Crypto Exchange Bitget Completes Crypto Registration In Lithuania

The registration from the authorities of Lithuania, one of the emerging digital asset markets in Europe, will enhance Bitget's international reach. Lithuania is a well-known haven for cryptocurrency and blockchain projects and is one of the leading countries in the EU in terms of crypto legislation formation. Such an environment makes the country a favorable hotspot for cryptocurrency enthusiasts and a favorite location for companies seeking to register legal entities for crypto-related businesses.

"At Bitget, we always embrace and follow the various regulatory frameworks set forth for digital assets and actively cooperate with governmental bodies to bring upon a better ecosystem. The global regulation of digital assets is advancing on a daily basis, and we actively observe the regulatory changes around the globe. We have a whole dedicated compliance team in place to focus on various regulatory compliance matters," said Gracy Chen, the Managing Director of the Bitget exchange.

Bitget is committed to building a top-notch and robust team to support its compliance initiatives. The talent pool of Bitget's compliance team has grown by 50% in the last 12 months, which will embody professionalism and strength, ensuring that the company is in full compliance with all relevant regulations.

Bitget has always striven to offer services and products to reflect its industry-leading security and credibility standards. The recent moves made by the company to showcase its market presence can be highlighted by its $30 million investment in decentralized multi-wallet BitKeep and the launch of a $300 million user protection fund. Bitget has also been making considerable traction in entering the Web3 space, as evidenced by the launch of the $100 million Bitget Web3 Fund. The exchange has set up the fund aimed at promoting blockchain adoption and supporting promising startups capable of adding value to the space.

