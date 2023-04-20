Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.: Sandy Spring Bancorp Reports First Quarter Earnings of $51.3 Million

OLNEY, Md., April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq-SASR), the parent company of Sandy Spring Bank, reported net income of $51.3 million ($1.14 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to net income of $43.9 million ($0.96 per diluted common share) for the first quarter of 2022 and $34.0 million ($0.76 per diluted common share) for the fourth quarter of 2022.



Current quarter core earnings were $52.3 million ($1.16 per diluted common share), compared to $45.1 million ($0.99 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and $35.3 million ($0.79 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Core earnings exclude the after-tax impact of amortization of intangibles, investment securities gains or losses and non-recurring or extraordinary items. The current period driver in the growth of GAAP earnings and core earnings compared to the linked quarter and the prior year quarter was the credit to the provision for credit losses. The provision for credit losses for the current quarter was a credit of $21.5 million compared to a charge of $1.6 million for the first quarter of 2022 and a charge of $10.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The current quarter's credit to the provision was primarily the result of the improvement in the forecasted regional unemployment rate coupled with the stable credit quality in the loan portfolio.

"Following the closures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank last month, our bankers did a tremendous job proactively reaching out to our clients, answering their questions and working together to find solutions to any concerns that arose," said Daniel J. Schrider, Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our clients are loyal to our company and believe in the valuable service we provide in the Greater Washington region."

"Given the challenging interest rate environment, recessionary pressures and the industry-wide disruption, our priorities for the balance of the year remain growing core funding, managing expenses and taking care of our clients," Schrider added.

First Quarter Highlights

Total assets at March 31, 2023 increased 2% to $14.1 billion compared to $13.8 billion at December 31, 2022. Total loan and deposit balances remained relatively flat compared to the prior quarter end.



At March 31, 2023 total loans have remained relatively stable at $11.4 billion compared to December 31, 2022 as a result of reduced loan demand and lower payoff activity during the current quarter.



Deposits increased 1% to $11.1 billion at March 31, 2023 compared to $11.0 billion at December 31, 2022. During the current quarter attrition in noninterest-bearing deposits was 12%, primarily in commercial checking accounts, while interest-bearing deposits grew 8% driven by the addition of brokered time deposits. Excluding the increase in brokered time deposits during the current quarter, total deposits declined 3%.



Total borrowings in the current quarter increased by $130.8 million over amounts at December 31, 2022 as management bolstered on-balance sheet liquidity following the closures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.



Net interest income for the first quarter of 2023 declined $4.1 million or 4% compared to the first quarter of 2022. The growth in interest income of $45.3 million provided by loan growth was more than offset by the $49.5 million increase in interest expense for the comparative periods that resulted from the increase in rates paid on deposits and higher borrowing costs.



For the first quarter of 2023, the net interest margin was 2.99% compared to 3.49% for the first quarter of 2022, and 3.26% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The erosion in net interest margin for the current quarter was due to higher rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities, which outpaced the increase in the yield on interest-earning assets. The overall rate and yield increases were driven by the multiple federal funds rate increases that occurred over the preceding twelve months coupled with competition for deposits in the market. During this period, the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities rose 223 basis points, while the yield on interest-earning assets increased 98 basis points, resulting in the aforementioned margin compression of 50 basis points.



The current quarter's provision for credit losses directly attributable to the funded loan portfolio was a credit of $18.9 million compared to the prior year quarter's provision for credit losses of $1.6 million. In addition, the quarterly credit to the provision contained a credit of $2.6 million associated with the provision for unfunded loan commitments. The credit to the provision in the current quarter reflects the impact of the improvement in forecasted regional unemployment rate, management's consideration of existing economic versus historical conditions and the continued strong credit performance of our loan portfolio segments.



The current quarter's non-interest income decreased by 23% or $4.6 million compared to the prior year quarter. The decrease represents the cumulative result of the impact of the interest rate and market environment on mortgage banking activities and wealth management income, the decline in insurance commission income as a result of the disposition of the Company's insurance business during the second quarter of 2022 and lower bank card income due to regulatory restrictions on transaction fees that became effective for the Company in the second quarter of 2022.



Non-interest expense for the current quarter increased $4.2 million or 7% compared to the prior year quarter, driven primarily by increases in the FDIC insurance assessment, professional fees and services and other expenses.



Return on average assets ("ROA") for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was 1.49% and return on average tangible common equity ("ROTCE") was 19.10% compared to 1.42% and 16.45%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2022. On a non-GAAP basis, the current quarter's core ROA was 1.52% and core ROTCE was 19.11% compared to core ROA of 1.45% and core ROTCE of 16.45% for the first quarter of 2022.



The GAAP efficiency ratio was 58.55% for the first quarter of 2023, compared to 50.92% for the first quarter of 2022, and 53.23% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio was 56.87% for the first quarter of 2023 compared to 49.34% for the prior year quarter, and 51.46% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in both the GAAP and non-GAAP efficiency ratios (reflecting a decrease in efficiency) in the current quarter compared to the previous quarter and the first quarter of the prior year was the result of declines in net revenue from the prior periods coupled with the growth in non-interest expense.



