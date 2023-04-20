Japan's Ricoh has designed a micro hydropower system for sewage plants that could potentially be used in combination with ground-mounted solar or floating PV. The system features a sustainable water turbine that the company designed with micro-hydroelectricity specialist Seabell Incorporated and the Kanazawa Institute of Technology.Japan's Ricoh has developed a micro hydropower system that can be used in sewage treatment facilities, with sewage water serving as the source for low-head screw turbines. The imaging and electronics company said that the electricity generated by the micro-hydro system ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...