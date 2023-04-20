Printify announces the appointment of Anastasija Oleinika as new co-CEO

Oleinika, former CEO at Twino and currently Printify CFO, will transition to sole CEO by the end of 2023.

Founder and current CEO James Berdigans will move to Executive Chairman.

Amazon veteran Scott Richardson, now Chief of Supply, will step up to COO.



RIGA, Latvia, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Printify, the world's most recognised Print on Demand platform, which empowers everyone with an internet connection to unlock their own financial freedom and be their own boss is getting a new CEO.

Current Printify CFO and former CEO at Twino, Anastasija Oleinika will move to co-CEO, working closely with founder and current CEO James Berdigans over the coming months, before transitioning to sole CEO by the end of 2023. At this point Berdigans will move to executive Chairman, focusing on company strategy.

Over the past seven years, Printify has seen more than 6 million creators sign up to gain profit, time and control using the platform, which offers the ability to put custom designs on more than 850 products from 75 print providers, shipping to 30 countries.

Berdigans is determined that this change will deliver the greatest impact for Printify, "Appointing Anastasija as co-CEO puts Printify in the best possible position to become a multi-billion dollar company and delight customers around the world. This leadership team, with this structure, is built for Printify to reach its potential. Meanwhile, I'm not going anywhere, I'm still the largest shareholder in the company, and I'm going to play a key and active role in our strategic direction."

Oleinika brings more than six years of experience as a tech executive, primarily via her previous role as leader of the EU investment platform Twino. In her new role, Oleinika will be charged with taking Printify to another level, providing even better experiences for eCommerce customers around the globe, and with it greater financial freedom for the millions of merchants selling around the world using Printify.

"I couldn't be happier to be taking on this new role. Helping millions of entrepreneurs around the world to unlock financial freedom and be their own boss is a mission that I love, and getting to work with this team is super exciting. James has done an incredible job leading Printify from our early days as a Shopify extension app, transitioning into a marketplace, and establishing both the Print on Demand category and Printify as the most recognized player in the industry. I'm truly grateful to have him beside me as I make this transition."

Sofia Dolfe, Partner at Index Ventures, commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Anastasija as the incoming CEO at Printify as the company prepares for the next stage of growth. Having already enabled millions of creators to launch merchandise businesses with custom products, we are excited by the opportunity that lies ahead and to see where Anastasija takes the business next."

In addition, eCommerce veteran Scott Richardson will take on the new role of Chief Operating Officer. Richardson previously spent over a decade at Amazon building world-class, market-dominating teams and operations. He'll add responsibility for Printify's Legal and HR teams to his existing role with the Supply part of the business.

About Printify

Printify is the tech platform that makes it possible for anyone to sell high-quality merchandise online. In 2021 it raised $50M in Series A Funding from Index Ventures, H&M Group, Virgin Group and founders from Wise, Vinted, Squarespace, RedHat, and Will Smith's Dreamers VC. With over 500 employees from more than 20 countries, and four consecutive years as one of the best USA startup employers according to Forbes, the company is well-positioned to achieve its ambitions and become the most dominant force in the on-demand industry.

