Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. "Our first quarter results reflect a disciplined approach to execution, with pre-provision net revenue of $292 million, a 30% increase year over year," said Synovus Chairman, CEO and President Kevin Blair. "Our stable deposit base and record deposit production are testaments to the quality of our clients and ability to expand existing and attract new relationships even in this environment. The recent J.D. Power recognition as the Southeast's number one bank in retail client satisfaction and trust affirms the value of our commitment to tailored solutions, local market presence and personal relationships. Our team continues to exercise prudence and perseverance as we focus on profitable growth and meet the future needs of clients and communities we serve."
First Quarter 2023 Highlights
- Net income available to common shareholders of $193.9 million, or $1.32 per diluted share, up $0.21 compared to the first quarter 2022.
- Total revenue of $613.9 million increased $116.3 million, or 23%, compared to the first quarter 2022, driven by loan growth and higher interest rates, in addition to growth in core client fee income, excluding mortgage, of 19% year over year.
- Pre-provision net revenue of $292.0 million increased $66.9 million, or 30%, compared to the first quarter 2022.
- Period-end loans increased $328.6 million sequentially, primarily driven by new commercial production offset by a decline in third-party consumer loans from both runoff and a move to held-for-sale of $424 million.
- Total deposits increased $1.08 billion sequentially, or 2%, a result of growth in both core as well as brokered deposits.
- Fortified our liquidity position and currently maintain over $25 billion(1) of contingent liquidity across a diverse set of sources.
- Credit quality metrics continue to remain at strong levels with a net charge-off ratio of 0.17% and a modest increase in the ACL ratio to 1.17%. The NPL and NPA ratios both moved to 0.41%.
- Preliminary CET1 ratio of 9.76% increased 13 bps sequentially as capital generation continued to support client loan growth while also buffering capital levels given economic and regulatory uncertainty.
(1) As of April 17, 2023
First Quarter Summary
Reported
Adjusted
(dollars in thousands)
1Q23
4Q22
1Q22
1Q23
4Q22
1Q22
Net income available to common shareholders
$
193,868
$
197,479
$
162,746
$
195,276
$
197,576
$
158,368
Diluted earnings per share
1.32
1.35
1.11
1.33
1.35
1.08
Total revenue
613,877
603,785
497,582
599,469
603,359
499,742
Total loans
44,044,939
43,716,353
40,169,150
N/A
N/A
N/A
Total deposits
49,953,936
48,871,559
48,656,244
N/A
N/A
N/A
Return on avg assets
1.36
%
1.38
%
1.22
%
1.37
%
1.39
%
1.19
%
Return on avg common equity
19.23
20.93
14.20
19.37
20.94
13.82
Return on avg tangible common equity
21.94
24.21
16.02
22.09
24.22
15.59
Net interest margin(1)
3.43
3.56
3.01
N/A
N/A
N/A
Efficiency ratio-TE(2)(3)
52.33
51.08
54.66
50.48
50.58
55.50
NCO ratio-QTD
0.17
0.12
0.19
N/A
N/A
N/A
NPA ratio
0.41
0.33
0.40
N/A
N/A
N/A
(1) NIM reflects Actual/Actual day count and includes other immaterial adjustments versus NIM previously reported.
(2) Taxable equivalent
(3) Adjusted tangible efficiency ratio
Balance Sheet
Loans*
(dollars in millions)
1Q23
4Q22
Linked
Linked
1Q22
Year/Year
Year/Year
Commercial & industrial
$
22,600.2
$
22,066.7
$
533.5
2
%
$
20,352.3
$
2,247.9
11
%
Commercial real estate
12,996.8
12,650.3
346.4
3
11,145.3
1,851.4
17
Consumer
8,448.0
8,999.4
(551.4
)
(6
)
8,671.5
(223.5
)
(3
)
Total loans
$
44,044.9
$
43,716.4
$
328.6
1
%
$
40,169.2
$
3,875.8
10
%
*Amounts may not total due to rounding
- Total loans ended the quarter at $44.04 billion, up $328.6 million sequentially.
- Commercial and industrial (C&I) loans increased $533.5 million sequentially, led by broad-based growth within our Wholesale Banking segment across multiple industries and business lines.
- CRE loans increased $346.4 million sequentially as low levels of production were more than offset by slower payoffs and draws related to existing commitments.
- Consumer loans decreased $551.4 million sequentially, largely a result of third-party decline from both runoff and a $424 million move to held-for-sale.
