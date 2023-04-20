Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2023) - Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. (TSXV: AGH.H) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its press release of March 29, 2023, Kuya Silver Corporation ("Kuya Silver") has completed its acquisition of a package of properties totaling approximately 1746 hectares in Silver Centre area (part of the greater Cobalt, Ontario mining district) from the Company (the "Acquisition").

Pursuant to the Acquisition, in consideration for the transfer of the properties, Kuya Silver has issued 1,666,667 common shares of Kuya Silver to the Company. All such shares are subject to a statutory resale restriction of four-months and one day from the date of issuance. In addition, the Company and Kuya Silver have agreed that 25% of the shares are subject to a six-month minimum hold period and 25% of the shares are subject to a nine-month minimum hold period. The Company has retained a 2% royalty on net smelter returns payable from any future commercial production from these properties.

The Agreement remains subject to approval by and fulfillment of the CSE and TSX Venture Exchange requirements.

About Canadian Silver Hunter, Inc.

Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of gold, silver, and battery technology metals in Canada.