Customer Deposit Focus

Deposits amounted to $11.1 billion at March 31, 2023. Core deposits, which exclude brokered relationships, represented 88% of total deposits at the end of the current quarter as compared to 92% for the previous quarter, reflecting the stability of the core deposit base. Total insured deposits, including pass-through insured deposits, represented approximately 66% of total deposits at March 31, 2023. During the quarter, the availability of high yields in savings products and short-term debt securities coupled with expected seasonal run-off led to noninterest-bearing deposits declining 12%. The rotation into higher yielding accounts along with growth in brokered time deposits drove an 8% increase in interest-bearing deposits. The Company mitigated deposit outflows by providing reciprocal deposit arrangements, which provide FDIC deposit insurance for accounts that would otherwise exceed deposit insurance limits.

At March 31, 2023, contingent liquidity amounted to $3.8 billion or 101% of the amount of uninsured deposits. This amount of contingent liquidity does not include any consideration of the held-to-maturity or the available-for-sale investment portfolios. With the inclusion of the total unpledged investment securities portfolio, in addition to $1.5 billion in available federal funds, this results in total coverage of 158% of uninsured deposits.

Balance Sheet and Credit Quality

Total assets grew 9% to $14.1 billion at March 31, 2023, as compared to $13.0 billion at March 31, 2022. During this period, total loans grew by 12% to $11.4 billion at March 31, 2023, compared to $10.1 billion at March 31, 2022. Total commercial loans, grew by $902.1 million or 12% during the past twelve months. The growth in the commercial portfolio occurred in most commercial portfolios led by the $779.2 million or 18% growth in the investor owned commercial real estate portfolio. Year-over-year the total residential mortgage loan portfolio grew 33%, as a greater number of conventional 1-4 family mortgage and ARM loans were retained to grow the portfolio. Reduced loan demand coupled with lower payoff activity during the current quarter resulted in minimal loan growth compared to the prior quarter.

Deposits increased 2% to $11.1 billion at March 31, 2023 compared to $10.9 billion at March 31, 2022. During the preceding twelve months, the increase in deposits occurred despite the 20% attrition in noninterest-bearing deposits, primarily in commercial checking accounts, as interest-bearing deposits, driven by brokered time deposits, grew 15%. Excluding the impact of the increase in brokered time deposits, total deposits declined 7%. Borrowings, primarily advances from the FHLB, have increased by $872.2 million in reaction to the loan growth over the previous year and, more recently, to provide greater on-balance sheet liquidity following the closures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

The tangible common equity ratio decreased to 8.40% of tangible assets at March 31, 2023, compared to 8.70% at March 31, 2022. This decrease reflects the impact of the $46.7 million increase in the accumulated other comprehensive loss on common equity as a result of the rising interest rate environment negatively affecting the fair values in the available-for-sale investment portfolio coupled with the 9% increase in total assets over the preceding twelve months. At March 31, 2023, the Company had a total risk-based capital ratio of 14.43%, a common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 10.53%, a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 10.53%, and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.44%. All of these ratios remain well in excess of the mandated minimum regulatory requirements.

Non-performing loans include non-accrual loans and accruing loans 90 days or more past due. Credit quality improved at March 31, 2023 compared to March 31, 2022, as the level of non-performing loans to total loans declined to 0.41% compared to 0.46%. These levels of non-performing loans compare to 0.35% for the prior quarter and continue to indicate stable credit quality during a period of significant loan growth and a degree of economic uncertainty. At March 31, 2023, non-performing loans totaled $47.2 million, compared to $46.3 million at March 31, 2022, and $39.4 million at December 31, 2022. Loans placed on non-accrual during the current quarter amounted to $19.7 million compared to $1.5 million for the prior year quarter and $5.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. During the current quarter, the Company successfully resolved several large non-accrual relationships for a total pay-off of $10.2 million, including a significant recovery of delinquent interest, without incurring any charge-offs. The growth in non-performing loans from the previous quarter reflects a large borrowing relationship within the custodial care sector with an aggregate balance of $14.6 million. This large relationship is collateral dependent and required a minimal individual reserve due to sufficient values of the underlying collateral. The Company realized net recoveries of $0.3 million for the first quarter of 2023, as compared to net charge-offs of $0.2 million for the first quarter of 2022 and $0.1 million in recoveries for the fourth quarter of 2022.

At March 31, 2023, the allowance for credit losses was $117.6 million or 1.03% of outstanding loans and 249% of non-performing loans, compared to $136.2 million or 1.20% of outstanding loans and 346% of non-performing loans at the end of the previous quarter and $110.6 million or 1.09% of outstanding loans and 239% of non-performing loans at the end of the first quarter of 2022. The decrease in the allowance for the current quarter compared to the previous quarter reflects the impact of the improvement in forecasted regional unemployment rate, management's consideration of existing economic versus historical conditions and the continued strong credit performance of our portfolio segments.