Deposits*
(dollars in millions)
1Q23
4Q22
Linked
Linked
1Q22
Year/Year
Year/Year
Non-interest-bearing DDA
$
13,827.6
$
14,574.5
$
(746.9
)
(5
)%
$
15,526.7
$
(1,699.1
)
(11
)%
Interest-bearing DDA
5,837.0
5,761.4
75.7
1
6,685.4
(848.3
)
(13
)
Money market
11,780.0
12,480.7
(700.8
)
(6
)
14,596.9
(2,816.9
)
(19
)
Savings
1,312.7
1,396.4
(83.8
)
(6
)
1,476.7
(164.0
)
(11
)
Public funds
6,888.2
6,635.6
252.6
4
6,048.7
839.5
14
Time deposits
4,060.3
2,724.1
1,336.2
49
2,284.2
1,776.1
78
Brokered deposits
6,248.3
5,299.0
949.2
18
2,037.7
4,210.6
207
Total deposits
$
49,953.9
$
48,871.6
$
1,082.4
2
%
$
48,656.2
$
1,297.7
3
%
*Amounts may not total due to rounding
- Total deposits ended the quarter at $49.95 billion, up $1.08 billion sequentially and resulted from relationship-based production in addition to increased brokered deposits as a result of proactive management of our liquidity position, partially offset by the impact of non-interest bearing DDAs decline due to commercial seasonality, normal cash deployment, and to a lesser extent, continued rate pressures.
- Total deposit costs increased 56 bps sequentially to 1.44% and were primarily impacted by the continued rising rate environment and aforementioned mix shift.
Income Statement Summary**
(in thousands, except per share data)
1Q23
4Q22
Linked
Linked
1Q22
Year/Year
Year/Year
Net interest income
$
480,751
$
501,346
$
(20,595
)
(4
)%
$
392,248
$
88,503
23
%
Non-interest revenue
133,126
102,439
30,687
30
105,334
27,792
26
Non-interest expense
321,852
308,996
12,856
4
272,450
49,402
18
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses
32,154
34,884
(2,730
)
(8
)
11,400
20,754
182
Income before taxes
$
259,871
$
259,905
$
(34
)
-
%
$
213,732
$
46,139
22
%
Income tax expense
57,712
54,135
3,577
7
42,695
15,017
35
Preferred stock dividends
8,291
8,291
-
-
8,291
-
-
Net income available to common shareholders
$
193,868
$
197,479
$
(3,611
)
(2
)%
$
162,746
$
31,122
19
%
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
146,727
146,528
199
-
%
146,665
62
-
%
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.32
$
1.35
$
(0.03
)
(2
)
$
1.11
$
0.21
19
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
1.33
1.35
(0.02
)
(1
)
1.08
0.25
23
Effective tax rate
22.21
%
20.83
%
19.98
%
** Amounts may not total due to rounding
Core Performance
- Net interest income of $480.8 million was down $20.6 million sequentially, or 4%, and increased $88.5 million, or 23%, compared to the first quarter 2022.
- The quarter-over-quarter decline was largely driven by lower day count, increases in deposit costs, and negative remixing from non-interest DDA deposits partially offset by higher asset yields and earning asset growth.
- Net interest margin was 3.43%, down 13 bps sequentially, impacted by the same factors mentioned above as well as higher cash balances due to precautionary March liquidity actions.
- The year-over-year increase resulted primarily from loan growth and interest rate increases somewhat offset by higher deposit costs and negative remixing from non-interest DDA deposits.
- The quarter-over-quarter decline was largely driven by lower day count, increases in deposit costs, and negative remixing from non-interest DDA deposits partially offset by higher asset yields and earning asset growth.
- Non-interest revenue increased $30.7 million, or 30%, sequentially and increased $27.8 million, or 26%, compared to the first quarter 2022 and was impacted by a $13.1 million one-time benefit from the recovery of a non-performing asset related to the regulatory approval of our Qualpay investment. Adjusted non-interest revenue increased $16.7 million, or 17%, sequentially and increased $11.0 million, or 10%, compared to the first quarter 2022.
- Increases primarily related to strong capital markets income from syndication fees and interest rate management products and higher wealth revenue from diverse sources including fees from short-term liquidity management products.
- Non-interest expense increased $12.9 million, or 4%, sequentially and increased $49.4 million, or 18%, compared to the first quarter 2022 and was impacted by a $16.8 million loss associated with the move of third-party consumer loans to held-for-sale. Adjusted non-interest expense decreased $2.8 million, or 1%, sequentially and increased $25.0 million, or 9%, compared to the first quarter 2022.
- The quarter-over-quarter increase was largely due to normal, seasonal personnel expense and planned increases in FDIC insurance expense and healthcare costs offset by lower performance-related expense and well-managed operating costs.
- The year-over-year increase primarily resulted from new business initiatives, core operating costs including investments in and expansion of our workforce, and costs associated with the industrywide increase in FDIC insurance and healthcare costs.
