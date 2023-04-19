COLUMBUS, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. "Our first quarter results reflect a disciplined approach to execution, with pre-provision net revenue of $292 million, a 30% increase year over year," said Synovus Chairman, CEO and President Kevin Blair. "Our stable deposit base and record deposit production are testaments to the quality of our clients and ability to expand existing and attract new relationships even in this environment. The recent J.D. Power recognition as the Southeast's number one bank in retail client satisfaction and trust affirms the value of our commitment to tailored solutions, local market presence and personal relationships. Our team continues to exercise prudence and perseverance as we focus on profitable growth and meet the future needs of clients and communities we serve."

First Quarter 2023 Highlights

Net income available to common shareholders of $193.9 million, or $1.32 per diluted share, up $0.21 compared to the first quarter 2022.

Total revenue of $613.9 million increased $116.3 million, or 23%, compared to the first quarter 2022, driven by loan growth and higher interest rates, in addition to growth in core client fee income, excluding mortgage, of 19% year over year.

Pre-provision net revenue of $292.0 million increased $66.9 million, or 30%, compared to the first quarter 2022.

Period-end loans increased $328.6 million sequentially, primarily driven by new commercial production offset by a decline in third-party consumer loans from both runoff and a move to held-for-sale of $424 million.

Total deposits increased $1.08 billion sequentially, or 2%, a result of growth in both core as well as brokered deposits.

Fortified our liquidity position and currently maintain over $25 billion (1) of contingent liquidity across a diverse set of sources.

of contingent liquidity across a diverse set of sources. Credit quality metrics continue to remain at strong levels with a net charge-off ratio of 0.17% and a modest increase in the ACL ratio to 1.17%. The NPL and NPA ratios both moved to 0.41%.

Preliminary CET1 ratio of 9.76% increased 13 bps sequentially as capital generation continued to support client loan growth while also buffering capital levels given economic and regulatory uncertainty.

(1) As of April 17, 2023

First Quarter Summary Reported Adjusted (dollars in thousands) 1Q23 4Q22 1Q22 1Q23 4Q22 1Q22 Net income available to common shareholders $ 193,868 $ 197,479 $ 162,746 $ 195,276 $ 197,576 $ 158,368 Diluted earnings per share 1.32 1.35 1.11 1.33 1.35 1.08 Total revenue 613,877 603,785 497,582 599,469 603,359 499,742 Total loans 44,044,939 43,716,353 40,169,150 N/A N/A N/A Total deposits 49,953,936 48,871,559 48,656,244 N/A N/A N/A Return on avg assets 1.36 % 1.38 % 1.22 % 1.37 % 1.39 % 1.19 % Return on avg common equity 19.23 20.93 14.20 19.37 20.94 13.82 Return on avg tangible common equity 21.94 24.21 16.02 22.09 24.22 15.59 Net interest margin(1) 3.43 3.56 3.01 N/A N/A N/A Efficiency ratio-TE(2)(3) 52.33 51.08 54.66 50.48 50.58 55.50 NCO ratio-QTD 0.17 0.12 0.19 N/A N/A N/A NPA ratio 0.41 0.33 0.40 N/A N/A N/A (1) NIM reflects Actual/Actual day count and includes other immaterial adjustments versus NIM previously reported. (2) Taxable equivalent (3) Adjusted tangible efficiency ratio

Balance Sheet Loans* (dollars in millions) 1Q23 4Q22 Linked

Quarter

Change Linked

Quarter %

Change 1Q22 Year/Year

Change Year/Year

% Change Commercial & industrial $ 22,600.2 $ 22,066.7 $ 533.5 2 % $ 20,352.3 $ 2,247.9 11 % Commercial real estate 12,996.8 12,650.3 346.4 3 11,145.3 1,851.4 17 Consumer 8,448.0 8,999.4 (551.4 ) (6 ) 8,671.5 (223.5 ) (3 ) Total loans $ 44,044.9 $ 43,716.4 $ 328.6 1 % $ 40,169.2 $ 3,875.8 10 % *Amounts may not total due to rounding

Total loans ended the quarter at $44.04 billion, up $328.6 million sequentially.

Commercial and industrial (C&I) loans increased $533.5 million sequentially, led by broad-based growth within our Wholesale Banking segment across multiple industries and business lines.

CRE loans increased $346.4 million sequentially as low levels of production were more than offset by slower payoffs and draws related to existing commitments.

Consumer loans decreased $551.4 million sequentially, largely a result of third-party decline from both runoff and a $424 million move to held-for-sale.

