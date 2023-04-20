Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 19, 2023) - Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. (TSXV: SVS) ("Solarvest" or the "Company") wishes to provide an update regarding its corporate activities.

The Company has been in discussions with various financing sources, including existing shareholders, for additional working capital. Unfortunately, the response from these groups has been unsuccessful to date and, due to an immediate cash flow shortage, the Company has been forced to halt operations and release all employees effective April 18, 2023.

At this time, the Company confirms that there are no formal insolvency proceedings against it and the Company is examining the sale of certain assets to generate additional cash. There have been no resignations of the Board. As and when the Company has secured additional funding, the Company will provide an update to its shareholders.

The board of directors and management would like to thank shareholders for their patience and continued support.

For further information contact:

Claes Ellegaard

Phone: 1.514.898.3488

Email: invest@solarvest.ca

