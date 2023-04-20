S&T Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Net Income

INDIANA, Pa., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA), the holding company for S&T Bank, announced net income of $39.8 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023 compared to net income of $40.3 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022 and net income of $29.1 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022.

First Quarter of 2023 Highlights:

Solid return metrics with return on average assets (ROA) of 1.77%, return on average equity (ROE) of 13.38% and return on average tangible equity (ROTE) (non-GAAP) of 19.61% compared to ROA of 1.78%, ROE of 13.68% and ROTE (non-GAAP) of 20.36% for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Pre-provision net revenue to average assets (PPNR) (non-GAAP) of 2.23% compared to 2.36% for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net interest margin (NIM) (FTE) (non-GAAP) was relatively unchanged at 4.32% compared to 4.33% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Total portfolio loans increased $67.1 million, or 3.8% annualized, compared to December 31, 2022 .

Deposits decreased $66.9 million, or 3.8% annualized, compared to December 31, 2022 with a decline in January, stability in February and growth in March.

Net recovery of $5.1 million, or 0.29% of average loans (annualized), primarily related to a $9.3 million recovery from a customer fraud in 2020.

"We delivered solid net interest margin and return metrics for the first quarter. Our balance sheet is a source of strength with a stable, well-diversified deposit base and a strong capital position," said Chris McComish, chief executive officer. "As the economic landscape continues to evolve, we remain committed to our purpose of People-Forward Banking. I am proud of the results from our team's proactive customer outreach and engagement during the quarter."

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $88.8 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $89.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease of $0.3 million in net interest income was driven by higher funding costs and two fewer days in the first quarter, partially offset by higher yields on interest-earning assets. Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (NIM) (FTE) (non-GAAP) decreased 1 basis point to 4.32% compared to 4.33% in the prior quarter. The yield on total average loans increased 43 basis points to 5.81% compared to 5.38% in the fourth quarter of 2022 due to higher interest rates. Total interest-bearing deposit costs increased 37 basis points to 1.30% compared to 0.93% in the fourth quarter of 2022. Higher interest-bearing deposit costs primarily related to a change in the mix of deposits with higher balances in certificates of deposit. Average certificate of deposit balances increased $110.7 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. Total borrowing costs increased 53 basis points to 5.13% compared to 4.60% in the fourth quarter of 2022. Average borrowings increased $303.2 million to $520.8 million compared to $217.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 due to loan growth and deposit balance declines.

Asset Quality

Net loan recoveries were $5.1 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to net loan charge-offs of $0.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The net recovery primarily related to a $9.3 million recovery from a customer fraud in 2020. Total charge-offs of $4.5 million primarily related to a $3.4 million charge from a strategic exit of a C&I credit through a note sale . Total nonperforming assets increased $5.6 million to $27.7 million at March 31, 2023 compared to $22 .1 million at December 31, 2022. Nonperforming assets to total loans plus OREO increased 7 basis points to 0.38% at March 31, 2023 compared to 0.31% at December 31, 2022. The provision for credit losses was $0.9 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $3.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The allowance for credit losses was 1.49% of total portfolio loans as of March 31, 2023 compared to 1.41% at December 31, 2022. The increase in the allowance for credit losses related to a $4.2 million specific reserve and additional qualitative reserve due to the uncertainty in the macroeconomic environment.

Noninterest Income and Expense

Noninterest income decreased $2.4 million to $13.2 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to $15.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease mainly related to a decline in other income of $2.1 million primarily related to a net gain on the sale of OREO of $2.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Noninterest expense was $51.7 million compared to $51.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. FDIC insurance increased $0.6 million primarily related to an increase in the assessment rate schedule effective January 1, 2023 . Marketing increased $0.5 million due to the timing of various marketing promotions. Salaries and employee benefits decreased $0.4 million due to lower incentives and pension costs.

Financial Condition

Total assets were $9.2 billion at March 31, 2023 compared to $9.1 billion at December 31, 2022. Total portfolio loans increased by $67.1 million, or 3.8% annualized, compared to December 31, 2022. The consumer loan portfolio increased $65.3 million with growth in residential mortgages of $72.7 million compared to December 31, 2022.

Total deposits decreased $66.9 million, or 3.8% annualized, compared to December 31, 2022. Deposit balances declined early in the quarter for the month of January followed by stability in February and growth in March. Certificates of deposit increased $240.6 million compared to December 31, 2022 mainly due to migration from other deposit categories. Our deposit base is stable and well-diversified with 59% personal deposits and 41% business deposits. Total borrowings increased $124.9 million to $564.1 million compared to December 31, 2022 related to loan growth and deposit declines.