Deposits* (dollars in millions) 1Q23 4Q22 Linked

Quarter

Change Linked

Quarter %

Change 1Q22 Year/Year

Change Year/Year

% Change Non-interest-bearing DDA $ 13,827.6 $ 14,574.5 $ (746.9 ) (5 )% $ 15,526.7 $ (1,699.1 ) (11 )% Interest-bearing DDA 5,837.0 5,761.4 75.7 1 6,685.4 (848.3 ) (13 ) Money market 11,780.0 12,480.7 (700.8 ) (6 ) 14,596.9 (2,816.9 ) (19 ) Savings 1,312.7 1,396.4 (83.8 ) (6 ) 1,476.7 (164.0 ) (11 ) Public funds 6,888.2 6,635.6 252.6 4 6,048.7 839.5 14 Time deposits 4,060.3 2,724.1 1,336.2 49 2,284.2 1,776.1 78 Brokered deposits 6,248.3 5,299.0 949.2 18 2,037.7 4,210.6 207 Total deposits $ 49,953.9 $ 48,871.6 $ 1,082.4 2 % $ 48,656.2 $ 1,297.7 3 % *Amounts may not total due to rounding

Total deposits ended the quarter at $49.95 billion, up $1.08 billion sequentially and resulted from relationship-based production in addition to increased brokered deposits as a result of proactive management of our liquidity position, partially offset by the impact of non-interest bearing DDAs decline due to commercial seasonality, normal cash deployment, and to a lesser extent, continued rate pressures.

Total deposit costs increased 56 bps sequentially to 1.44% and were primarily impacted by the continued rising rate environment and aforementioned mix shift.

Income Statement Summary** (in thousands, except per share data) 1Q23 4Q22 Linked

Quarter

Change Linked

Quarter %

Change 1Q22 Year/Year

Change Year/Year

% Change Net interest income $ 480,751 $ 501,346 $ (20,595 ) (4 )% $ 392,248 $ 88,503 23 % Non-interest revenue 133,126 102,439 30,687 30 105,334 27,792 26 Non-interest expense 321,852 308,996 12,856 4 272,450 49,402 18 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 32,154 34,884 (2,730 ) (8 ) 11,400 20,754 182 Income before taxes $ 259,871 $ 259,905 $ (34 ) - % $ 213,732 $ 46,139 22 % Income tax expense 57,712 54,135 3,577 7 42,695 15,017 35 Preferred stock dividends 8,291 8,291 - - 8,291 - - Net income available to common shareholders $ 193,868 $ 197,479 $ (3,611 ) (2 )% $ 162,746 $ 31,122 19 % Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 146,727 146,528 199 - % 146,665 62 - % Diluted earnings per share $ 1.32 $ 1.35 $ (0.03 ) (2 ) $ 1.11 $ 0.21 19 Adjusted diluted earnings per share 1.33 1.35 (0.02 ) (1 ) 1.08 0.25 23 Effective tax rate 22.21 % 20.83 % 19.98 % ** Amounts may not total due to rounding

Core Performance

Net interest income of $480.8 million was down $20.6 million sequentially, or 4%, and increased $88.5 million, or 23%, compared to the first quarter 2022. The quarter-over-quarter decline was largely driven by lower day count, increases in deposit costs, and negative remixing from non-interest DDA deposits partially offset by higher asset yields and earning asset growth. Net interest margin was 3.43%, down 13 bps sequentially, impacted by the same factors mentioned above as well as higher cash balances due to precautionary March liquidity actions. The year-over-year increase resulted primarily from loan growth and interest rate increases somewhat offset by higher deposit costs and negative remixing from non-interest DDA deposits.

Non-interest revenue increased $30.7 million, or 30%, sequentially and increased $27.8 million, or 26%, compared to the first quarter 2022 and was impacted by a $13.1 million one-time benefit from the recovery of a non-performing asset related to the regulatory approval of our Qualpay investment. Adjusted non-interest revenue increased $16.7 million, or 17%, sequentially and increased $11.0 million, or 10%, compared to the first quarter 2022. Increases primarily related to strong capital markets income from syndication fees and interest rate management products and higher wealth revenue from diverse sources including fees from short-term liquidity management products.

Non-interest expense increased $12.9 million, or 4%, sequentially and increased $49.4 million, or 18%, compared to the first quarter 2022 and was impacted by a $16.8 million loss associated with the move of third-party consumer loans to held-for-sale. Adjusted non-interest expense decreased $2.8 million, or 1%, sequentially and increased $25.0 million, or 9%, compared to the first quarter 2022. The quarter-over-quarter increase was largely due to normal, seasonal personnel expense and planned increases in FDIC insurance expense and healthcare costs offset by lower performance-related expense and well-managed operating costs. The year-over-year increase primarily resulted from new business initiatives, core operating costs including investments in and expansion of our workforce, and costs associated with the industrywide increase in FDIC insurance and healthcare costs.