- Overall credit performance and the credit quality of our recent originations remain strong. The non-performing loan and asset ratios both moved to 0.41%; the net charge-off ratio for the quarter was 0.17%, and total past dues were 0.12% of total loans outstanding.
- Provision for credit losses of $32.2 million decreased $2.7 million sequentially and increased $20.8 million compared to the first quarter 2022. Drivers of the year-over-year increase included loan growth and a modest increase in the allowance for credit losses coverage ratio (to loans) of 2 bps, a result of deterioration in forecasted economic scenarios mostly offset by continued strong loan portfolio performance.
Capital Ratios
1Q23
4Q22
1Q22
Common equity Tier 1 capital (CET1) ratio
9.76
%
*
9.63
%
9.49
%
Tier 1 capital ratio
10.79
*
10.68
10.63
Total risk-based capital ratio
12.69
*
12.54
12.56
Tier 1 leverage ratio
9.14
*
9.07
8.87
Tangible common equity ratio
6.12
5.84
6.80
* Ratios are preliminary.
Capital
- Preliminary CET1 ratio improved 13 bps during the quarter to 9.76%, and the preliminary total risk-based capital ratio of 12.69% increased 15 bps from the previous quarter as core earnings continued to support robust capital generation.
First Quarter Earnings Conference Call
Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company based in Columbus, Georgia, with approximately $62 billion in assets. Synovus provides commercial and consumer banking and a full suite of specialized products and services, including private banking, treasury management, wealth management, mortgage services, premium finance, asset-based lending, structured lending, capital markets and international banking. Synovus has 245 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee. Synovus is a Great Place to Work-Certified Company and is on the web at synovus.com and on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release and certain of our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission contain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of, and subject to the protections of, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through Synovus' use of words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "may," "will," "assumes," "should," "predicts," "could," "would," "intends," "targets," "estimates," "projects," "plans," "potential" and other similar words and expressions of the future or otherwise regarding the outlook for Synovus' future business and financial performance and/or the performance of the banking industry and economy in general. These forward-looking statements include, among others, our expectations regarding our future operating and financial performance; expectations on our growth strategy, expense and revenue initiatives, capital management, balance sheet management, and future profitability; expectations on credit quality and performance; and the assumptions underlying our expectations. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Synovus to be materially different from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the information known to, and current beliefs and expectations of, Synovus' management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements in this press release. Many of these factors are beyond Synovus' ability to control or predict.
These forward-looking statements are based upon information presently known to Synovus' management and are inherently subjective, uncertain and subject to change due to any number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the risks and other factors set forth in Synovus' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, under the captions "Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" and in Synovus' quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. We believe these forward-looking statements are reasonable; however, undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations and speak only as of the date that they are made. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as otherwise may be required by law.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The measures entitled adjusted non-interest revenue, non-interest expense; adjusted revenue; adjusted tangible efficiency ratio; adjusted net income available to common shareholders; adjusted diluted earnings per share; adjusted return on average assets; adjusted return on average common equity; return on average tangible common equity; adjusted return on average tangible common equity; and tangible common equity ratio are not measures recognized under GAAP and therefore are considered non-GAAP financial measures. The most comparable GAAP measures to these measures are total non-interest revenue; total non-interest expense; total TE revenue; efficiency ratio-TE; net income available to common shareholders; diluted earnings per share; return on average assets; return on average common equity; and the ratio of total shareholders' equity to total assets, respectively.
Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful additional information about Synovus to assist management and investors in evaluating Synovus' operating results, financial strength, the performance of its business, and the strength of its capital position. However, these non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyses of operating results or capital position as reported under GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as additional views of the way our financial measures are affected by significant items and other factors, and since they are not required to be uniformly applied, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures at other companies. Adjusted non-interest revenue and adjusted revenue are measures used by management to evaluate non-interest revenue and TE revenue exclusive of net investment securities gains (losses), fair value adjustment on non-qualified deferred compensation, and other items not indicative of ongoing operations that could impact period-to-period comparisons. Adjusted non-interest expense and the adjusted tangible efficiency ratio are measures utilized by management to measure the success of expense management initiatives focused on reducing recurring controllable operating costs. Adjusted net income available to common shareholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, and adjusted return on average common equity are measures used by management to evaluate operating results exclusive of items that are not indicative of ongoing operations and impact period-to-period comparisons. Return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity are measures used by management to compare Synovus' performance with other financial institutions because it calculates the return available to common shareholders without the impact of intangible assets and their related amortization, thereby allowing management to evaluate the performance of the business consistently. The tangible common equity ratio is used by management to assess the strength of our capital position. The computations of these measures are set forth in the tables below.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(dollars in thousands)
1Q23
4Q22
1Q22
Adjusted non-interest revenue
Total non-interest revenue
$
133,126
$
102,439
$
105,334
Investment securities (gains) losses, net
(1,030
)
-
-
Recovery of NPA
(13,126
)
-
-
Fair value adjustment on non-qualified deferred compensation
(1,371
)
(1,557
)
1,295
Adjusted non-interest revenue
$
117,599
$
100,882
$
106,629
Adjusted non-interest expense
Total non-interest expense
$
321,852
$
308,996
$
272,450
Loss on other loans held for sale
(16,750
)
-
-
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
-
-
(677
)
Restructuring (charges) reversals
733
2,372
6,424
Valuation adjustment to Visa derivative
-
(2,500
)
-
Fair value adjustment on non-qualified deferred compensation
(1,371
)
(1,557
)
1,295
Adjusted non-interest expense
$
304,464
$
307,311
$
279,492
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, continued
(dollars in thousands)
1Q23
4Q22
1Q22
Adjusted revenue and tangible efficiency ratio
Adjusted non-interest expense
$
304,464
$
307,311
$
279,492
Amortization of intangibles
(1,857
)
(2,118
)
(2,118
)
Adjusted tangible non-interest expense
$
302,607
$
305,193
$
277,374
Net interest income
$
480,751
$
501,346
$
392,248
Tax equivalent adjustment
1,119
1,131
865
Total non-interest revenue
133,126
102,439
105,334
Total TE revenue
$
614,996
$
604,916
$
498,447
Recovery of NPA
(13,126
)
-
-
Investment securities losses (gains), net
(1,030
)
-
-
Fair value adjustment on non-qualified deferred compensation
(1,371
)
(1,557
)
1,295
Adjusted revenue
$
599,469
$
603,359
$
499,742
Efficiency ratio-TE
52.33
%
51.08
%
54.66
%
Adjusted tangible efficiency ratio
50.48
50.58
55.50
Adjusted return on average assets
Net income
$
202,159
$
205,770
$
171,037
Recovery of NPA
(13,126
)
-
-
Loss on other loans held for sale
16,750
-
-
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
-
-
677
Restructuring charges (reversals)
(733
)
(2,372
)
(6,424
)
Valuation adjustment to Visa derivative
-
2,500
-
Investment securities losses (gains), net
(1,030
)
-
-
Tax effect of adjustments(1)
(453
)
(31
)
1,369
Adjusted net income
$
203,567
$
205,867
$
166,659
Net income annualized
$
819,867
$
816,370
$
693,650
Adjusted net income annualized
$
825,577
$
816,755
$
675,895
Total average assets
$
60,133,561
$
58,963,417
$
56,855,898
Return on average assets
1.36
%
1.38
%
1.22
%
Adjusted return on average assets