S&T continues to maintain a strong regulatory capital position with all capital ratios above the well-capitalized thresholds of federal bank regulatory agencies.

Conference Call

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.2 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was established in 1902 and operates in Pennsylvania and Ohio . S&T Bank was named by Forbes as a 2022 Best-in-State Bank. For more information visit stbancorp.com or stbank.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This information contains or incorporates statements that we believe are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, outlook for earnings, revenues, expenses, capital and liquidity levels and ratios, asset levels, asset quality, financial position and other matters regarding or affecting S&T and its future business and operations. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "will likely result," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "intend," "believe," "assume," "strategy," "trend," "plan," "outlook," "outcome," "continue," "remain," "potential," "opportunity," "comfortable," "current," "position," "maintain," "sustain," "seek," "achieve," and variations of such words and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as will, would, should, could or may. Although we believe the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of these assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and the forward-looking statements based on these assumptions could be incorrect. The matters discussed in these forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and trends to differ materially from those made, projected, or implied in or by the forward-looking statements depending on a variety of uncertainties or other factors including, but not limited to: credit losses and the credit risk of our commercial and consumer loan products; changes in the level of charge-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, or ACL; cyber-security concerns; rapid technological developments and changes; operational risks or risk management failures by us or critical third parties, including fraud risk; our ability to manage our reputational risks; sensitivity to the interest rate environment, a rapid increase in interest rates or a change in the shape of the yield curve; a change in spreads on interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities; the transition from LIBOR as a reference rate; regulatory supervision and oversight, including changes in regulatory capital requirements and our ability to address those requirements; unanticipated changes in our liquidity position; unanticipated changes in regulatory and governmental policies impacting interest rates and financial markets; changes in accounting policies, practices or guidance; legislation affecting the financial services industry as a whole, and S&T, in particular; developments affecting the industry and the soundness of financial institutions and further disruption to the economy and U.S. banking system may adversely affect our business, results of operations, liquidity and stock price; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings; increasing price and product/service competition; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; managing our internal growth and acquisitions; the possibility that the anticipated benefits from acquisitions cannot be fully realized in a timely manner or at all, or that integrating the acquired operations will be more difficult, disruptive or costly than anticipated; containing costs and expenses; reliance on significant customer relationships; an interruption or cessation of an important service by a third-party provider; our ability to attract and retain talented executives and employees; general economic or business conditions, including the strength of regional economic conditions in our market area; environmental, social and governance practices and disclosures, including climate change, hiring practices, the diversity of the work force, and racial and social justice issues; deterioration of the housing market and reduced demand for mortgages; deterioration in the overall macroeconomic conditions or the state of the banking industry that could warrant further analysis of the carrying value of goodwill and could result in an adjustment to its carrying value resulting in a non-cash charge to net income; the stability of our core deposit base and access to contingency funding; re-emergence of turbulence in significant portions of the global financial and real estate markets that could impact our performance, both directly, by affecting our revenues and the value of our assets and liabilities, and indirectly, by affecting the economy generally and access to capital in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support our future businesses.

Many of these factors, as well as other factors, are described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, including Part I, Item 1A-"Risk Factors" and any of our subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are based on beliefs and assumptions using information available at the time the statements are made. We caution you not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements because the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and projections about future events may, and often do, differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as to the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect developments occurring after the statement is made.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to traditional measures presented in accordance with GAAP, our management uses, and this information contains or references, certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as tangible book value, return of average tangible shareholder's equity, PPNR to average assets, efficiency ratio, tangible common equity to tangible assets and net interest margin on an FTE basis. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our underlying operational performance and our business and performance trends as they facilitate comparisons with the performance of other companies in the financial services industry. Although we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance investors' understanding of our business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered alternatives to GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable with non-GAAP measures which may be presented by other companies. See Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for more information related to these financial measures.

