Grithaus Agency: Alteon.io Wins 2023 Product of the Year & Best of Show Awards at NAB

The groundbreaking cloud-based ecosystem stood out as one of the most impressive exhibitors at NAB's marquee centennial event

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2023 / Alteon.io , a comprehensive cloud-based platform that streamlines creative workflows for content creators of all backgrounds, walked away from this year's NAB Show with two significant awards: NAB's Product of the Year Award in the Asset Management, Automation and Playout category, and TV Tech's Best of Show Award , which recognizes innovation and excellence in media and entertainment technology.

Alteon.io co-founder and CEO Matt Cimaglia, left, accepting an NAB Show Product of the Year award from Eric Trabb, senior vice president and chief customer success officer at NAB, on April 18, 2023.

"These prestigious awards are a true honor that validate all the hard work the Alteon team has put in over the years," said Matt Cimaglia , co-founder and CEO of Alteon. "We are on a mission to democratize the media industry for content creators, and to be honored and recognized by our peers only confirms our vision for the future of the industry. As we continue innovating our product, Alteon will remain ahead of the curve, because so many of us on the team come from a creative background and personally understand the problems we're working to solve."

Alteon impressed judges from both the NAB and TV Tech panels with its comprehensive power, including a suite of tools and functionality that helps content creators of all backgrounds consolidate single-purpose apps into a streamlined, organized and efficient creative workflow. The Alteon ecosystem currently includes Alteon Cloud, a content management system that combines flexible storage tiers with searchable meta tagging and SMPTE time-stamped commenting; Alteon Accelerator , a desktop application, powered by IBM Aspera, that maximizes internet upload speeds; and Alteon Transcoder, which automatically generates proxies of video files, including Blackmagic RAW , natively in the cloud during upload.

"During our centennial year, NAB continues to recognize the products that are transforming how content is being created, connected and capitalized throughout the broadcast, media and entertainment industry," said NAB SVP and chief customer success officer Eric Trabb. "Congratulations to Alteon.io for winning the 2023 NAB Show Product of the Year Award in recognition of their cloud-based content ecosystem, a product that has demonstrated its ability to help storytellers face the challenges of the present and future by revolutionizing a critical stage of the content lifecycle."

At the 2023 NAB Show, Alteon stood out as one of the biggest and most dynamic exhibitors on the floor. They hosted industry leaders for hourly information sessions and product demos at their booth, and made a surprise announcement with Blackmagic Design, revealing plans to integrate Alteon Cloud with DaVinci Resolve later this year.

This year's NAB Show marked the 100-year anniversary of the National Association of Broadcasters. Their event garnered 65,013 attendees from 166 different countries and showcased 1,208 exhibiting companies.

In the weeks leading up to the marquee event, Alteon.io announced several significant updates, including the introduction of their affordable Archive storage tier ($6/month per 1TB) and the launch of their new iOS app .