1.37
1.39
1.19
Adjusted net income available to common shareholders and adjusted diluted earnings per share
Net income available to common shareholders
$
193,868
$
197,479
$
162,746
Recovery of NPA
(13,126
)
-
-
Loss on other loans held for sale
16,750
-
-
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
-
-
677
Restructuring charges (reversals)
(733
)
(2,372
)
(6,424
)
Valuation adjustment to Visa derivative
-
2,500
-
Investment securities losses (gains), net
(1,030
)
-
-
Tax effect of adjustments(1)
(453
)
(31
)
1,369
Adjusted net income available to common shareholders
$
195,276
$
197,576
$
158,368
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
146,727
146,528
146,665
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.32
$
1.35
$
1.11
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
1.33
1.35
1.08
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, continued
(dollars in thousands)
1Q23
4Q22
1Q22
Adjusted return on average common equity, return on average tangible common equity, and adjusted return on average tangible common equity
Net income available to common shareholders
$
193,868
$
197,479
$
162,746
Recovery of NPA
(13,126
)
-
-
Loss on other loans held for sale
16,750
-
-
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
-
-
677
Restructuring charges (reversals)
(733
)
(2,372
)
(6,424
)
Valuation adjustment to Visa derivative
-
2,500
-
Investment securities losses (gains), net
(1,030
)
-
-
Tax effect of adjustments(1)
(453
)
(31
)
1,369
Adjusted net income available to common shareholders
$
195,276
$
197,576
$
158,368
Adjusted net income available to common shareholders annualized
$
791,953
$
783,861
$
642,270
Amortization of intangibles, tax effected, annualized
5,699
6,358
6,543
Adjusted net income available to common shareholders excluding amortization of intangibles annualized
$
797,652
$
790,219
$
648,813
Net income available to common shareholders annualized
$
786,242
$
783,476
$
660,025
Amortization of intangibles, tax effected, annualized
5,699
6,358
6,543
Net income available to common shareholders excluding amortization of intangibles annualized
$
791,941
$
789,834
$
666,568
Total average shareholders' equity less preferred stock
$
4,088,777
$
3,742,927
$
4,647,426
Average goodwill
(452,390
)
(452,390
)
(452,390
)
Average other intangible assets, net
(26,245
)
(28,174
)
(34,576
)
Total average tangible shareholders' equity less preferred stock
$
3,610,142
$
3,262,363
$
4,160,460
Return on average common equity
19.23
%
20.93
%
14.20
%
Adjusted return on average common equity
19.37
20.94
13.82
Return on average tangible common equity
21.94
24.21
16.02
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity
22.09
24.22
15.59
(dollars in thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
Tangible common equity ratio
Total assets
$
61,840,025
$
59,731,378
$
56,419,549
Goodwill
(452,390
)
(452,390
)
(452,390
)
Other intangible assets, net
(25,267
)
(27,124
)
(33,478
)
Tangible assets
$
61,362,368
$
59,251,864
$
55,933,681
Total shareholders' equity
$
4,770,130
$
4,475,801
$
4,824,635
Goodwill
(452,390
)
(452,390
)
(452,390
)
Other intangible assets, net
(25,267
)
(27,124
)
(33,478
)
Preferred Stock, no par value
(537,145
)
(537,145
)
(537,145
)
Tangible common equity
$
3,755,328
$
3,459,142
$
3,801,622
Total shareholders' equity to total assets ratio
7.71
%
7.49
%
8.55
%
Tangible common equity ratio
6.12
5.84
6.80
(1) An assumed marginal tax rate of 24.3% for 1Q23 and 4Q22 and 23.8% for 1Q22 was applied.
Synovus
INCOME STATEMENT DATA
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2023
2022
First Quarter
First
Fourth
Third
Second
First
'23 vs '22
% Change
Interest income
$
716,879
654,654
551,299
453,772
416,062
72
%
Interest expense
236,128
153,308
73,380
28,384
23,814
892
Net interest income
480,751
501,346
477,919
425,388
392,248
23
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses
32,154
34,884
25,581
12,688
11,400
182
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
448,597
466,462
452,338
412,700
380,848
18
Non-interest revenue:
Service charges on deposit accounts
22,974
23,639
23,398
23,491
22,539
2
Fiduciary and asset management fees
19,696
18,836
19,201
20,100
20,277
(3
)
Card fees
15,824
15,887
15,101
16,089
14,756
7
Brokerage revenue
22,558
19,996
17,140
15,243
14,655
54
Mortgage banking income
3,858
2,554
5,065
3,904
5,953
(35
)
Capital markets income
13,725
6,998
6,839
7,393
5,472
151
Income from bank-owned life insurance
7,262
7,206
6,792
9,165
6,556
11
Investment securities gains (losses), net