Overall credit performance and the credit quality of our recent originations remain strong. The non-performing loan and asset ratios both moved to 0.41%; the net charge-off ratio for the quarter was 0.17%, and total past dues were 0.12% of total loans outstanding.

Provision for credit losses of $32.2 million decreased $2.7 million sequentially and increased $20.8 million compared to the first quarter 2022. Drivers of the year-over-year increase included loan growth and a modest increase in the allowance for credit losses coverage ratio (to loans) of 2 bps, a result of deterioration in forecasted economic scenarios mostly offset by continued strong loan portfolio performance.

Capital Ratios 1Q23 4Q22 1Q22 Common equity Tier 1 capital (CET1) ratio 9.76 % * 9.63 % 9.49 % Tier 1 capital ratio 10.79 * 10.68 10.63 Total risk-based capital ratio 12.69 * 12.54 12.56 Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.14 * 9.07 8.87 Tangible common equity ratio 6.12 5.84 6.80 * Ratios are preliminary.

Capital

Preliminary CET1 ratio improved 13 bps during the quarter to 9.76%, and the preliminary total risk-based capital ratio of 12.69% increased 15 bps from the previous quarter as core earnings continued to support robust capital generation.

First Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Synovus will host an earnings highlights conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on April 20, 2023. The earnings call will be accompanied by a slide presentation. Shareholders and other interested parties may listen to this conference call via simultaneous internet broadcast. For a link to the webcast, go to investor.synovus.com/event. The replay will be archived for 12 months and will be available 30-45 minutes after the call.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company based in Columbus, Georgia, with approximately $62 billion in assets. Synovus provides commercial and consumer banking and a full suite of specialized products and services, including private banking, treasury management, wealth management, mortgage services, premium finance, asset-based lending, structured lending, capital markets and international banking. Synovus has 245 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee. Synovus is a Great Place to Work-Certified Company and is on the web at synovus.com and on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and certain of our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission contain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of, and subject to the protections of, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through Synovus' use of words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "may," "will," "assumes," "should," "predicts," "could," "would," "intends," "targets," "estimates," "projects," "plans," "potential" and other similar words and expressions of the future or otherwise regarding the outlook for Synovus' future business and financial performance and/or the performance of the banking industry and economy in general. These forward-looking statements include, among others, our expectations regarding our future operating and financial performance; expectations on our growth strategy, expense and revenue initiatives, capital management, balance sheet management, and future profitability; expectations on credit quality and performance; and the assumptions underlying our expectations. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Synovus to be materially different from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the information known to, and current beliefs and expectations of, Synovus' management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements in this press release. Many of these factors are beyond Synovus' ability to control or predict.

These forward-looking statements are based upon information presently known to Synovus' management and are inherently subjective, uncertain and subject to change due to any number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the risks and other factors set forth in Synovus' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, under the captions "Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" and in Synovus' quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. We believe these forward-looking statements are reasonable; however, undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations and speak only as of the date that they are made. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as otherwise may be required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The measures entitled adjusted non-interest revenue, non-interest expense; adjusted revenue; adjusted tangible efficiency ratio; adjusted net income available to common shareholders; adjusted diluted earnings per share; adjusted return on average assets; adjusted return on average common equity; return on average tangible common equity; adjusted return on average tangible common equity; and tangible common equity ratio are not measures recognized under GAAP and therefore are considered non-GAAP financial measures. The most comparable GAAP measures to these measures are total non-interest revenue; total non-interest expense; total TE revenue; efficiency ratio-TE; net income available to common shareholders; diluted earnings per share; return on average assets; return on average common equity; and the ratio of total shareholders' equity to total assets, respectively.

Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful additional information about Synovus to assist management and investors in evaluating Synovus' operating results, financial strength, the performance of its business, and the strength of its capital position. However, these non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyses of operating results or capital position as reported under GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as additional views of the way our financial measures are affected by significant items and other factors, and since they are not required to be uniformly applied, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures at other companies. Adjusted non-interest revenue and adjusted revenue are measures used by management to evaluate non-interest revenue and TE revenue exclusive of net investment securities gains (losses), fair value adjustment on non-qualified deferred compensation, and other items not indicative of ongoing operations that could impact period-to-period comparisons. Adjusted non-interest expense and the adjusted tangible efficiency ratio are measures utilized by management to measure the success of expense management initiatives focused on reducing recurring controllable operating costs. Adjusted net income available to common shareholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, and adjusted return on average common equity are measures used by management to evaluate operating results exclusive of items that are not indicative of ongoing operations and impact period-to-period comparisons. Return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity are measures used by management to compare Synovus' performance with other financial institutions because it calculates the return available to common shareholders without the impact of intangible assets and their related amortization, thereby allowing management to evaluate the performance of the business consistently. The tangible common equity ratio is used by management to assess the strength of our capital position. The computations of these measures are set forth in the tables below.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (dollars in thousands) 1Q23 4Q22 1Q22 Adjusted non-interest revenue Total non-interest revenue $ 133,126 $ 102,439 $ 105,334 Investment securities (gains) losses, net (1,030 ) - - Recovery of NPA (13,126 ) - - Fair value adjustment on non-qualified deferred compensation (1,371 ) (1,557 ) 1,295 Adjusted non-interest revenue $ 117,599 $ 100,882 $ 106,629 Adjusted non-interest expense Total non-interest expense $ 321,852 $ 308,996 $ 272,450 Loss on other loans held for sale (16,750 ) - - Loss on early extinguishment of debt - - (677 ) Restructuring (charges) reversals 733 2,372 6,424 Valuation adjustment to Visa derivative - (2,500 ) - Fair value adjustment on non-qualified deferred compensation (1,371 ) (1,557 ) 1,295 Adjusted non-interest expense $ 304,464 $ 307,311 $ 279,492 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, continued (dollars in thousands) 1Q23 4Q22 1Q22 Adjusted revenue and tangible efficiency ratio Adjusted non-interest expense $ 304,464 $ 307,311 $ 279,492 Amortization of intangibles (1,857 ) (2,118 ) (2,118 ) Adjusted tangible non-interest expense $ 302,607 $ 305,193 $ 277,374 Net interest income $ 480,751 $ 501,346 $ 392,248 Tax equivalent adjustment 1,119 1,131 865 Total non-interest revenue 133,126 102,439 105,334 Total TE revenue $ 614,996 $ 604,916 $ 498,447 Recovery of NPA (13,126 ) - - Investment securities losses (gains), net (1,030 ) - - Fair value adjustment on non-qualified deferred compensation (1,371 ) (1,557 ) 1,295 Adjusted revenue $ 599,469 $ 603,359 $ 499,742 Efficiency ratio-TE 52.33 % 51.08 % 54.66 % Adjusted tangible efficiency ratio 50.48 50.58 55.50 Adjusted return on average assets Net income $ 202,159 $ 205,770 $ 171,037 Recovery of NPA (13,126 ) - - Loss on other loans held for sale 16,750 - - Loss on early extinguishment of debt - - 677 Restructuring charges (reversals) (733 ) (2,372 ) (6,424 ) Valuation adjustment to Visa derivative - 2,500 - Investment securities losses (gains), net (1,030 ) - - Tax effect of adjustments(1) (453 ) (31 ) 1,369 Adjusted net income $ 203,567 $ 205,867 $ 166,659 Net income annualized $ 819,867 $ 816,370 $ 693,650 Adjusted net income annualized $ 825,577 $ 816,755 $ 675,895 Total average assets $ 60,133,561 $ 58,963,417 $ 56,855,898 Return on average assets 1.36 % 1.38 % 1.22 % Adjusted return on average assets 1.37 1.39 1.19 Adjusted net income available to common shareholders and adjusted diluted earnings per share Net income available to common shareholders $ 193,868 $ 197,479 $ 162,746 Recovery of NPA (13,126 ) - - Loss on other loans held for sale 16,750 - - Loss on early extinguishment of debt - - 677 Restructuring charges (reversals) (733 ) (2,372 ) (6,424 ) Valuation adjustment to Visa derivative - 2,500 - Investment securities losses (gains), net (1,030 ) - - Tax effect of adjustments(1) (453 ) (31 ) 1,369 Adjusted net income available to common shareholders $ 195,276 $ 197,576 $ 158,368 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 146,727 146,528 146,665 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.32 $ 1.35 $ 1.11 Adjusted diluted earnings per share 1.33 1.35 1.08

