Mississauga, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2023) - A strong health and safety culture is a vital business asset in today's competitive marketplace. With more than 1,500 responses to the 2022 Health & Safety Leadership Survey conducted by Workplace Safety & Prevention Services (WSPS), the business case is clear. Organizations that want to remain sustainable, attract top talent, protect employees, and improve business outcomes are investing in health and safety as a strategic priority.

"Now, in year four of the survey, we can see distinctive trends emerging and stronger outcomes for organizations with developed OHS programs. They experienced fewer injuries, lower or reduced coronavirus infection rates and are better positioned to manage current business challenges," says Shelley Pacheco, VP of People and Culture with WSPS. "They also have the distinct advantage of attracting and keeping the best talent."

While the recruitment and retention of staff was once again, cited as the most pressing issue facing corporate leaders, the survey suggests many employers underestimate the importance of health and safety to new recruits and employees. Only 39% of employers believe prospective employees ask about their health and safety program, however, 73% of employees, nearly double that number, said they would need to know details before accepting an offer of employment.

"Important gains can be made," added Pacheco. "Shifting the mindset from reactive to proactively embracing the value of health and safety supports worker well-being and also has a positive impact on business sustainability and competitiveness. It is key to reducing turnover, retaining productive employees, and maintaining high levels of employee engagement."





Key survey findings around the topics of mental health and stress management, preventable employee loss, and emerging OHS issues will be shared in a 1-hour panel presentation, May 4th at 10 am. Moderated by David Smith, Account Manager, WSPS Industry Partnerships, survey results will be presented and analysed by:

Raj Kuchibhatla, Managing Director, RKI

Penny Belluz, Director of Operations, Teleco

Monica Mielnik, Director, Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, Belonging and Mental Health and Well-being, Bell

Workplace Safety & Prevention Services (WSPS) is a not-for-profit organization committed to protecting Ontario's workers and businesses. It serves more than 174,000 member firms and 4.2 million workers across the agricultural, manufacturing and service sectors. A proud partner in the province's occupational health and safety system and a trusted safety advisor since 1917, WSPS has a rich history of making workplaces safer.