1,030
-
-
-
-
nm
Recovery of NPA
13,126
-
-
-
-
nm
Other non-interest revenue
13,073
7,323
10,762
1,881
15,126
(14
)
Total non-interest revenue
133,126
102,439
104,298
97,266
105,334
26
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and other personnel expense
188,924
182,629
173,334
161,063
164,684
15
Net occupancy, equipment, and software expense
42,860
45,192
43,462
43,199
42,877
-
Third-party processing and other services
21,833
23,130
22,539
21,952
20,996
4
Professional fees
8,963
11,096
6,755
10,865
8,474
6
FDIC insurance and other regulatory fees
10,268
8,232
7,707
6,894
6,250
64
Restructuring charges (reversals)
(733
)
(2,372
)
956
(1,850
)
(6,424
)
nm
Loss on other loans held for sale
16,750
-
-
-
-
nm
Other operating expenses
32,987
41,089
39,257
39,928
35,593
(7
)
Total non-interest expense
321,852
308,996
294,010
282,051
272,450
18
Income before income taxes
259,871
259,905
262,626
227,915
213,732
22
Income tax expense
57,712
54,135
59,582
49,863
42,695
35
Net income
202,159
205,770
203,044
178,052
171,037
18
Less: Preferred stock dividends
8,291
8,291
8,291
8,291
8,291
-
Net income available to common shareholders
$
193,868
197,479
194,753
169,761
162,746
19
%
Net income per common share, basic
$
1.33
1.36
1.34
1.17
1.12
19
%
Net income per common share, diluted
1.32
1.35
1.33
1.16
1.11
19
Cash dividends declared per common share
0.38
0.34
0.34
0.34
0.34
12
Return on average assets *
1.36
%
1.38
1.39
1.26
1.22
14
bps
Return on average common equity *
19.23
20.93
18.66
16.48
14.20
503
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic
145,799
145,467
145,386
145,328
145,273
-
%
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
146,727
146,528
146,418
146,315
146,665
-
nm - not meaningful
bps - basis points
* - ratios are annualized
Synovus
BALANCE SHEET DATA
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share data)
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
638,150
$
624,097
$
557,178
Interest-bearing funds with Federal Reserve Bank
2,656,953
1,280,684
941,272
Interest earning deposits with banks
34,779
34,632
27,411
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements
35,518
38,367
27,642
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
3,365,400
1,977,780
1,553,503
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value
9,732,618
9,678,103
10,463,101
Loans held for sale (includes $44,400, $51,136 and $111,992 measured at fair value, respectively)
669,447
391,502
723,921
Loans, net of deferred fees and costs
44,044,939
43,716,353
40,169,150
Allowance for loan losses
(457,010
)
(443,424
)
(414,956
)
Loans, net
43,587,929
43,272,929
39,754,194
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
1,094,072
1,089,280
1,075,175
Premises, equipment, and software, net
367,089
370,632
386,631
Goodwill
452,390
452,390
452,390
Other intangible assets, net
25,267
27,124
33,478
Other assets
2,545,813
2,471,638
1,977,156
Total assets
$
61,840,025
$
59,731,378
$
56,419,549
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Non-interest-bearing deposits
$
14,642,677
$
15,639,899
$
16,611,344
Interest-bearing deposits
35,311,259
33,231,660
32,044,900
Total deposits
49,953,936
48,871,559
48,656,244
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements
195,695
146,588
501,124
Other short-term borrowings
253,152
603,384
400,389
Long-term debt
5,146,252
4,109,597
805,259
Other liabilities
1,520,860
1,524,449
1,231,898
Total liabilities
57,069,895
55,255,577
51,594,914
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred stock - no par value. Authorized 100,000,000 shares; issued 22,000,000
537,145
537,145
537,145
Common stock - $1.00 par value. Authorized 342,857,143 shares; issued 170,713,864, 170,141,492 and 169,912,021 respectively; outstanding 146,059,006, 145,486,634 and 145,334,763 respectively
170,714
170,141
169,912
Additional paid-in capital
3,925,449
3,920,346
3,899,269
Treasury stock, at cost; 24,654,858, 24,654,858, and 24,577,258 shares, respectively
(944,484
)
(944,484
)
(941,168
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net
(1,289,327
)
(1,442,117
)
(662,065
)
Retained earnings
2,370,633
2,234,770
1,821,542
Total shareholders' equity
4,770,130
4,475,801
4,824,635
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
61,840,025
$
59,731,378
$
56,419,549
Synovus
AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST, AND YIELDS/RATES
(Unaudited)
First Quarter 2023
Fourth Quarter 2022
First Quarter 2022
(dollars in thousands)
Average
Interest
Yield/
Average
Interest
