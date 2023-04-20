Olympus Europa SE & Co. KG: Olympus Launches EndoClot Hemostatic Agents and Submucosal Injection Agent in European Markets

The EndoClot portfolio supports hemostasis and lifting in endoscopic submucosal dissection or resection during gastrointestinal procedures

HAMBURG, Germany, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympus today announced the launch of EndoClot® Adhesive (ECA), EndoClot® Polysaccharide Hemostatic Spray (PHS) and EndoClot® Submucosal Injection Solution (SIS) in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region. This innovative portfolio is developed by EndoClot Plus, Inc. (EPI), which expanded its distribution agreement with Olympus from the U.S. to EMEA in December 2022.





"We are excited to expand our global partnership with EndoClot Plus, Inc. The addition of their solutions to our portfolio allows us to strengthen our commitment to our customers as a full gastrointestinal solution provider for advanced therapeutic procedures," said Stefanie Kaufung, EMEA Business Unit Manager GI EndoTherapy at Olympus. "Endoscopic resection and associated bleeding management are among Olympus' core competencies. By contributing to safe treatment in gastrointestinal procedures, we aim to improve patient outcomes and hereby elevate the standard or care."

"EndoClot SIS supports me to have a long-lasting mucosal lift with high elevation to create effective mucosal separation and enabling precise ESD/EMR1; whereas EndoClot PHS and ECA can provide expanded options to address emergent and residual bleeding or prevent re-bleeding at resection sites," says Dr. David Tate, Medical Doctor at University Hospital of Gent, Belgium.

About the solutions

EndoClot ECA is a single-use medical device to seal lesions, consisting of Hemostatic Polymer (AHP). AHP is a durable hemostatic polymer due to its resistance to acids and bases in the GI-tract. Since it is a durable adhesive, it is recommended to be used only at the end of the procedure to stop and control oozing bleeding, prevent re-bleeding and protect the wound from irritation by acids and bases.

EndoClot PHS and EndoClot SIS are both based on the EndoClot Absorbable Modified Polymer (AMP®) technology. The starch-derived AMP technology has demonstrated an excellent safety profile.2 The EndoClot AMP particles work by absorbing water from blood. The dehydration process causes a high concentration of platelets, red blood cells and coagulation proteins, which helps accelerate the body's clotting cascade.3 AMP particles are biocompatible, bioabsorbable, non-pyrogenic, starch derived and contain no animal or human components.

Use in gastrointestinal procedures

Optimal submucosal lift for easier dissection of polyps, adenomas, or early-stage cancers

Intended for use in gastrointestinal endoscopic procedures, EndoClot SIS (Submucosal Injection Solution) supports an optimal submucosal lift of polyps, adenomas, early-stage cancers, or other gastrointestinal mucosal lesions, prior to excision with an endoscopic knife or snare. The long-lasting, high lift may create significant mucosal separation that allows physicians an easier dissection. Owing to the unique spiral syringe design, EndoClot SIS delivers accurately to the targeted area.

Reliable hemostasis both during and at the end of the procedure

EndoClot ECA and EndoClot PHS enable healthcare professionals to apply an advanced powder hemostat for hemostasis of nonvariceal gastrointestinal bleeding (excluding Forrest 1a classification of bleeding for EndoClot PHS) using controlled, consistent air pressure through a portable air compressor.

The EndoClot solutions are commercially available in EMEA as of today.