Income Statement Review

Quarterly Results

Net income was $51.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to net income of $43.9 million for the prior year quarter. The rise in the current quarter's earnings compared to the prior year quarter was the result of the current quarter's significant credit to the provision for credit losses compared to the prior year's charge to the provision. The impact of the credit to the provision more than offset the combined effect of lower net interest income and non-interest income and the rise in non-interest expense. During the comparative period, the impact on interest income from loan growth was more than offset by the increase in interest expense, the result of the increase in rates paid on deposits and higher borrowing costs. The decline in non-interest income was the result of the combination of lower mortgage banking income, a decline in wealth management income, reduced insurance commission income due to the impact of the sale of the Company's insurance business in the second quarter of 2022 and lower bank card fees resulting from the implementation of applicable regulations in the second half of 2022. Non-interest expense increased 7% compared to the prior year quarter, mainly due to increases in the FDIC insurance assessment, professional fees and services and other expenses. Current quarter core earnings were $52.3 million ($1.16 per diluted common share), compared to $45.1 million ($0.99 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and $35.3 million ($0.79 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Net interest income decreased $4.1 million or 4% for the first quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2022. During the past twelve months, loan growth coupled with the rising interest rate environment was primarily responsible for a $45.3 million or 43% increase in interest income. This growth in interest income was fully offset by the $49.5 million growth in interest expense as funding costs have also risen in response to the rising rate environment and significant competition for deposits. Interest income growth occurred in all categories of commercial loans and, to a lesser degree, in residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and investment securities income. Interest expense grew due to the rising cost of interest-bearing deposits, primarily time and money market deposits, and the growth and cost of borrowings in the current year period compared to the same period of the prior year. The net interest margin for the current quarter was 2.99% compared to 3.49% for the first quarter of 2022, and 3.26% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The erosion in net interest margin for the current quarter was due to the higher rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities, which outpaced the increase in the yield on interest-earning assets. The overall rate and yield increases were driven by the multiple federal funds rate increases that occurred over the preceding twelve months coupled with competition for deposits in the market. During this period, while the yield on interest-earning assets increased 98 basis points, the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities rose 223 basis points resulting in the aforementioned margin compression of 50 basis points.

The total provision for credit losses was a credit of $21.5 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to a charge of $1.6 million for the first quarter of 2022 and $10.8 million for the previous quarter. The provision for credit losses directly attributable to the funded loan portfolio was $18.9 million for the current quarter compared to the prior year quarter's provision for credit losses of $1.6 million and $7.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The current quarter's credit to the provision reflects the impact of the improvement in forecasted regional unemployment rate, management's consideration of existing economic versus historical conditions and the continued strong credit performance of our loan portfolio segments.

For the first quarter of 2023, non-interest income decreased $4.6 million or 23% compared to the prior year quarter. The decline reflects the cumulative result of the decrease in income from mortgage banking activities reflecting the impact of the interest rate and market environment, lower wealth management income driven by market performance, the decline in insurance commission income as a result of the second quarter's disposition of the Company's insurance business, and reduced bank card income due to regulatory restrictions on fee recognition.

Non-interest expense increased $4.2 million or 7% for the first quarter of 2023, compared to the prior year quarter, driven primarily by increases in the FDIC insurance assessment, professional fees and services and other expenses. Compensation and benefits costs during the comparative period was $0.4 million lower driven by decreases in commission and incentive payments. Occupancy and equipment expense rose $0.4 million compared to the prior year quarter as a result of increased software amortization. Marketing and outside data services also increased during the comparative period.

For the first quarter of 2023, the GAAP efficiency ratio was 58.55% compared to 50.92% for the first quarter of 2022, and 53.23% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The GAAP efficiency ratio rose from the prior year quarter primarily the result of the 7% decrease in GAAP revenue in combination with the 7% increase in GAAP non-interest expense. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio was 56.87% for the current quarter as compared to 49.34% for the first quarter of 2022, and 51.46% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in the non-GAAP efficiency ratio (reflecting a decrease in efficiency) from the first quarter of the prior year to the current year quarter was primarily the result of the 7% decline in non-GAAP revenue, driven chiefly by the decrease in non-GAAP non-interest income, and to a lesser degree, the decline in net interest income, while non-GAAP expenses rose 7%. ROA for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 was 1.49% and ROTCE was 19.10% compared to 0.98% and 12.91%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2022. On a non-GAAP basis, the current quarter's core ROA was 1.52% and core ROTCE was 19.11% compared to core ROA of 1.02% and core ROTCE of 13.02% for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release contains financial information and performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). The Company's management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information provides a better comparison of period-to-period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition and, therefore, such information is useful to investors. Non-GAAP measures used in this release consist of the following:

Tangible common equity and related measures are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impact of goodwill and other intangible assets.

The non-GAAP efficiency ratio excludes amortization of intangible assets, investment securities gains/(losses) and contingent payment expense, and includes tax-equivalent income.

Core earnings and the related measures of core earnings per diluted common share, core return on average assets and core return on average tangible common equity reflect net income exclusive of amortization of intangible assets, investment securities gains/(losses), and contingent payment expense, on a net of tax basis.

Pre-tax pre-provision net income excludes income tax expense and the provision (credit) for credit losses.

These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Please refer to the non-GAAP Reconciliation tables included with this release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Conference Call

The Company's management will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter results today at 2:00 p.m. (ET). A live Webcast of the conference call is available through the Investor Relations section of the Sandy Spring Website at www.sandyspringbank.com. Participants may call 1-833-470-1428. Please use the following access code: 929546. Visitors to the Website are advised to log on 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start of the call. An internet-based replay will be available on the website until May 4, 2023. A replay of the teleconference will be available through the same time period by calling 1-866-813-9403 under conference call number 941985.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Olney, Maryland, is the holding company for Sandy Spring Bank, a premier community bank in the Greater Washington, D.C. region. With over 50 locations, the bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services throughout Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Through its subsidiaries, Rembert Pendleton Jackson and West Financial Services, Inc., Sandy Spring Bank also offers a comprehensive menu of wealth management services.

Category: Webcast

Source: Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.