Yield/
Average
Interest
Yield/
Assets
Interest earning assets:
Commercial loans (1) (2) (3)
$
35,030,809
$
526,529
6.10
%
$
34,103,384
$
474,439
5.52
%
$
30,756,752
$
280,588
3.70
%
Consumer loans (1) (2)
8,762,631
104,147
4.78
9,041,520
101,905
4.50
8,594,009
81,368
3.81
Less: Allowance for loan losses
(445,192
)
-
-
(427,525
)
-
-
(423,953
)
-
-
Loans, net
43,348,248
630,676
5.89
42,717,379
576,344
5.36
38,926,808
361,956
3.76
Investment securities available for sale
11,293,958
61,054
2.16
11,296,449
58,840
2.08
11,259,800
47,250
1.68
Trading account assets
11,338
124
4.39
15,552
68
1.75
9,078
39
1.73
Other earning assets(4)
1,513,800
17,212
4.55
1,148,099
10,490
3.58
1,919,531
815
0.17
FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stock
306,935
3,355
4.37
270,822
2,805
4.14
160,065
685
1.71
Mortgage loans held for sale
36,497
566
6.20
46,240
688
5.95
103,887
882
3.40
Other loans held for sale
443,690
5,011
4.52
514,811
6,550
4.98
597,062
5,300
3.55
Total interest earning assets
56,954,466
$
717,998
5.11
%
56,009,352
$
655,785
4.65
%
52,976,231
$
416,927
3.19
%
Cash and due from banks
643,502
651,189
548,684
Premises and equipment
370,275
375,352
398,774
Other real estate
-
-
11,759
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
1,091,080
1,085,394
1,070,886
Other assets(5)
1,074,238
842,130
1,849,564
Total assets
$
60,133,561
$
58,963,417
$
56,855,898
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
9,088,533
$
23,218
1.04
%
$
8,627,386
$
14,160
0.65
%
$
9,549,527
$
2,372
0.10
%
Money market accounts
14,397,683
72,618
2.05
14,771,308
46,671
1.25
16,045,627
5,349
0.14
Savings deposits
1,370,173
211
0.06
1,450,153
176
0.05
1,460,648
67
0.02
Time deposits
3,601,288
21,496
2.42
2,567,979
7,648
1.18
3,009,795
2,138
0.29
Brokered deposits
5,553,970
56,392
4.12
4,986,542
39,500
3.14
2,788,124
3,733
0.54
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements
133,360
670
2.01
141,707
437
1.21
194,352
11
0.02
Other short-term borrowings
1,677,519
18,994
4.53
660,295
6,383
3.78
4,773
-
-
Long-term debt
3,148,062
42,529
5.41
3,446,306
38,333
4.39
982,423
10,144
4.13
Total interest-bearing liabilities
38,970,588
$
236,128
2.46
%
36,651,676
$
153,308
1.66
%
34,035,269
$
23,814
0.28
%
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
15,014,224
16,569,275
16,491,643
Other liabilities
1,522,827
1,462,394
1,144,415
Shareholders' equity
4,625,922
4,280,072
5,184,571
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
60,133,561
$
58,963,417
$
56,855,898
Net interest income and net interest margin, taxable equivalent (6) (7)
$
481,870
3.43
%
$
502,477
3.56
%
$
393,113
3.01
%
Less: taxable-equivalent adjustment
1,119
1,131
865
Net interest income
$
480,751
$
501,346
$
392,248
(1)
Average loans are shown net of deferred fees and costs. NPLs are included.
(2)
Interest income includes net loan fees as follows: First Quarter 2023 - $11.5 million, Fourth Quarter 2022 - $11.7 million, and First Quarter 2022 - $20.7 million.
(3)
Reflects taxable-equivalent adjustments, using the statutory federal tax rate of 21%, in adjusting interest on tax-exempt loans to a taxable-equivalent basis.
(4)
Includes interest-bearing funds with Federal Reserve Bank, interest earning deposits with banks, and federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements.
(5)
Includes average net unrealized gains/(losses) on investment securities available for sale of $(1.52) billion, $(1.69) billion, and $(247.4) million for the First Quarter 2023, Fourth Quarter 2022, and First Quarter 2022, respectively.
(6)
The net interest margin is calculated by dividing annualized net interest income-taxable equivalent by average total interest earning assets.
(7)
Net interest margin reflects Actual/Actual day count and includes other immaterial adjustments versus NIM previously reported.
Synovus
LOANS OUTSTANDING BY TYPE
(Unaudited)
Total Loans
Total Loans
Linked Quarter
Total Loans
Year/Year
(Dollars in thousands)
Loan Type
March 31,
December 31,
%
March 31,
%
Commercial, Financial, and Agricultural
$
14,201,398
$
13,874,416
2
%
$
12,659,611
12
%
Owner-Occupied
8,398,778
8,192,240
3
7,692,714
9
Total Commercial & Industrial
22,600,176
22,066,656
2
20,352,325
11
Multi-Family
3,374,129
3,134,571
8
2,288,497
47
Hotels
1,737,163
1,708,194
2
1,593,983
9
Office Buildings
3,071,236
3,011,911
2
2,521,381
22
Shopping Centers
1,332,078
1,403,928
(5
)
1,500,768
(11
)
Warehouses
1,020,921
1,035,152
(1
)
814,756
25
Other Investment Property
1,441,303
1,350,291
7
1,327,760
9
Total Investment Properties
