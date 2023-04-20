AI in the Mental Healthcare Market to Reach $11,371.0 Million by 2030: Cognitive Market Research

CHICAGO, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global AI in the mental healthcare Market size was valued at USD 910.6 Million in 2022 and is projected to be USD 11,371.0 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 37.2% from 2023 to 2030, as per a recent market analysis report published by Cognitive Market Research. Artificial intelligence (AI) is an intelligent system that applies several human intelligence-based functions like learning, reasoning, and problem-solving skills in various disciplines such as biology, linguistics, engineering, computer science, mathematics, and psychology. AI in mental healthcare is majorly used for algorithms and software to analyze complex medical data so physicians can treat patients accurately with better treatment plans.





Major Findings During the Study of AI in the Mental Healthcare Market:

The increasing number of suicide cases globally and growing awareness about the mental disorder, are significant factors driving the market growth

Lack of skilled professionals and complex structure of AI is expected to restrain the market growth to a certain extent

The emergence of new technology in the healthcare industry is expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period

In 2022, North America dominated AI in the mental healthcare market with a market share due to the rapid growth of new technology in the healthcare sector

dominated AI in the mental healthcare market with a market share due to the rapid growth of new technology in the healthcare sector The machine learning and deep learning segment dominated the global AI in the mental healthcare market due to the increasing usage of machine learning to predict crises, followed by the development of treatment plans or identification of biomarkers

Asia Pacific is expected to grow the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to the rising number of suicide cases

is expected to grow the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to the rising number of suicide cases Market players operating in the report are Meru, New life solution Inc., Ginger, Lyra Health Inc., Quartet, Spring Care Inc., Talkspace Inc., Mindstrong Health, Woebot Health, and Wysa LTD., among others

View Detailed Report Description:

AI in mental healthcare: by Technology (Machine Learning and Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing (NLP), and Others); By Application (Conversational Interfaces and Patient Behavioral Pattern Recognition); by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) Global Industry Analysis, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecast, 2018-2030

AI in the Mental Healthcare Market:

Global AI in the Mental Healthcare Market 2022 Global AI in the mental healthcare Market Revenue (USD Billion) 910.6 Compound Annual Growth Rate (2023-2030) 37.2 % Global AI in the mental healthcare Machine Learning and Deep Learning technology revenue market share (%) 64.3 % Global AI in the Mental Healthcare Conversational Interfaces application revenue market share (%) 71.8 % North America AI in the mental healthcare revenue market share (%) 58.3 %

What are the Drivers of AI in the Mental Healthcare Market?

An increasing number of stressful or traumatic events and generic mental disorders history are some of the major factors that may lead to mental illness. The data assembly and recognition allow clinical institutions and physicians to analyze the prediction for mental health issues in the patient. More specifically, AI helps to diagnose mental illness symptoms more accurately and quickly so that physicians can provide the proper treatment with the right diagnosis. Thus, the emergence of AI and its several benefits in the healthcare industry has augmented market growth.

What are the Restrains of AI in the Mental Healthcare Market?

The governments of several nations have imposed different rules and regulations for adopting new technologies. For instance, in the U.S., companies must comply with HIPAA, GDPR, and other guidelines to launch their products and services. These factors can obstruct market growth. In addition, the increasing prevalence of data theft and cyber-attacks is expected to hinder market growth to a certain extent. For instance, in 2020, around 58% of data theft increased in the healthcare industry compared to the previous year.

What are the Opportunities for AI in the Mental Healthcare Market?

Conventional treatment for mental illness comprises medications and patient counseling. However, with the help of AI, health practitioners can monitor patients' treatment and medications. In addition. In the depression phase when patients lose their interest and mood in day-to-day activities, AI plays an important role in the treatment process. Thus, the rising need for AI solutions to treat mental illness is projected to propel the market growth over the forecast period.

Check the Full Report, Including Global, Regional, and Country Level Analysis:

https://www.cognitivemarketresearch.com/ai-in-mental-health-market-report

Our free sample report includes:

2023 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

Included COVID-19 Impact Analysis

250+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

· Provide Chapter-wise guidance on the Request

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, Revenue Analysis, and SWOT Analysis (Free analysis of one company profile)

2023 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes an Updated List of tables & figures

Cognitive Market research Methodology

How did COVID-19 Impact AI in the mental healthcare Market?

AI in the mental healthcare market is expected to witness a significant impact from the outbreak of COVID-19. Governments across several nations have imposed lockdowns resulting in limitations to stepping out, financial pressures, and social isolation. In 2021, around 150 million people in the WHO European Region lived with a mental health condition. The COVID-19 pandemic has made the situation worse. People have been less able to access services resulting in increased stress, economic problems, conflict, and violence, which have increased the number of mental illness patients.

However, AI is playing a cog role in preventing the worsening of the situation in the mental healthcare sector. It helps to identify and monitor health disorders to provide better treatment, including maintaining electronic health records and supporting physicians in understanding the causes of mental disorders. Therefore, several benefits of the AI revolution in mental disorders are expected to fuel the market growth post-pandemic.

