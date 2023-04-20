Newport Beach, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 19, 2023) - The Security Token Offering (STO) of United States Property Corp. (USPC), a decentralized and regulated security token, is announcing that it is revolutionizing real estate investment by tokenizing income-producing assets.





United States Property Corp. Announces Their New Security Token That Allows Users to Access Tokenized Income-Producing Assets

With the STO, USPC has offered decentralized approach to global investors interested in U.S. real estate. The registration process is straightforward and can be completed by visiting invest.uspc.io. By providing opportunities in a traditionally conservative asset class, USPC aims to make investment opportunities more accessible.

Founded in Newport Beach, California, in 2022, United States Property Corp. was created to resolve the global inflation problem by allowing anyone in the world to invest in real estate. USPC is a decentralized and regulated security token backed by U.S. stabilized and income-producing real estate. It combines blockchain technology with real estate to create a more secure, accurate, and efficient store of value that aims to beat inflation and enable greater liquidity while removing the high barrier to investing in real estate for all.

For more information about United States Property Corp., go to www.uspc.io.