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, continued (dollars in thousands) 1Q23 4Q22 1Q22 Adjusted return on average common equity, return on average tangible common equity, and adjusted return on average tangible common equity Net income available to common shareholders $ 193,868 $ 197,479 $ 162,746 Recovery of NPA (13,126 ) - - Loss on other loans held for sale 16,750 - - Loss on early extinguishment of debt - - 677 Restructuring charges (reversals) (733 ) (2,372 ) (6,424 ) Valuation adjustment to Visa derivative - 2,500 - Investment securities losses (gains), net (1,030 ) - - Tax effect of adjustments(1) (453 ) (31 ) 1,369 Adjusted net income available to common shareholders $ 195,276 $ 197,576 $ 158,368 Adjusted net income available to common shareholders annualized $ 791,953 $ 783,861 $ 642,270 Amortization of intangibles, tax effected, annualized 5,699 6,358 6,543 Adjusted net income available to common shareholders excluding amortization of intangibles annualized $ 797,652 $ 790,219 $ 648,813 Net income available to common shareholders annualized $ 786,242 $ 783,476 $ 660,025 Amortization of intangibles, tax effected, annualized 5,699 6,358 6,543 Net income available to common shareholders excluding amortization of intangibles annualized $ 791,941 $ 789,834 $ 666,568 Total average shareholders' equity less preferred stock $ 4,088,777 $ 3,742,927 $ 4,647,426 Average goodwill (452,390 ) (452,390 ) (452,390 ) Average other intangible assets, net (26,245 ) (28,174 ) (34,576 ) Total average tangible shareholders' equity less preferred stock $ 3,610,142 $ 3,262,363 $ 4,160,460 Return on average common equity 19.23 % 20.93 % 14.20 % Adjusted return on average common equity 19.37 20.94 13.82 Return on average tangible common equity 21.94 24.21 16.02 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 22.09 24.22 15.59

(dollars in thousands) March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 March 31,

2022 Tangible common equity ratio Total assets $ 61,840,025 $ 59,731,378 $ 56,419,549 Goodwill (452,390 ) (452,390 ) (452,390 ) Other intangible assets, net (25,267 ) (27,124 ) (33,478 ) Tangible assets $ 61,362,368 $ 59,251,864 $ 55,933,681 Total shareholders' equity $ 4,770,130 $ 4,475,801 $ 4,824,635 Goodwill (452,390 ) (452,390 ) (452,390 ) Other intangible assets, net (25,267 ) (27,124 ) (33,478 ) Preferred Stock, no par value (537,145 ) (537,145 ) (537,145 ) Tangible common equity $ 3,755,328 $ 3,459,142 $ 3,801,622 Total shareholders' equity to total assets ratio 7.71 % 7.49 % 8.55 % Tangible common equity ratio 6.12 5.84 6.80 (1) An assumed marginal tax rate of 24.3% for 1Q23 and 4Q22 and 23.8% for 1Q22 was applied.

Synovus INCOME STATEMENT DATA (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 First Quarter First

Quarter Fourth

Quarter Third

Quarter Second

Quarter First

Quarter '23 vs '22 % Change Interest income $ 716,879 654,654 551,299 453,772 416,062 72 % Interest expense 236,128 153,308 73,380 28,384 23,814 892 Net interest income 480,751 501,346 477,919 425,388 392,248 23 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 32,154 34,884 25,581 12,688 11,400 182 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 448,597 466,462 452,338 412,700 380,848 18 Non-interest revenue: Service charges on deposit accounts 22,974 23,639 23,398 23,491 22,539 2 Fiduciary and asset management fees 19,696 18,836 19,201 20,100 20,277 (3 ) Card fees 15,824 15,887 15,101 16,089 14,756 7 Brokerage revenue 22,558 19,996 17,140 15,243 14,655 54 Mortgage banking income 3,858 2,554 5,065 3,904 5,953 (35 ) Capital markets income 13,725 6,998 6,839 7,393 5,472 151 Income from bank-owned life insurance 7,262 7,206 6,792 9,165 6,556 11 Investment securities gains (losses), net 1,030 - - - - nm Recovery of NPA 13,126 - - - - nm Other non-interest revenue 13,073 7,323 10,762 1,881 15,126 (14 ) Total non-interest revenue 133,126 102,439 104,298 97,266 105,334 26 Non-interest expense: Salaries and other personnel expense 188,924 182,629 173,334 161,063 164,684 15 Net occupancy, equipment, and software expense 42,860 45,192 43,462 43,199 42,877 - Third-party processing and other services 21,833 23,130 22,539 21,952 20,996 4 Professional fees 8,963 11,096 6,755 10,865 8,474 6 FDIC insurance and other regulatory fees 10,268 8,232 7,707 6,894 6,250 64 Restructuring charges (reversals) (733 ) (2,372 ) 956 (1,850 ) (6,424 ) nm Loss on other loans held for sale 16,750 - - - - nm Other operating expenses 32,987 41,089 39,257 39,928 35,593 (7 ) Total non-interest expense 321,852 308,996 294,010 282,051 272,450 18 Income before income taxes 259,871 259,905 262,626 227,915 213,732 22 Income tax expense 57,712 54,135 59,582 49,863 42,695 35 Net income 202,159 205,770 203,044 178,052 171,037 18 Less: Preferred stock dividends 8,291 8,291 8,291 8,291 8,291 - Net income available to common shareholders $ 193,868 197,479 194,753 169,761 162,746 19 % Net income per common share, basic $ 1.33 1.36 1.34 1.17 1.12 19 % Net income per common share, diluted 1.32 1.35 1.33 1.16 1.11 19 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.38 0.34 0.34 0.34 0.34 12 Return on average assets * 1.36 % 1.38 1.39 1.26 1.22 14 bps Return on average common equity * 19.23 20.93 18.66 16.48 14.20 503 Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 145,799 145,467 145,386 145,328 145,273 - % Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 146,727 146,528 146,418 146,315 146,665 - nm - not meaningful bps - basis points * - ratios are annualized

