World renowned creator of innovative cordless robotic pool cleaners Aiper, today launches its industry leading Seagull Series in Europe. To celebrate the launch, Aiper hosted an exclusive event in Paris, which can be viewed here.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230419005604/en/

Aiper Seagull Pro at European launch event (Photo: Business Wire)

"We've been excited to officially launch the Seagull Series in Europe since becoming a CES Innovations Award Nominee in January, and the reception to the product at our launch event has been astounding." says Richard Wang, CEO and Founder of Aiper Global. "With every new product release our dedicated engineering team has made cleaning a pool faster and simpler for pool owners, freeing up their time by taking away the time consuming task of keeping their pool spotlessly clean. Each machine's features are tailor made to fit the needs of the full range of pool owners looking to bring the relaxation of a vacation home."

The pinnacle of set and forget cleaning technology, the Seagull Pro features a quad-motor system, and three distinct cleaning modes including floor cleaning, wall cleaning and auto mode all powered by Aiper's WavePath Navigation Technology, making it the most advanced device you'll ever want to put in a pool.

The Seagull Pro joins the Seagull Plus and Seagull SE to complete Aiper's Seagull Series, each suitable for the ultra modern connected home and designed to eliminate the stress of pool cleaning entirely making using the home pool as relaxing as one at a hotel or resort.

When it comes to pool cleaning, leave it to the Pro

The Seagull Pro is easily one of the most advanced pool cleaners in existence, coming equipped with the world's first quad-motor system, which powers underwater movement through the suction and quick exhaust of water, making it faster and more efficient at sucking up dirt, sand, leaves, or any other unwanted particles from the pool's floor.

It is directed by Aiper's own underwater WavePath Navigation Technology, which maximizes the Seagull Pro's cleaning area coverage by guiding it through a systematic wave pattern eliminating the element of random or unguided cleaning lesser smart cleaning devices offer. It's also able to clean the walls and waterline of the pool automatically thanks to its unique wall climbing capabilities, removing yet another arduous task from the to-do list of pool owners everywhere.

Cordless, autonomous and featuring an extended battery life of up to 3- hours, the Seagull Pro delivers a deep, efficient underwater clean for pools up to 300 sq. meters, and up to 130GPM of water. It will even park itself by the pool edge when the battery is low.

The Full Seagull Series Takes Flight

The rest of the Seagull Series marks itself out as perfect for smaller pools. While keeping the convenient self-parking capabilities, LED indicators to easily check on the battery life status, and easy-clean filter tray for dirt, grime, and other particles, the Seagull Plus Seagull SE are designed for smaller, quicker cleans without compromising on quality.

With a slightly lower price tag than the Seagull Pro, The Seagull Plus is a close second when it comes to pool cleaning efficiency keeping it leagues ahead of wired, analogue or more basic pool cleaning devices. With a battery charge time of 2.5-hours and a run time of up to 110 minutes, its dual-motor system makes it perfect for cleaning pools up to 120 sq. meters. Similarly the Seagull SE is ideal for pools up to 80 sq. meters with a charging time of less than 2.5-hours, run time of up to 90 minutes, and the same dual drive motors, and bottom scrubbers for effective, deep clean.

www.Aiper.com

-Ends-

The full press kit can be found here.

About Aiper

Aiper is the leading global creator of eco-friendly, cordless robotic pool cleaners on a mission to create a carefree lifestyle through technology and innovation. Unlike other products on the market, each Aiper product is guaranteed to minimize the time and money spent laboring, and more time enjoying quality time with friends, family by the pool. In 2023, the Aiper Seagull Pro was named a CES 2023 Innovations Award Honoree.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230419005604/en/

Contacts:

Rebecca Mansfield

Make Honey for Aiper

rebecca.mansfield@makehoney.com

+447946 160563