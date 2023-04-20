Curing cancer is a dream of humanity. However, when looking at mRNA projects from large companies such as BioNTech or Moderna, a higher survival rate is still considered a success. Moderna, together with the US pharmaceutical company Merck, Sharpe & Dohme (MSD), has now shown that an mRNA vaccine can reduce the mortality of seriously ill skin cancer patients by 40%. This article looks at how Moderna's project relates to Defence Therapeutics, where it connects to BioNTech's projects, and why adjuvant technology is critical in mRNA vaccines.Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...