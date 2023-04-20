Usohn Digital, a media agency that works exclusively with medical aesthetic clinics and professionals, has expanded its multimedia marketing service to include "done-for-you" content generated in six common formats, including streaming video.

More information about omnipresent multimedia marketing for medical aesthetic clinics and Usohn Digital can be found at https://growthkeys.clientcabin.com/info.

Medical Aesthetic Multimedia Marketing Expanded By Usohn Digital Media Agency

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/162592_bb2cc039649708df_001full.jpg

The marketing strategy has been expanded to include six multimedia formats that are in popular use today, including streaming videos, blog posts, and podcasts. By generating content in each of these formats, and optimizing it to rank in the search results, Usohn Digital can help clients to expand their online visibility without using traditional paid advertisements.

Contact Info:

Name: Lee Maddus

Email: lee.maddus@usohndigital.com

Organization: Usohn Digital Media Agency

Address: 767 East 223rd Street, Bronx, New York 10466, United States

Website: https://growthkeys.clientcabin.com/info