Code: SASR-E

For additional information or questions, please contact:

Daniel J. Schrider, Chair, President & Chief Executive Officer, or

Philip J. Mantua, E.V.P. & Chief Financial Officer

Sandy Spring Bancorp

17801 Georgia Avenue

Olney, Maryland 20832

1-800-399-5919

Email: DSchrider@sandyspringbank.com

PMantua@sandyspringbank.com

Website: www.sandyspringbank.com

Media Contact:

Diane Deskins Hicks

240-608-3020

dhicks@sandyspringbank.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Sandy Spring Bancorp's forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks identified in our quarterly and annual reports and the following: changes in general business and economic conditions nationally or in the markets that we serve; changes in consumer and business confidence, investor sentiment, or consumer spending or savings behavior; changes in the level of inflation; changes in the demand for loans, deposits and other financial services that we provide; the possibility that future credit losses may be higher than currently expected; the impact of the interest rate environment on our business, financial condition and results of operations; the impact of compliance with changes in laws, regulations and regulatory interpretations, including changes in income taxes; changes in credit ratings assigned to us or our subsidiaries; the ability to realize benefits and cost savings from, and limit any unexpected liabilities associated with, any business combinations; competitive pressures among financial services companies; the ability to attract, develop and retain qualified employees; our ability to maintain the security of our data processing and information technology systems; the impact of changes in accounting policies, including the introduction of new accounting standards; the impact of judicial or regulatory proceedings; the impact of fiscal and governmental policies of the United States federal government; the impact of health emergencies, epidemics or pandemics; the effects of climate change; and the impact of natural disasters, extreme weather events, military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events. Sandy Spring Bancorp provides greater detail regarding some of these factors in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, including in the Risk Factors section of that report, and in its other SEC reports. Sandy Spring Bancorp's forward-looking statements may also be subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those that it may discuss elsewhere in this news release or in its filings with the SEC, accessible on the SEC's Web site at www.sec.gov.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED Three Months Ended

March 31, %

Change

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 Results of operations: Net interest income $ 97,302 $ 101,451 (4 )% Provision/ (credit) for credit losses (21,536 ) 1,635 N/M Non-interest income 15,951 20,595 (23 ) Non-interest expense 66,305 62,147 7 Income before income tax expense 68,484 58,264 18 Net income 51,253 43,935 17 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 51,084 $ 43,667 17 Pre-tax pre-provision net income (1) $ 46,948 $ 59,899 (22 ) Return on average assets 1.49 % 1.42 % Return on average common equity 13.93 % 11.83 % Return on average tangible common equity (1) 19.10 % 16.45 % Net interest margin 2.99 % 3.49 % Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis (2) 58.55 % 50.92 % Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis (2) 56.87 % 49.34 % Per share data: Basic net income per common share $ 1.14 $ 0.97 18 % Diluted net income per common share $ 1.14 $ 0.96 18 Weighted average diluted common shares 44,872,582 45,333,292 (1 ) Dividends declared per share $ 0.34 $ 0.34 - Book value per common share $ 34.37 $ 32.97 4 Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 25.83 $ 24.23 7 Outstanding common shares 44,712,497 45,162,908 (1 ) Financial condition at period-end: Investment securities $ 1,528,336 $ 1,586,441 (4 )% Loans 11,395,241 10,144,328 12 Assets 14,129,007 12,967,416 9 Deposits 11,075,991 10,852,794 2 Stockholders' equity 1,536,865 1,488,910 3 Capital ratios: Tier 1 leverage (3) 9.44 % 9.66 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (3) 10.53 % 12.03 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (3) 10.53 % 12.03 % Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets (3) 14.43 % 16.77 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (4) 8.40 % 8.70 % Average equity to average assets 10.70 % 11.98 % Credit quality ratios: Allowance for credit losses to loans 1.03 % 1.09 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.41 % 0.46 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.34 % 0.37 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 248.93 % 238.72 % Annualized net charge-offs/ (recoveries) to average loans (5) (0.01)% 0.01 %





(1) Represents a non-GAAP measure. (2) The efficiency ratio - GAAP basis is non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus non-interest income from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. The traditional efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis excludes intangible asset amortization and contingent payment expense from non-interest expense; and investment securities gains/ (losses) from non-interest income; and adds the tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights. (3) Estimated ratio at March 31, 2023. (4) The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio is a non-GAAP ratio that divides assets excluding goodwill and other intangible assets into stockholders' equity after deducting goodwill and other intangible assets. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights. (5) Calculation utilizes average loans, excluding residential mortgage loans held-for-sale.





Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

RECONCILIATION TABLE - UNAUDITED (CONTINUED)

OPERATING EARNINGS - METRICS Three Months Ended

March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 Core earnings (non-GAAP): Net income (GAAP) $ 51,253 $ 43,935 Plus/ (less) non-GAAP adjustments (net of tax)(1): Amortization of intangible assets 973 1,121 Investment securities gains - (6 ) Contingent payment expense 27 - Core earnings (Non-GAAP) $ 52,253 $ 45,050 Core earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP): Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (GAAP) 44,872,582 45,333,292 Earnings per diluted common share (GAAP) $ 1.14 $ 0.96 Core earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP) $ 1.16 $ 0.99 Core return on average assets (non-GAAP): Average assets (GAAP) $ 13,949,276 $ 12,576,089 Return on average assets (GAAP) 1.49 % 1.42 % Core return on average assets (non-GAAP) 1.52 % 1.45 % Return/ Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP): Net Income (GAAP) $ 51,253 $ 43,935 Plus: Amortization of intangible assets (net of tax) 973 1,121 Net income before amortization of intangible assets $ 52,226 $ 45,056 Average total stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 1,491,929 $ 1,506,516 Average goodwill (363,436 ) (370,223 ) Average other intangible assets, net (19,380 ) (25,368 ) Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,109,113 $ 1,110,925 Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 19.10 % 16.45 % Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 19.11 % 16.45 %