S & T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited







2023

2022

2022



First

Fourth

First

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME











Loans, including fees $102,724

$96,220

$64,593

Investment Securities:











Taxable 7,457

6,507

4,936

Tax-exempt 214

233

482

Dividends 508

248

98

Total Interest and Dividend Income 110,903

103,208

70,109















INTEREST EXPENSE











Deposits 14,903

11,067

1,853

Borrowings, junior subordinated debt securities and other 7,209

3,083

523

Total Interest Expense 22,112

14,150

2,376















NET INTEREST INCOME 88,791

89,058

67,733

Provision for credit losses 922

3,176

(512)

Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 87,869

85,882

68,245















NONINTEREST INCOME











Net gain on sale of securities -

-

-

Debit and credit card 4,373

4,421

5,063

Service charges on deposit accounts 4,076

4,341

3,974

Wealth management 2,948

3,016

3,242

Mortgage banking 301

309

1,015

Other 1,492

3,556

1,932

Total Noninterest Income 13,190

15,643

15,226















NONINTEREST EXPENSE











Salaries and employee benefits 27,601

27,998

23,712

Data processing and information technology 4,258

4,159

4,435

Occupancy 3,835

3,806

3,882

Furniture, equipment and software 2,861

2,975

2,777

Marketing 1,853

1,348

1,361

Professional services and legal 1,821

2,138

1,949

Other taxes 1,790

1,842

1,537

FDIC insurance 1,012

437

937

Other 6,668

6,572

6,824

Total Noninterest Expense 51,699

51,275

47,414

Income Before Taxes 49,360

50,250

36,057

Income tax expense 9,561

9,980

6,914

Net Income $39,799

$40,270

$29,143















Per Share Data











Shares outstanding at end of period 38,998,156

38,999,733

39,351,688

Average shares outstanding - diluted 39,032,062

38,944,575

39,089,933

Diluted earnings per share $1.02

$1.03

$0.74

Dividends declared per share $0.32

$0.31

$0.29

Dividend yield (annualized) 4.07 %

3.63 %

3.92 %

Dividends paid to net income 31.10 %

29.85 %

39.06 %

Book value $31.48

$30.38

$30.11

Tangible book value (1) $21.81

$20.69

$20.49

Market value $31.45

$34.18

$29.58















Profitability Ratios (Annualized)











Return on average assets 1.77 %

1.78 %

1.25 %

Return on average shareholders' equity 13.38 %

13.68 %

9.88 %

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity(2) 19.61 %

20.36 %

14.61 %

Pre-provision net revenue / average assets(3) 2.23 %

2.36 %

1.52 %

Efficiency ratio (FTE)(4) 50.42 %

48.73 %

56.82 %

















S & T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited







2023

2022

2022



First

Fourth

First

(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

ASSETS











Cash and due from banks, including interest-bearing deposits $244,152

$210,009

$823,757

Securities, at fair value 998,708

1,002,778

1,028,218

Loans held for sale 81

16

1,346

Commercial loans:











Commercial real estate 3,145,079

3,128,187

3,257,955

Commercial and industrial 1,709,612

1,718,976

1,675,316

Commercial construction 393,658

399,371

398,592

Total Commercial Loans 5,248,349

5,246,534

5,331,863

Consumer loans:











Residential mortgage 1,189,220

1,116,528

912,531

Home equity 649,590

652,066

581,821

Installment and other consumer 119,843

124,896

112,297

Consumer construction 44,062

43,945

25,399

Total Consumer Loans 2,002,715

1,937,435

1,632,048

Total Portfolio Loans 7,251,064

7,183,969

6,963,911

Allowance for credit losses (108,113)

(101,340)

(99,915)

Total Portfolio Loans, Net 7,142,951

7,082,629

6,863,996

Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock, at cost 30,262

23,035

9,349

Goodwill 373,424

373,424

373,424

Other assets 403,864

418,676

332,191

Total Assets $9,193,442

$9,110,567

$9,432,281















LIABILITIES











Deposits:











Noninterest-bearing demand $2,468,638

$2,588,692

$2,740,315

Interest-bearing demand 841,130

846,653

1,070,656

Money market 1,599,814

1,731,521

1,992,916

Savings 1,068,274

1,118,511

1,117,985

Certificates of deposit 1,175,238

934,593

1,038,586

Total Deposits 7,153,094

7,219,970

7,960,458















Borrowings:











Short-term borrowings 495,000

370,000

70,112

Long-term borrowings 14,628

14,741

22,171

Junior subordinated debt securities 54,468

54,453

54,408

Total Borrowings 564,096

439,194

146,691

Other liabilities 248,457

266,744

140,182

Total Liabilities 7,965,647

7,925,908

8,247,331















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Total Shareholders' Equity 1,227,795