Synovus BALANCE SHEET DATA March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 March 31,

2022 (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 638,150 $ 624,097 $ 557,178 Interest-bearing funds with Federal Reserve Bank 2,656,953 1,280,684 941,272 Interest earning deposits with banks 34,779 34,632 27,411 Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 35,518 38,367 27,642 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 3,365,400 1,977,780 1,553,503 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 9,732,618 9,678,103 10,463,101 Loans held for sale (includes $44,400, $51,136 and $111,992 measured at fair value, respectively) 669,447 391,502 723,921 Loans, net of deferred fees and costs 44,044,939 43,716,353 40,169,150 Allowance for loan losses (457,010 ) (443,424 ) (414,956 ) Loans, net 43,587,929 43,272,929 39,754,194 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 1,094,072 1,089,280 1,075,175 Premises, equipment, and software, net 367,089 370,632 386,631 Goodwill 452,390 452,390 452,390 Other intangible assets, net 25,267 27,124 33,478 Other assets 2,545,813 2,471,638 1,977,156 Total assets $ 61,840,025 $ 59,731,378 $ 56,419,549 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 14,642,677 $ 15,639,899 $ 16,611,344 Interest-bearing deposits 35,311,259 33,231,660 32,044,900 Total deposits 49,953,936 48,871,559 48,656,244 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements 195,695 146,588 501,124 Other short-term borrowings 253,152 603,384 400,389 Long-term debt 5,146,252 4,109,597 805,259 Other liabilities 1,520,860 1,524,449 1,231,898 Total liabilities 57,069,895 55,255,577 51,594,914 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock - no par value. Authorized 100,000,000 shares; issued 22,000,000 537,145 537,145 537,145 Common stock - $1.00 par value. Authorized 342,857,143 shares; issued 170,713,864, 170,141,492 and 169,912,021 respectively; outstanding 146,059,006, 145,486,634 and 145,334,763 respectively 170,714 170,141 169,912 Additional paid-in capital 3,925,449 3,920,346 3,899,269 Treasury stock, at cost; 24,654,858, 24,654,858, and 24,577,258 shares, respectively (944,484 ) (944,484 ) (941,168 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net (1,289,327 ) (1,442,117 ) (662,065 ) Retained earnings 2,370,633 2,234,770 1,821,542 Total shareholders' equity 4,770,130 4,475,801 4,824,635 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 61,840,025 $ 59,731,378 $ 56,419,549

Synovus AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST, AND YIELDS/RATES (Unaudited) First Quarter 2023 Fourth Quarter 2022 First Quarter 2022 (dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest Yield/