11,976,830
11,644,047
3
10,047,145
19
1-4 Family Construction
201,896
229,263
(12
)
229,038
(12
)
1-4 Family Investment Mortgage
394,754
387,670
2
391,636
1
Total 1-4 Family Properties
596,650
616,933
(3
)
620,674
(4
)
Commercial Development
63,004
79,889
(21
)
102,757
(39
)
Residential Development
106,872
108,661
(2
)
193,580
(45
)
Land Acquisition
253,399
200,783
26
181,162
40
Land and Development
423,275
389,333
9
477,499
(11
)
Total Commercial Real Estate
12,996,755
12,650,313
3
11,145,318
17
Consumer Mortgages
5,246,640
5,214,443
1
5,052,003
4
Home Equity
1,757,250
1,757,038
-
1,416,341
24
Credit Cards
184,595
203,612
(9
)
188,247
(2
)
Other Consumer Loans
1,259,523
1,824,291
(31
)
2,014,916
(37
)
Total Consumer
8,448,008
8,999,384
(6
)
8,671,507
(3
)
Total
$
44,044,939
$
43,716,353
1
%
$
40,169,150
10
%
NON-PERFORMING LOANS COMPOSITION
(Unaudited)
Total
Total
Linked Quarter
Total
Year/Year
(Dollars in thousands)
Loan Type
March 31,
December 31,
%
March 31,
%
Commercial, Financial, and Agricultural
$
94,196
$
59,307
59
%
$
64,888
45
%
Owner-Occupied
25,591
10,104
153
10,854
136
Total Commercial & Industrial
119,787
69,411
73
75,742
58
Multi-Family
1,806
1,857
(3
)
2,639
(32
)
Office Buildings
190
309
(39
)
2,205
(91
)
Shopping Centers
727
735
(1
)
915
(21
)
Warehouses
222
223
-
482
(54
)
Other Investment Property
668
349
91
1,047
(36
)
Total Investment Properties
3,613
3,473
4
7,288
(50
)
1-4 Family Construction
-
55
(100
)
55
(100
)
1-4 Family Investment Mortgage
3,515
3,067
15
2,187
61
Total 1-4 Family Properties
3,515
3,122
13
2,242
57
Commercial Development
-
-
nm
625
(100
)
Residential Development
267
267
-
407
(34
)
Land Acquisition
886
891
(1
)
1,021
(13
)
Land and Development
1,153
1,158
-
2,053
(44
)
Total Commercial Real Estate
8,281
7,753
7
11,583
(29
)
Consumer Mortgages
39,536
36,847
7
29,997
32
Home Equity
7,967
6,830
17
8,854
(10
)
Other Consumer Loans
6,889
7,220
(5
)
5,955
16
Total Consumer
54,392
50,897
7
44,806
21
Total
$
182,460
$
128,061
42
%
$
132,131
38
%
Synovus
CREDIT QUALITY DATA
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
2023
2022
First Quarter
First
Fourth
Third
Second
First
'23 vs '22
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
% Change
Non-performing Loans (NPLs)
$
182,460
128,061
122,094
109,024
132,131
38
%
Impaired Loans Held for Sale
-
-
447
-
-
nm
Other Real Estate and Other Assets
-
15,320
15,320
26,759
26,759
(100
)
Non-performing Assets (NPAs)
182,460
143,381
137,861
135,783
158,890
15
Allowance for Loan Losses (ALL)
457,010
443,424
421,359
407,837
414,956
10
Reserve for Unfunded Commitments
57,473
57,455
57,936
50,559
47,317
21
Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL)
514,483
500,879
479,295
458,396
462,273
11
Net Charge-Offs - Quarter
18,550
13,300
4,682
16,565
18,609
Net Charge-Offs - YTD
18,550
53,156
39,856
35,174
18,609
Net Charge-Offs / Average Loans - Quarter (1)
0.17
%
0.12
0.04
0.16
0.19
Net Charge-Offs / Average Loans - YTD (1)
0.17
0.13
0.13
0.18
0.19
NPLs / Loans
0.41
0.29
0.29
0.26
0.33
NPAs / Loans, ORE and specific other assets
0.41
0.33
0.32
0.33
0.40
ACL/Loans
1.17
1.15
1.13
1.11
1.15
ALL/Loans
1.04
1.01
0.99
0.99
1.03
ACL/NPLs
281.97
391.13
392.56
420.45
349.86
ALL/NPLs
250.47
346.26
345.11
374.08
314.05
Past Due Loans over 90 days and Still Accruing
$
3,529
3,373
3,443
2,251
3,067
15
As a Percentage of Loans Outstanding
0.01
%
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Total Past Due Loans and Still Accruing
$
55,053
65,568
63,545
56,160
45,385
21
As a Percentage of Loans Outstanding
0.12
%
0.15
0.15
0.14
0.11
(1) Ratio is annualized.
SELECTED CAPITAL INFORMATION (1)
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio
9.76
%
9.63
9.49
Tier 1 Capital Ratio
10.79
10.68
10.63
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio
12.69
12.54
12.56
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
9.14
9.07
8.87
Total Shareholders' Equity as a Percentage of Total Assets
7.71
7.49
8.55
Tangible Common Equity Ratio (2) (4)
6.12
5.84
6.80
Book Value Per Common Share (3)
$
28.98
27.07
29.50
Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (2)
25.71
23.78
26.16
(1) Current quarter regulatory capital information is preliminary.
(2) Excludes the carrying value of goodwill and other intangible assets from common equity and total assets.
(3) Book Value Per Common Share consists of Total Shareholders' Equity less Preferred Stock divided by total common shares outstanding.
(4) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for applicable reconciliation.