(1) Tax adjustments have been determined using the combined marginal federal and state rate of 25.47% and 25.64% for 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

RECONCILIATION TABLE - UNAUDITED Three Months Ended

March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 Pre-tax pre-provision net income: Net income (GAAP) $ 51,253 $ 43,935 Plus/ (less) non-GAAP adjustments: Income tax expense 17,231 14,329 Provision/ (credit) for credit losses (21,536 ) 1,635 Pre-tax pre-provision net income (non-GAAP) $ 46,948 $ 59,899 Efficiency ratio (GAAP): Non-interest expense $ 66,305 $ 62,147 Net interest income plus non-interest income $ 113,253 $ 122,046 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 58.55 % 50.92 % Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP): Non-interest expense $ 66,305 $ 62,147 Less non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 1,306 1,508 Contingent payment expense 36 - Non-interest expense - as adjusted $ 64,963 $ 60,639 Net interest income plus non-interest income $ 113,253 $ 122,046 Plus non-GAAP adjustment: Tax-equivalent income 970 866 Less/ (plus) non-GAAP adjustment: Investment securities gains - 8 Net interest income plus non-interest income - as adjusted $ 114,223 $ 122,904 Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) 56.87 % 49.34 % Tangible common equity ratio: Total stockholders' equity $ 1,536,865 $ 1,488,910 Goodwill (363,436 ) (370,223 ) Other intangible assets, net (18,549 ) (24,412 ) Tangible common equity $ 1,154,880 $ 1,094,275 Total assets $ 14,129,007 $ 12,967,416 Goodwill (363,436 ) (370,223 ) Other intangible assets, net (18,549 ) (24,412 ) Tangible assets $ 13,747,022 $ 12,572,781 Tangible common equity ratio 8.40 % 8.70 % Outstanding common shares 44,712,497 45,162,908 Tangible book value per common share $ 25.83 $ 24.23





Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION - UNAUDITED (Dollars in thousands) March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 March 31,

2022 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 92,771 $ 88,152 $ 96,074 Federal funds sold 240 193 370 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 402,704 103,887 456,382 Cash and cash equivalents 495,715 192,232 552,826 Residential mortgage loans held for sale (at fair value) 16,262 11,706 17,537 Investments held-to-maturity (fair values of $219,417, $220,123 and $275,834 at March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively) 254,219 259,452 285,339 Investments available-for-sale (at fair value) 1,195,728 1,214,538 1,259,945 Other investments, at cost 78,389 69,218 41,157 Total loans 11,395,241 11,396,706 10,144,328 Less: allowance for credit losses - loans (117,613 ) (136,242 ) (110,588 ) Net loans 11,277,628 11,260,464 10,033,740 Premises and equipment, net 69,227 67,070 61,434 Other real estate owned 645 645 1,034 Accrued interest receivable 42,232 41,172 33,528 Goodwill 363,436 363,436 370,223 Other intangible assets, net 18,549 19,855 24,412 Other assets 316,977 333,331 286,241 Total assets $ 14,129,007 $ 13,833,119 $ 12,967,416 Liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 3,228,678 $ 3,673,300 $ 4,039,797 Interest-bearing deposits 7,847,313 7,280,121 6,812,997 Total deposits 11,075,991 10,953,421 10,852,794 Securities sold under retail repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased 252,627 321,967 130,784 Advances from FHLB 750,000 550,000 - Subordinated debt 370,354 370,205 370,002 Total borrowings 1,372,981 1,242,172 500,786 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 143,170 153,758 124,926 Total liabilities 12,592,142 12,349,351 11,478,506 Stockholders' equity Common stock -- par value $1.00; shares authorized 100,000,000; shares issued and outstanding 44,712,497, 44,657,054 and 45,162,908 at March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively 44,712 44,657 45,163 Additional paid in capital 735,509 734,273 752,671 Retained earnings 872,635 836,789 760,347 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (115,991 ) (131,951 ) (69,271 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,536,865 1,483,768 1,488,910 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 14,129,007 $ 13,833,119 $ 12,967,416





Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED Three Months Ended

March 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 139,727 $ 99,494 Interest on loans held for sale 152 198 Interest on deposits with banks 2,686 113 Interest and dividend income on investment securities: Taxable 7,008 4,107 Tax-advantaged 1,770 2,124 Interest on federal funds sold 4 - Total interest income 151,347 106,036 Interest Expense: Interest on deposits 40,788 2,293 Interest on retail repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased 2,104 54 Interest on advances from FHLB 7,207 - Interest on subordinated debt 3,946 2,238 Total interest expense 54,045 4,585 Net interest income 97,302 101,451 Provision/ (credit) for credit losses (21,536 ) 1,635 Net interest income after provision/ (credit) for credit losses 118,838 99,816 Non-interest income: Investment securities gains - 8 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,388 2,326 Mortgage banking activities 1,245 2,298 Wealth management income 8,992 9,337 Insurance agency commissions - 2,115 Income from bank owned life insurance 907 795 Bank card fees 418 1,668 Other income 2,001 2,048 Total non-interest income 15,951 20,595 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 38,926 39,373 Occupancy expense of premises 4,847 5,034 Equipment expenses 4,117 3,536 Marketing 1,543 1,193 Outside data services 2,514 2,419 FDIC insurance 2,138 984 Amortization of intangible assets 1,306 1,508 Professional fees and services 3,684 2,017 Other expenses 7,230 6,083 Total non-interest expense 66,305 62,147 Income before income tax expense 68,484 58,264 Income tax expense 17,231 14,329 Net income $ 51,253 $ 43,935 Net income per share amounts: Basic net income per common share $ 1.14 $ 0.97 Diluted net income per common share $ 1.14 $ 0.96 Dividends declared per share $ 0.34 $ 0.34





Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

HISTORICAL TRENDS - QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED 2023 2022 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Profitability for the quarter: Tax-equivalent interest income $ 152,317 $ 146,332 $ 131,373 $ 114,901 $ 106,902 Interest expense 54,045 38,657 17,462 7,959 4,585 Tax-equivalent net interest income 98,272 107,675 113,911 106,942 102,317 Tax-equivalent adjustment 970 1,032 951 992 866 Provision/ (credit) for credit losses (21,536 ) 10,801 18,890 3,046 1,635 Non-interest income 15,951 14,297 16,882 35,245 20,595 Non-interest expense 66,305 64,375 65,780 64,991 62,147 Income before income tax expense 68,484 45,764 45,172 73,158 58,264 Income tax expense 17,231 11,784 11,588 18,358 14,329 Net income $ 51,253 $ 33,980 $ 33,584 $ 54,800 $ 43,935 GAAP financial performance: Return on average assets 1.49 % 0.98 % 0.99 % 1.69 % 1.42 % Return on average common equity 13.93 % 9.23 % 8.96 % 14.97 % 11.83 % Return on average tangible common equity 19.10 % 12.91 % 12.49 % 20.83 % 16.45 % Net interest margin 2.99 % 3.26 % 3.53 % 3.49 % 3.49 % Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis 58.55 % 53.23 % 50.66 % 46.03 % 50.92 % Non-GAAP financial performance: Pre-tax pre-provision net income $ 46,948 $ 56,565 $ 64,062 $ 76,204 $ 59,899 Core after-tax earnings $ 52,253 $ 35,322 $ 35,695 $ 44,238 $ 45,050 Core return on average assets 1.52 % 1.02 % 1.05 % 1.37 % 1.45 % Core return on average common equity 14.20 % 9.60 % 9.53 % 12.09 % 12.13 % Core return on average tangible common equity 19.11 % 13.02 % 12.86 % 16.49 % 16.45 % Core earnings per diluted common share $ 1.16 $ 0.79 $ 0.80 $ 0.98 $ 0.99 Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis 56.87 % 51.46 % 48.18 % 49.79 % 49.34 % Per share data: Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 51,084 $ 33,866 $ 33,470 $ 54,606 $ 43,667 Basic net income per common share $ 1.14 $ 0.76 $ 0.75 $ 1.21 $ 0.97 Diluted net income per common share $ 1.14 $ 0.76 $ 0.75 $ 1.21 $ 0.96 Weighted average diluted common shares 44,872,582 44,828,827 44,780,560 45,111,693 45,333,292 Dividends declared per share $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 0.34 Non-interest income: Securities gains/ (losses) $ - $ (393 ) $ 2 $ 38 $ 8 Gain/ (loss) on disposal of assets - - (183 ) 16,699 - Service charges on deposit accounts 2,388 2,419 2,591 2,467 2,326 Mortgage banking activities 1,245 783 1,566 1,483 2,298 Wealth management income 8,992 8,472 8,867 9,098 9,337 Insurance agency commissions - - - 812 2,115 Income from bank owned life insurance 907 950 693 703 795 Bank card fees 418 463 438 1,810 1,668 Other income 2,001 1,603 2,908 2,135 2,048 Total non-interest income $ 15,951 $ 14,297 $ 16,882 $ 35,245 $ 20,595 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits $ 38,926 $ 39,455 $ 40,126 $ 39,550 $ 39,373 Occupancy expense of premises 4,847 4,728 4,759 4,734 5,034 Equipment expenses 4,117 3,859 3,825 3,559 3,536 Marketing 1,543 1,354 1,370 1,280 1,193 Outside data services 2,514 2,707 2,509 2,564 2,419 FDIC insurance 2,138 1,462 1,268 1,078 984 Amortization of intangible assets 1,306 1,408 1,432 1,466 1,508 Merger, acquisition and disposal expense - - 1 1,067 - Professional fees and services 3,684 2,573 2,207 2,372 2,017 Other expenses 7,230 6,829 8,283 7,321 6,083 Total non-interest expense $ 66,305 $ 64,375 $ 65,780 $ 64,991 $ 62,147





Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

HISTORICAL TRENDS - QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED 2023 2022 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Balance sheets at quarter end: Commercial investor real estate loans $ 5,167,456 $ 5,130,094 $ 5,066,843 $ 4,761,658 $ 4,388,275 Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans 1,769,928 1,775,037 1,743,724 1,767,326 1,692,253 Commercial AD&C loans 1,046,665 1,090,028 1,143,783 1,094,528 1,089,331 Commercial business loans 1,437,478 1,455,885 1,393,634 1,353,380 1,349,602 Residential mortgage loans 1,328,524 1,287,933 1,218,552 1,147,577 1,000,697 Residential construction loans 223,456 224,772 229,243 235,486 204,259 Consumer loans 421,734 432,957 423,034 426,335 419,911 Total loans 11,395,241 11,396,706 11,218,813 10,786,290 10,144,328 Allowance for credit losses - loans (117,613 ) (136,242 ) (128,268 ) (113,670 ) (110,588 ) Loans held for sale 16,262 11,706 11,469 23,610 17,537 Investment securities 1,528,336 1,543,208 1,587,279 1,595,424 1,586,441 Total assets 14,129,007 13,833,119 13,765,597 13,303,009 12,967,416 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 3,228,678 3,673,300 3,993,480 4,129,440 4,039,797 Total deposits 11,075,991 10,953,421 10,749,486 10,969,461 10,852,794 Customer repurchase agreements 47,627 61,967 91,287 110,744 130,784 Total stockholders' equity 1,536,865 1,483,768 1,451,862 1,477,169 1,488,910 Quarterly average balance sheets: Commercial investor real estate loans $ 5,136,204 $ 5,082,697 $ 4,898,683 $ 4,512,937 $ 4,220,246 Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans 1,769,680 1,753,351 1,755,891 1,727,325 1,683,557 Commercial AD&C loans 1,082,791 1,136,780 1,115,531 1,096,369 1,102,660 Commercial business loans 1,444,588 1,373,565 1,327,218 1,334,350 1,372,755 Residential mortgage loans 1,307,761 1,251,829 1,177,664 1,070,836 964,056 Residential construction loans 223,313 231,318 235,123 221,031 197,366 Consumer loans 424,122 426,134 422,963 421,022 424,859 Total loans 11,388,459 11,255,674 10,933,073 10,383,870 9,965,499 Loans held for sale 8,324 10,901 15,211 12,744 17,594 Investment securities 1,679,593 1,717,455 1,734,036 1,686,181 1,617,615 Interest-earning assets 13,316,165 13,134,234 12,833,758 12,283,834 11,859,803 Total assets 13,949,276 13,769,472 13,521,595 12,991,692 12,576,089 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 3,480,433 3,833,275 3,995,702 4,001,762 3,758,732 Total deposits 11,049,991 11,025,843 10,740,999 10,829,221 10,542,029 Customer repurchase agreements 60,626 74,797 104,742 122,728 131,487 Total interest-bearing liabilities 8,806,720 8,310,278 7,892,230 7,377,045 7,163,641 Total stockholders' equity 1,491,929 1,460,254 1,486,427 1,468,036 1,506,516 Financial measures: Average equity to average assets 10.70 % 10.61 % 10.99 % 11.30 % 11.98 % Average investment securities to average earning assets 12.61 % 13.08 % 13.51 % 13.73 % 13.64 % Average loans to average earning assets 85.52 % 85.70 % 85.19 % 84.53 % 84.03 % Loans to assets 80.65 % 82.39 % 81.50 % 81.08 % 78.23 % Loans to deposits 102.88 % 104.05 % 104.37 % 98.33 % 93.47 % Assets under management $ 5,477,560 $ 5,255,306 $ 4,969,092 $ 5,171,321 $ 5,793,787 Capital measures: Tier 1 leverage(1) 9.44 % 9.33 % 9.33 % 9.53 % 9.66 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(1) 10.53 % 10.23 % 10.18 % 10.42 % 10.78 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(1) 10.53 % 10.23 % 10.18 % 10.42 % 10.78 % Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets(1) 14.43 % 14.20 % 14.15 % 14.46 % 15.02 % Book value per common share $ 34.37 $ 33.23 $ 32.52 $ 33.10 $ 32.97 Outstanding common shares 44,712,497 44,657,054 44,644,269 44,629,697 45,162,908





(1) Estimated ratio at March 31, 2023.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

LOAN PORTFOLIO QUALITY DETAIL - UNAUDITED 2023 2022 (Dollars in thousands) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, Non-performing assets: Loans 90 days past due: Commercial real estate: Commercial investor real estate $ 215 $ - $ - $ - $ - Commercial owner-occupied real estate - - - - - Commercial AD&C - - - - - Commercial business 3,002 1,002 1,966 - - Residential real estate: Residential mortgage 352 - 167 353 296 Residential construction - - - - - Consumer - - 34 - - Total loans 90 days past due 3,569 1,002 2,167 353 296 Non-accrual loans: Commercial real estate: Commercial investor real estate 15,451 9,943 14,038 11,245 11,743 Commercial owner-occupied real estate 4,949 5,019 6,294 7,869 8,083 Commercial AD&C - - - 1,353 1,081 Commercial business 9,443 7,322 7,198 7,542 8,357 Residential real estate: Residential mortgage 8,935 7,439 7,514 7,305 8,148 Residential construction - - - 1 51 Consumer 4,900 5,059 5,173 5,692 6,406 Total non-accrual loans 43,678 34,782 40,217 41,007 43,869 Total restructured loans - accruing (1) - 3,575 2,077 2,119 2,161 Total non-performing loans 47,247 39,359 44,461 43,479 46,326 Other assets and other real estate owned (OREO) 645 645 739 739 1,034 Total non-performing assets $ 47,892 $ 40,004 $ 45,200 $ 44,218 $ 47,360