1,184,659

1,184,950

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $9,193,442

$9,110,567

$9,432,281















Capitalization Ratios











Shareholders' equity / assets 13.36 %

13.00 %

12.56 %

Tangible common equity / tangible assets(5) 9.65 %

9.24 %

8.91 %

Tier 1 leverage ratio 11.15 %

11.06 %

9.85 %

Common equity tier 1 capital 13.10 %

12.81 %

12.26 %

Risk-based capital - tier 1 13.50 %

13.21 %

12.67 %

Risk-based capital - total 15.09 %

14.73 %

14.18 %

















S & T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited





2023

2022

2022



First

Fourth

First

(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Net Interest Margin (FTE) (QTD Averages)











ASSETS











Interest-bearing deposits with banks $140,499 4.22 % $79,881 4.04 % $756,141 0.16 % Securities, at fair value 1,000,609 2.51 % 991,774 2.43 % 1,002,212 2.10 % Loans held for sale 126 6.39 % 491 6.19 % 1,545 3.51 % Commercial real estate 3,132,382 5.45 % 3,118,874 5.14 % 3,257,238 3.65 % Commercial and industrial 1,711,113 6.76 % 1,724,480 6.15 % 1,712,865 3.98 % Commercial construction 388,795 7.23 % 387,737 6.64 % 409,264 3.30 % Total Commercial Loans 5,232,290 6.01 % 5,231,091 5.58 % 5,379,367 3.73 % Residential mortgage 1,144,821 4.43 % 1,077,114 4.25 % 896,268 4.02 % Home equity 650,385 6.28 % 648,340 5.44 % 570,781 3.43 % Installment and other consumer 122,873 7.80 % 126,570 6.97 % 109,972 5.44 % Consumer construction 45,870 4.67 % 41,385 3.81 % 21,833 3.37 % Total Consumer Loans 1,963,949 5.26 % 1,893,409 4.83 % 1,598,854 3.90 % Total Portfolio Loans 7,196,239 5.81 % 7,124,500 5.38 % 6,978,221 3.77 % Total Loans 7,196,365 5.81 % 7,124,991 5.38 % 6,979,765 3.77 % Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock 34,720 6.71 % 24,043 5.32 % 9,280 3.40 % Total Interest-earning Assets 8,372,193 5.39 % 8,220,689 5.01 % 8,747,398 3.27 % Noninterest-earning assets 754,677

763,927

709,246

Total Assets $9,126,870

$8,984,616

$9,456,644















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Interest-bearing demand $824,623 0.33 % $836,585 0.24 % $986,639 0.08 % Money market 1,670,988 1.88 % 1,792,162 1.60 % 2,055,857 0.15 % Savings 1,090,137 0.30 % 1,127,987 0.22 % 1,109,048 0.03 % Certificates of deposit 1,052,460 2.19 % 941,774 1.14 % 1,070,189 0.32 % Total Interest-bearing Deposits 4,638,208 1.30 % 4,698,508 0.93 % 5,221,733 0.14 % Securities sold under repurchase agreements - - % - - % 81,790 0.10 % Short-term borrowings 451,668 4.93 % 148,370 4.22 % - - % Long-term borrowings 14,689 2.71 % 14,801 2.55 % 22,310 1.95 % Junior subordinated debt securities 54,458 7.50 % 54,443 6.21 % 54,398 2.95 % Total Borrowings 520,815 5.13 % 217,614 4.60 % 158,498 1.34 % Total Other Costing Liabilities 54,669 4.58 % 60,156 3.72 % - - % Total Interest-bearing Liabilities 5,213,692 1.72 % 4,976,278 1.13 % 5,380,231 0.18 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities 2,706,820

2,840,315

2,879,718

Shareholders' equity 1,206,358

1,168,023

1,196,694

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $9,126,870

$8,984,616

$9,456,644















Net Interest Margin(6)

4.32 %

4.33 %

3.16 %















S & T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited





2023

2022

2022



First

Fourth

First

(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Nonaccrual Loans











Commercial loans:

% Loans

% Loans

% Loans Commercial real estate $7,932 0.25 % $7,323 0.23 % $26,699 0.82 % Commercial and industrial 9,348 0.55 % 2,974 0.17 % 14,673 0.90 % Commercial construction 384 0.10 % 384 0.10 % 864 0.22 % Total Nonaccrual Commercial Loans 17,664 0.34 % 10,681 0.20 % 42,236 0.79 % Consumer loans:











