer prior to becoming an attorney, specializing in intellectual property law. Bobby brings an exceptional understanding of the retail cannabis landscape, having launched and listed multiple brands with provincial distributors across Canada, and establishing an impressive track record of building and managing successful cannabis companies. With Bobby's passion and strong leadership skills, and deep knowledge of the cannabis sector, AgriCann is well-positioned to execute on its strategy and achieve its goals. Bobby's expertise will be critical as we continue to grow and expand our operations, and his demonstrated ability to work closely with Adam plays a key role in driving our continued success.

Rob van Santen, founding CEO of the Company, continues his involvement as Executive Chairman of the Board, financially supporting the Company's growth, and remains responsible for overseeing and helping guide the overall direction and strategy of the Company.

Timothy Tombe, founding COO of the Company, has resigned his executive position to devote more time to his family, travel and other business affairs, and remains a director. The Company thanks Tim for his mentorship and financial support and wishes him all the best for good health and safe travels.

Annual General and Special Meeting results

A total of 41,945,986 common shares were represented at the AGM, representing 74.3% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares as at the record date. All the matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular, both dated March 13, 2023, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the AGM. Shareholders voted in favour of setting the number of directors at four (4) and elected all incumbent and proposed nominee directors. The details of the voting results for the election are set out below:

Director Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Robert van Santen 41,853,778 100.00 120 0.00 Chris MacPherson 41,853,898 100.00 0 0.00 Dome Duong 41,853,778 100.00 120 0.00 Timothy Tombe 20,843,276 49.80 21,010,622 50.20

Motion Votes For % For Votes Against % Withheld Newline Ventures Inc. Acquisition 41,853,898 100.00 0 0.00 Creation of New Control Person 41,853,898 100.00 0 0.00 Stock Option Plan 41,769,098 99.80 84,800 0.20





About AgriCann

AgriCann Solutions Corp. is a "Reporting Issuer" created through a statutory plan of arrangement completed by Valens GroWorks Corp. (now SNDL Inc.) in 2015. AgriCann owns and operates wholly owned subsidiary Craft Nurseries Canada ("CNC"), a full-service Health Canada licensed cannabis nursery located in Lake Country, British Columbia. The Company has received unanimous shareholder support to complete the planned acquisition of 100% of Newline Ventures Inc., which will complete our corporate migration to Vernon, British Columbia as an operational facility with superior licensing, operational and expansion capabilities.