Rate Assets Interest earning assets: Commercial loans (1) (2) (3) $ 35,030,809 $ 526,529 6.10 % $ 34,103,384 $ 474,439 5.52 % $ 30,756,752 $ 280,588 3.70 % Consumer loans (1) (2) 8,762,631 104,147 4.78 9,041,520 101,905 4.50 8,594,009 81,368 3.81 Less: Allowance for loan losses (445,192 ) - - (427,525 ) - - (423,953 ) - - Loans, net 43,348,248 630,676 5.89 42,717,379 576,344 5.36 38,926,808 361,956 3.76 Investment securities available for sale 11,293,958 61,054 2.16 11,296,449 58,840 2.08 11,259,800 47,250 1.68 Trading account assets 11,338 124 4.39 15,552 68 1.75 9,078 39 1.73 Other earning assets(4) 1,513,800 17,212 4.55 1,148,099 10,490 3.58 1,919,531 815 0.17 FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stock 306,935 3,355 4.37 270,822 2,805 4.14 160,065 685 1.71 Mortgage loans held for sale 36,497 566 6.20 46,240 688 5.95 103,887 882 3.40 Other loans held for sale 443,690 5,011 4.52 514,811 6,550 4.98 597,062 5,300 3.55 Total interest earning assets 56,954,466 $ 717,998 5.11 % 56,009,352 $ 655,785 4.65 % 52,976,231 $ 416,927 3.19 % Cash and due from banks 643,502 651,189 548,684 Premises and equipment 370,275 375,352 398,774 Other real estate - - 11,759 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 1,091,080 1,085,394 1,070,886 Other assets(5) 1,074,238 842,130 1,849,564 Total assets $ 60,133,561 $ 58,963,417 $ 56,855,898 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 9,088,533 $ 23,218 1.04 % $ 8,627,386 $ 14,160 0.65 % $ 9,549,527 $ 2,372 0.10 % Money market accounts 14,397,683 72,618 2.05 14,771,308 46,671 1.25 16,045,627 5,349 0.14 Savings deposits 1,370,173 211 0.06 1,450,153 176 0.05 1,460,648 67 0.02 Time deposits 3,601,288 21,496 2.42 2,567,979 7,648 1.18 3,009,795 2,138 0.29 Brokered deposits 5,553,970 56,392 4.12 4,986,542 39,500 3.14 2,788,124 3,733 0.54 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements 133,360 670 2.01 141,707 437 1.21 194,352 11 0.02 Other short-term borrowings 1,677,519 18,994 4.53 660,295 6,383 3.78 4,773 - - Long-term debt 3,148,062 42,529 5.41 3,446,306 38,333 4.39 982,423 10,144 4.13 Total interest-bearing liabilities 38,970,588 $ 236,128 2.46 % 36,651,676 $ 153,308 1.66 % 34,035,269 $ 23,814 0.28 % Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 15,014,224 16,569,275 16,491,643 Other liabilities 1,522,827 1,462,394 1,144,415 Shareholders' equity 4,625,922 4,280,072 5,184,571 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 60,133,561 $ 58,963,417 $ 56,855,898 Net interest income and net interest margin, taxable equivalent (6) (7) $ 481,870 3.43 % $ 502,477 3.56 % $ 393,113 3.01 % Less: taxable-equivalent adjustment 1,119 1,131 865 Net interest income $ 480,751 $ 501,346 $ 392,248

(1) Average loans are shown net of deferred fees and costs. NPLs are included. (2) Interest income includes net loan fees as follows: First Quarter 2023 - $11.5 million, Fourth Quarter 2022 - $11.7 million, and First Quarter 2022 - $20.7 million. (3) Reflects taxable-equivalent adjustments, using the statutory federal tax rate of 21%, in adjusting interest on tax-exempt loans to a taxable-equivalent basis. (4) Includes interest-bearing funds with Federal Reserve Bank, interest earning deposits with banks, and federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements. (5) Includes average net unrealized gains/(losses) on investment securities available for sale of $(1.52) billion, $(1.69) billion, and $(247.4) million for the First Quarter 2023, Fourth Quarter 2022, and First Quarter 2022, respectively. (6) The net interest margin is calculated by dividing annualized net interest income-taxable equivalent by average total interest earning assets. (7) Net interest margin reflects Actual/Actual day count and includes other immaterial adjustments versus NIM previously reported.

Synovus LOANS OUTSTANDING BY TYPE (Unaudited) Total Loans Total Loans Linked Quarter Total Loans Year/Year (Dollars in thousands) Loan Type March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 %

Change March 31,

2022 %

Change Commercial, Financial, and Agricultural $ 14,201,398 $ 13,874,416 2 % $ 12,659,611 12 % Owner-Occupied 8,398,778 8,192,240 3 7,692,714 9 Total Commercial & Industrial 22,600,176 22,066,656 2 20,352,325 11 Multi-Family 3,374,129 3,134,571 8 2,288,497 47 Hotels 1,737,163 1,708,194 2 1,593,983 9 Office Buildings 3,071,236 3,011,911 2 2,521,381 22 Shopping Centers 1,332,078 1,403,928 (5 ) 1,500,768 (11 ) Warehouses 1,020,921 1,035,152 (1 ) 814,756 25 Other Investment Property 1,441,303 1,350,291 7 1,327,760 9 Total Investment Properties 11,976,830 11,644,047 3 10,047,145 19 1-4 Family Construction 201,896 229,263 (12 ) 229,038 (12 ) 1-4 Family Investment Mortgage 394,754 387,670 2 391,636 1 Total 1-4 Family Properties 596,650 616,933 (3 ) 620,674 (4 ) Commercial Development 63,004 79,889 (21 ) 102,757 (39 ) Residential Development 106,872 108,661 (2 ) 193,580 (45 ) Land Acquisition 253,399 200,783 26 181,162 40 Land and Development 423,275 389,333 9 477,499 (11 ) Total Commercial Real Estate 12,996,755 12,650,313 3 11,145,318 17 Consumer Mortgages 5,246,640 5,214,443 1 5,052,003 4 Home Equity 1,757,250 1,757,038 - 1,416,341 24 Credit Cards 184,595 203,612 (9 ) 188,247 (2 ) Other Consumer Loans 1,259,523 1,824,291 (31 ) 2,014,916 (37 ) Total Consumer 8,448,008 8,999,384 (6 ) 8,671,507 (3 ) Total $ 44,044,939 $ 43,716,353 1 % $ 40,169,150 10 % NON-PERFORMING LOANS COMPOSITION (Unaudited) Total

