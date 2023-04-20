Company Appoints De Novo Ventures Co-Founder Richard Ferrari as Chairperson, and Names Hendrik Lambert, PhD., as Chief Medical Officer

Anaconda Biomed, a medical technology company developing next-generation thrombectomy systems, today announced the appointment of a new board chairperson, and the naming of a new chief medical officer.

Anaconda named Richard Ferrari, the co-founder of De Novo Ventures, as chairperson. Ferrari has co-founded, led, and advised scores of medical device and biotechnology companies for more than two decades, raising some $1 billion in financing and participating in approximately $1.8 billion worth of acquisition events for emerging medical technology firms.

Most recently, Ferrari was chairman and CEO of PQ Bypass, which was acquired by Endologix for $350 million. He also led two publicly traded medical device firms, Cardiovascular Imaging Systems and CardioThoracic Systems, to successful nine-figure acquisitions as CEO. In addition to Anaconda Biomed, he serves as chairman and board member of multiple medical device and biotech companies.

"Rich has dedicated more than two decades to bringing ground-breaking medical technologies into being, helping to better the lives of thousands of patients," said Francois Salmon, CEO of Anaconda Biomed. "His guidance will be invaluable as we pioneer a new standard of care in treating ischemic stroke."

"Anaconda's novel and elegant solution to treating neurovascular clots made it easy to accept the role of chairperson," added Ferrari. "The ability to quickly navigate challenging vessel anatomy, engulf the entire clot, and rapidly restore blood flow is associated with less damage to the brain and better outcomes."

The company also announced the appointment of Hendrik Lambert, PhD., as chief medical officer. Lambert has more that 25 years of experience in the development of innovative medical device technologies, ranging from early-stage startups to large multi-national corporations in the cardiac, vascular, and neurological therapy spaces.

Most recently, Lambert was co-founder and vice president of clinical and regulatory affairs at ONWARD Medical, helping to develop the Lausanne, Switzerland-based company's treatment for patients with spinal cord injuries. He was also vice president of clinical and regulatory affairs at Endosense, which was acquired by St. Jude Medical (now Abbott), where he developed and executed the global clinical-regulatory strategy. Lambert is also an associate teaching professor at the University of Ghent, Belgium.

"Hendrik's passion for crafting clinical studies that bring innovative solutions to patients and the medical community aligns perfectly with our vision of a world with minimal deaths and disability due to stroke," said Salmon.

About Anaconda Biomed

Anaconda Biomed is a medical technology company dedicated to developing next-generation thrombectomy systems to treat ischemic stroke. Its flagship product is the Advanced Thrombectomy System. Anaconda Biomed has received funding from leading life science investment firms Ysios Capital, Omega Funds, Innogest, Asabys Partners, and Banco Sabadell and private investors. The company has also received public support from Enisa, CDTI (Neotec), Ministry of Science Innovation (Emplea and Retos), EIB, and EIT Health public grants. The ANA Catheter System is an investigational device and is not available for sale in the United States or the European Union. For more information, please visit https://anaconda.bio/.

