DXC Technology Company: Flemish Government to Digitalize Healthcare with DXC Technology

-DXC and Cegeka to transform the healthcare experience of millions of Belgian citizens as part of European Commission initiative

BRUSSELS, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) has been contracted by the Flemish Government to help digitalize healthcare in Belgium. As part of the four-year deal worth around $3 Million USD, DXC will work with local business partner Cegeka to build a patient-centric platform which will enable greater connectivity between patients, local healthcare agencies and medical professionals.





Responsible for the personal wellbeing of citizens in Belgium, the Flemish Care and Health Agency, part of the Flemish Government, is working to put patients in control of their own personalized care plans.

Comprising a website and mobile app, the new digital health platform will improve patient experiences by empowering them to select care options, treatments and appointments in line with their preferences. The platform will provide an accurate, real-time view of the patient and their care plan, enabling seamless and secure collaboration between patients, healthcare providers, and medical professionals, making communication easier, faster and more accessible.

The new service is expected to launch at the end of 2023, with a pilot for patients suffering from long-term or life-limiting illnesses.

The European Commission, the EU's politically independent executive arm, has provided funding for the initiative as part of its efforts to improve citizen health and help EU countries develop innovative and sustainable healthcare systems.

"We are focused on the modernization of our public services and are glad to continue that work in collaboration with DXC Technology and Cegeka," said Joris Moonens, spokesperson for the Flemish Care and Health Agency. "We are striving to accelerate our IT transformation to develop innovative projects that will improve, simplify, and accelerate our services for citizens."

"We are delighted to have been awarded this contract and are proud to continue our role as a trusted partner to the Flemish Government," said Benjamin Revcoleschi, Managing Director of DXC Technology Benelux and France. "We are helping the Flemish healthcare system use the power of data and platform-centric business models to deliver better public services for millions of citizens."

DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global enterprises manage their mission-critical systems and operations by modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private, and hybrid clouds. The world's largest public sector enterprises and organizations rely on DXC to implement services that drive new levels of performance, competitiveness and customer experience in their IT facilities. Learn more about how we deliver excellence to our customers and colleagues on DXC.com.

About Cegeka

Cegeka is an ambitious and leading European IT solutions provider. In line with our motto 'In close cooperation' we strive to provide the best possible customer service and support our more than 2,500 customers in their digitization journey. Cegeka offers end-to-end solutions in the fields of Data, Applications and Infrastructure, which are strongly interconnected. Cegeka has over 5,500 employees with locations in the Benelux, Germany, Austria, Romania, Moldova, Italy, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Sweden, and a consolidated turnover of 744 million euros (in 2021).

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2058556/DXC_Technology_Company_Flemish_Government_to_Digitalize_Healthca.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/flemish-government-to-digitalize-healthcare-with-dxc-technology-301802846.html