Non-performing

Loans Total

Non-performing

Loans Linked Quarter Total

Non-performing

Loans Year/Year (Dollars in thousands) Loan Type March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 %

Change March 31,

2022 %

Change Commercial, Financial, and Agricultural $ 94,196 $ 59,307 59 % $ 64,888 45 % Owner-Occupied 25,591 10,104 153 10,854 136 Total Commercial & Industrial 119,787 69,411 73 75,742 58 Multi-Family 1,806 1,857 (3 ) 2,639 (32 ) Office Buildings 190 309 (39 ) 2,205 (91 ) Shopping Centers 727 735 (1 ) 915 (21 ) Warehouses 222 223 - 482 (54 ) Other Investment Property 668 349 91 1,047 (36 ) Total Investment Properties 3,613 3,473 4 7,288 (50 ) 1-4 Family Construction - 55 (100 ) 55 (100 ) 1-4 Family Investment Mortgage 3,515 3,067 15 2,187 61 Total 1-4 Family Properties 3,515 3,122 13 2,242 57 Commercial Development - - nm 625 (100 ) Residential Development 267 267 - 407 (34 ) Land Acquisition 886 891 (1 ) 1,021 (13 ) Land and Development 1,153 1,158 - 2,053 (44 ) Total Commercial Real Estate 8,281 7,753 7 11,583 (29 ) Consumer Mortgages 39,536 36,847 7 29,997 32 Home Equity 7,967 6,830 17 8,854 (10 ) Other Consumer Loans 6,889 7,220 (5 ) 5,955 16 Total Consumer 54,392 50,897 7 44,806 21 Total $ 182,460 $ 128,061 42 % $ 132,131 38 %

Synovus CREDIT QUALITY DATA (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 First Quarter First Fourth Third Second First '23 vs '22 Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter % Change Non-performing Loans (NPLs) $ 182,460 128,061 122,094 109,024 132,131 38 % Impaired Loans Held for Sale - - 447 - - nm Other Real Estate and Other Assets - 15,320 15,320 26,759 26,759 (100 ) Non-performing Assets (NPAs) 182,460 143,381 137,861 135,783 158,890 15 Allowance for Loan Losses (ALL) 457,010 443,424 421,359 407,837 414,956 10 Reserve for Unfunded Commitments 57,473 57,455 57,936 50,559 47,317 21 Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) 514,483 500,879 479,295 458,396 462,273 11 Net Charge-Offs - Quarter 18,550 13,300 4,682 16,565 18,609 Net Charge-Offs - YTD 18,550 53,156 39,856 35,174 18,609 Net Charge-Offs / Average Loans - Quarter (1) 0.17 % 0.12 0.04 0.16 0.19 Net Charge-Offs / Average Loans - YTD (1) 0.17 0.13 0.13 0.18 0.19 NPLs / Loans 0.41 0.29 0.29 0.26 0.33 NPAs / Loans, ORE and specific other assets 0.41 0.33 0.32 0.33 0.40 ACL/Loans 1.17 1.15 1.13 1.11 1.15 ALL/Loans 1.04 1.01 0.99 0.99 1.03 ACL/NPLs 281.97 391.13 392.56 420.45 349.86 ALL/NPLs 250.47 346.26 345.11 374.08 314.05 Past Due Loans over 90 days and Still Accruing $ 3,529 3,373 3,443 2,251 3,067 15 As a Percentage of Loans Outstanding 0.01 % 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 Total Past Due Loans and Still Accruing $ 55,053 65,568 63,545 56,160 45,385 21 As a Percentage of Loans Outstanding 0.12 % 0.15 0.15 0.14 0.11 (1) Ratio is annualized. SELECTED CAPITAL INFORMATION (1) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 March 31,

2022 Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 9.76 % 9.63 9.49 Tier 1 Capital Ratio 10.79 10.68 10.63 Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 12.69 12.54 12.56 Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 9.14 9.07 8.87 Total Shareholders' Equity as a Percentage of Total Assets 7.71 7.49 8.55 Tangible Common Equity Ratio (2) (4) 6.12 5.84 6.80 Book Value Per Common Share (3) $ 28.98 27.07 29.50 Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (2) 25.71 23.78 26.16 (1) Current quarter regulatory capital information is preliminary. (2) Excludes the carrying value of goodwill and other intangible assets from common equity and total assets. (3) Book Value Per Common Share consists of Total Shareholders' Equity less Preferred Stock divided by total common shares outstanding. (4) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for applicable reconciliation.

