Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 20.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Präsidenten-Beraterin nun im Cybeats-Boot!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
20.04.2023 | 08:34
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

J.Molner AS: J.Molner AS Resolutions of annual general meeting

Tallinn, 2023-04-20 08:30 CEST --
The annual general meeting of shareholders of J.Molner AS (registry code
16579077, seat Akadeemia tee 21/5, 12618, Tallinn ) ('Company') was held on
19.04.2023 from 15:00 at Akadeemia tee 21/5, 12618, Tallinn. 

The list of shareholders entitled to participate in the annual general meeting
was determined as at 7 (seven) days before the general meeting, i.e. on
12.04.2023, at the end of the business day of the settlement system of Nasdaq
CSD. The Company has 617 shareholders who own the total of 1,686,001 shares. 

Altogether 4 shareholders of the Company participated at the annual general
meeting of the shareholders, the shares held by them represented 1,600,003
votes i.e. 94,90% of all the votes represented by shares. Therefore, the annual
general meeting had quorum and was competent to adopt resolutions. 

The agenda of the annual general meeting was the following:

 1. Approval of the Company's annual report for financial year 2022.

 2. Decision on covering the Company's losses in financial year 2022.

 3. Election of the Company's auditor.


The annual general meeting adopted the following resolutions with respect to
the above agenda items: 

 1. Approve the annual report of the Company for financial year 2022 as
   presented to the general meeting.


1,600,002 votes i.e. 100% of the votes participating at the annual general
meeting were in favour of the resolution, one vote remained impartial (0%). 

 1. Direct the loss of the Company for the reporting year in the sum of 143,268
   euros to the accumulated loss of previous periods and cover the loss at the
   expense of profit from future periods.


1,600,002 votes i.e. 100% of the votes participating at the annual general
meeting were in favour of the resolution, one vote remained impartial (0%). 

 1. Elect for the period 2023-2025 the sworn auditor Tarmo Rahkama (personal
   identification code: 38405110265) from auditing company Grant Thornton
   Baltic OÜ (registry code 10384467) to act as the Company's auditor.


1,600,002 votes i.e. 100% of the votes participating at the annual general
meeting were in favour of the resolution, one vote remained impartial (0%). 




     For additional information please contact
     Jason Grenfell-Gardner
     J.Molner AS
     Member of the management board
     Tel: +372 536 00 346
     E-mail: jason@jmolner.com
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.