AI in the mental healthcare Market Report Scope

AI in the mental healthcare Market - Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Machine Learning and Deep Learning



Natural Language Processing (NLP)



Others

AI in the mental healthcare Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Conversational Interfaces



Patient Behavioral Pattern Recognition

AI in the mental healthcare Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

North America (U.S., Canada , Mexico )

(U.S., , )

Europe ( United Kingdom , France , Germany , Italy , Russia , Spain , Sweden , Denmark , Luxembourg , Netherlands , Switzerland , Belgium , Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , , , , , , , , Rest of )

Asia Pacific ( China , Japan , Korea, India , Australia , Philippines , Singapore Malaysia, Thailand , Indonesia , and Rest of APAC)

( , , Korea, , , , Singapore Malaysia, , , and Rest of APAC)

Latin America ( Brazil , Argentina , Colombia , Peru , Chile , Rest of South America )

( , , , , , Rest of )

Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia , Turkey , Nigeria , UAE, Egypt , South Africa , GCC Countries, and the Rest of MEA)

List Of Key Players in the AI in the mental healthcare Market:

Meru

New life solution inc.

Ginger

Lyra health inc.

Quartet

Spring care inc.

Talkspace Inc.

Mindstrong health

Woebot health

Wysa Ltd.

Others

Recent developments:

Company Name Date Development/News Microsoft November 2022 Microsoft supports IWill with an 'AI for Accessibility' grant to develop AI CBT

mental health program for 615 million Hindi users. MIT scientist Rosalind Picard January 2022 MIT scientist Rosalind Picard collaborates with clinicians to improve mental

health.

Related Reports on AI in the mental healthcare Market:

Global AI in Healthcare Market is expected to reach USD 239.11 Billion by 2030

Global AI in the Healthcare market size will be valued at USD 239.11 Billion by 2030, at 43.2% CAGR.

Factors such as the growing adoption of new technologies in the healthcare sector globally coupled with high investment in R&D by governments have majorly driven market growth. In addition, the growing datasets of patient health-related digital information, increasing demand for personalized medicine, and reduced care expenses are other market growth factors. Moreover, the lack of a healthcare workforce increased the adoption of AI/ML technologies. Thereby, AI algorithms are used to analyze patient health information, which further helps care providers to quickly diagnose health conditions and devise an accurate treatment regime.

Global AI in Education Market is expected to reach USD 515.92 Billion by 2030

The global AI in Education Market is expected to reach USD 21.36 billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 35.3%.

AI in the education industry aims to provide a better experience to students, teachers, and educators. Various service providers are innovating different solutions for AI in education that connect to other education platforms. In addition, the increasing adoption of online education to develop skills is surging the demand for AI in education.

Other Related Reports:

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the Healthcare Market is expected to value at USD 239.11 Billion by 2030, at 43.2% CAGR.

by 2030, at 43.2% CAGR. Global Artificial Intelligence Market size will be valued at USD 1,586.19 Billion by 2030, at 36.1% CAGR.

by 2030, at 36.1% CAGR. Global AI In the Education Market size will be valued at USD 21.36 Billion by 2030, at 35.3% CAGR.

by 2030, at 35.3% CAGR. Global natural language processing (NLP) Market size will be valued at USD 87.19 Billion by 2030, at 24.8% CAGR.

by 2030, at 24.8% CAGR. Global Deep Learning market size will be valued at USD 450.35 Billion by 2030, at 32.6% CAGR.

by 2030, at 32.6% CAGR. Global Machine Learning Market size will be valued at USD 252.75 Billion by 2030, at 37.7% CAGR.

by 2030, at 37.7% CAGR. Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market size will be valued at USD 11.29 Billion by 2030, at 23.4% CAGR.

by 2030, at 23.4% CAGR. Global Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market size will be valued at USD 7.23 Billion by 2030, at 22.8% CAGR.

Explore Other Cognitive Market Research's Pharma & Healthcare Industry Report

About Cognitive Market Research

Cognitive Market Research has evolved as one of the leading market research and consulting firms providing services across multiple domains. Our team of researchers gathers and analyzes data about customers, competitors, distributors, and other market actors and forces operating across the value chain. As a market research company, we gather information about the target market and end-use industries to verify the complete journey of the product or service in the global market. It helps our readers understand the demand and viability of their product/service and how it might perform in the real world and help them to build business strategies accordingly.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Blog: How to Stay Updated with Your Industry Trends?

Why Businesses Must Conduct Market Analysis?

Articles: What are the Factors that Increasing the Demand of Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Market

What Makes Bamboo Packaging an Ideal Solution for Cosmetics Industry

https://www.cognitivemarketresearch.com/assets/images/report_images/report_infographics/Party_Balloon_market_report_1680083089.png

How to Contact Us:

Nicolas Shaw

Global Sales Manager

Cognitive Market Research

Phone: USA: (+1) +1 312-376-8303 | Europe and UK: (+44) 20-8144-9523

Asia Pacific: (+852) 81930785 | India: (+91) 983-496-8611

Email: sales@cognitivemarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.cognitivemarketresearch.com

Athenaeum Subscription

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1989016/Cognitive_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ai-in-the-mental-healthcare-market-to-reach-11-371-0-million-by-2030-cognitive-market-research-301802746.html