For the Quarter Ended, (Dollars in thousands) March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 Analysis of non-accrual loan activity: Balance at beginning of period $ 34,782 $ 40,217 $ 41,007 $ 43,869 $ 46,086 Non-accrual balances transferred to OREO - - - - - Non-accrual balances charged-off (126 ) (22 ) (197 ) (376 ) (265 ) Net payments or draws (10,212 ) (9,535 ) (3,509 ) (3,234 ) (2,787 ) Loans placed on non-accrual 19,714 5,467 4,212 948 1,503 Non-accrual loans brought current (480 ) (1,345 ) (1,296 ) (200 ) (668 ) Balance at end of period $ 43,678 $ 34,782 $ 40,217 $ 41,007 $ 43,869 Analysis of allowance for credit losses - loans: Balance at beginning of period $ 136,242 $ 128,268 $ 113,670 $ 110,588 $ 109,145 Provision/ (credit) for credit losses - loans (18,945 ) 7,907 14,092 3,046 1,635 Less loans charged-off, net of recoveries: Commercial real estate: Commercial investor real estate (5 ) (1 ) - (300 ) (19 ) Commercial owner-occupied real estate (26 ) (27 ) (10 ) (12 ) - Commercial AD&C - - - - - Commercial business (127 ) (13 ) (512 ) 331 111 Residential real estate: Residential mortgage 21 (50 ) (8 ) (9 ) 120 Residential construction - - (3 ) (5 ) - Consumer (179 ) 24 27 (41 ) (20 ) Net charge-offs/ (recoveries) (316 ) (67 ) (506 ) (36 ) 192 Balance at the end of period $ 117,613 $ 136,242 $ 128,268 $ 113,670 $ 110,588 Asset quality ratios: Non-performing loans to total loans 0.41 % 0.35 % 0.40 % 0.40 % 0.46 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.34 % 0.29 % 0.33 % 0.33 % 0.37 % Allowance for credit losses to loans 1.03 % 1.20 % 1.14 % 1.05 % 1.09 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 248.93 % 346.15 % 288.50 % 261.44 % 238.72 % Annualized net charge-offs/ (recoveries) to average loans (0.01)% - % (0.02 )% - % 0.01 %





(1) Effective January 1, 2023, the Company adopted ASU 2022-02, which eliminated the accounting and recognition of troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs").

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES - UNAUDITED Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 (Dollars in thousands and tax-equivalent) Average

Balances Interest (1) Annualized

Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balances Interest (1) Annualized

Average

Yield/Rate Assets Commercial investor real estate loans $ 5,136,204 $ 57,801 4.56 % $ 4,220,246 $ 41,634 4.00 % Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans 1,769,680 19,598 4.49 1,683,557 18,432 4.44 Commercial AD&C loans 1,082,791 19,839 7.43 1,102,660 10,593 3.90 Commercial business loans 1,444,588 22,200 6.23 1,372,755 16,354 4.83 Total commercial loans 9,433,263 119,438 5.13 8,379,218 87,013 4.21 Residential mortgage loans 1,307,761 11,418 3.49 964,056 7,774 3.23 Residential construction loans 223,313 1,814 3.29 197,366 1,557 3.20 Consumer loans 424,122 7,587 7.25 424,859 3,589 3.43 Total residential and consumer loans 1,955,196 20,819 4.29 1,586,281 12,920 3.28 Total loans (2) 11,388,459 140,257 4.99 9,965,499 99,933 4.06 Loans held for sale 8,324 152 7.29 17,594 198 4.50 Taxable securities 1,297,769 7,008 2.16 1,165,041 4,107 1.41 Tax-advantaged securities 381,824 2,210 2.32 452,574 2,551 2.26 Total investment securities (3) 1,679,593 9,218 2.20 1,617,615 6,658 1.65 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 239,459 2,686 4.55 258,273 113 0.18 Federal funds sold 330 4 4.69 822 - 0.21 Total interest-earning assets 13,316,165 152,317 4.63 11,859,803 106,902 3.65 Less: allowance for credit losses - loans (136,899 ) (109,933 ) Cash and due from banks 95,057 66,466 Premises and equipment, net 67,696 61,036 Other assets 607,257 698,717 Total assets $ 13,949,276 $ 12,576,089 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,381,858 $ 2,630 0.77 % $ 1,501,658 $ 158 0.04 % Regular savings deposits 505,364 363 0.29 546,893 19 0.01 Money market savings deposits 3,299,794 21,338 2.62 3,426,817 625 0.07 Time deposits 2,382,542 16,457 2.80 1,307,929 1,491 0.46 Total interest-bearing deposits 7,569,558 40,788 2.19 6,783,297 2,293 0.14 Federal funds purchased 171,222 2,083 4.93 45,444 15 0.13 Repurchase agreements 60,626 21 0.14 131,487 39 0.12 Advances from FHLB 635,056 7,207 4.60 - - - Subordinated debt 370,258 3,946 4.26 203,413 2,238 4.40 Total borrowings 1,237,162 13,257 4.35 380,344 2,292 2.44 Total interest-bearing liabilities 8,806,720 54,045 2.49 7,163,641 4,585 0.26 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 3,480,433 3,758,732 Other liabilities 170,194 147,200 Stockholders' equity 1,491,929 1,506,516 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 13,949,276 $ 12,576,089 Tax-equivalent net interest income and spread $ 98,272 2.14 % $ 102,317 3.39 % Less: tax-equivalent adjustment 970 866 Net interest income $ 97,302 $ 101,451 Interest income/earning assets 4.63 % 3.65 % Interest expense/earning assets 1.64 0.16 Net interest margin 2.99 % 3.49 %