Residential mortgage 4,749 0.40 % 6,063 0.54 % 7,450 0.82 % Home equity 1,915 0.29 % 2,031 0.31 % 2,713 0.47 % Installment and other consumer 316 0.26 % 277 0.22 % 125 0.11 % Total Nonaccrual Consumer Loans 6,980 0.35 % 8,371 0.43 % 10,287 0.63 % Total Nonaccrual Loans $24,644 0.34 % $19,052 0.27 % $52,524 0.75 %





2023

2022

2022



First

Fourth

First

(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Loan (Recoveries) Charge-offs











Charge-offs $4,459

$1,718

$982

Recoveries (9,574)

(808)

(3,019)

Net Loan (Recoveries) Charge-offs ($5,115)

$910

($2,037)















Net Loan (Recoveries) Charge-offs











Commercial loans:











Customer fraud ($9,329)

$-

$-

Commercial real estate (25)

$412

$178

Commercial and industrial 3,948

150

(2,507)

Commercial construction (2)

-

(1)

Total Commercial Loan (Recoveries) Charge-offs (5,408)

562

(2,330)

Consumer loans:











Residential mortgage 9

51

81

Home equity 31

136

(20)

Installment and other consumer 253

161

232

Total Consumer Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries) 293

348

293

Total Net Loan (Recoveries) Charge-offs ($5,115)

$910

($2,037)





2023

2022

2022



First

Fourth

First

(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Asset Quality Data











Nonaccrual loans $24,644

$19,052

$52,524

OREO 3,076

3,065

7,028

Total nonperforming assets 27,720

22,117

59,552

Troubled debt restructurings (nonaccruing)* -

2,894

15,389

Troubled debt restructurings (accruing)* -

8,891

10,739

Total troubled debt restructurings* -

11,785

26,128

Nonaccrual loans / total loans 0.34 %

0.27 %

0.75 %

Nonperforming assets / total loans plus OREO 0.38 %

0.31 %

0.85 %

Allowance for credit losses / total portfolio loans 1.49 %

1.41 %

1.43 %

Allowance for credit losses / nonaccrual loans 439 %

532 %

190 %

Net loan (recoveries) charge-offs ($5,115)

$910

($2,037)

Net loan (recoveries) charge-offs (annualized) / average loans (0.29 %)

0.05 %

(0.12 %)

*TDR's were eliminated as of January 1, 2023 as part of implementing ASU 2022-02, Financial Instruments

Credit Losses (Topic 326): Troubled Debt Restructurings and Vintage Disclosures.

S & T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited



Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures:



2023

2022

2022



First

Fourth

First

(dollars and shares in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

(1) Tangible Book Value (non-GAAP)











Total shareholders' equity $1,227,795

$1,184,659

$1,184,950

Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability (377,405)

(377,673)

(378,557)

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $850,390

$806,986

$806,393

Common shares outstanding 38,998

39,000

39,352

Tangible book value (non-GAAP) $21.81

$20.69

$20.49

Tangible book value is a preferred industry metric used to measure our company's value and commonly used by investors and

analysts.













(2) Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)











Net income (annualized) $161,407

$159,765

$118,192

Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized), net of tax 1,085

1,144

1,276

Net income before amortization of intangibles (annualized) $162,492

$160,909

$119,468















Average total shareholders' equity $1,206,358

$1,168,023

$1,196,694

Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability (377,576)

(377,857)

(378,761)

Average tangible equity (non-GAAP) $828,782

$790,166

$817,933

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) 19.61 %

20.36 %

14.61 %

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity is a key profitability metric used by management to measure financial performance.













(3) PPNR / Average Assets (non-GAAP)











Income before taxes $49,360

$50,250

$36,057

Plus: Provision for credit losses 922

3,176

(512)

Total $50,282

$53,426

$35,545

Total (annualized) (non-GAAP) $203,921

$211,961

$144,155

Average assets $9,126,981

$8,984,616

$9,456,644

PPNR / Average Assets (non-GAAP) 2.23 %

2.36 %

1.52 %

Pre-provision net revenue to average assets is income before taxes adjusted to exclude provision for credit losses. We believe

this to be a preferred industry measurement to help evaluate our ability to fund credit losses or build capital.













(4) Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)











Noninterest expense $51,699

$51,275

$47,414















Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income 88,791

89,058

67,733

Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment 555

532

493

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) $89,346

$89,590

$68,226

Noninterest income 13,190

15,643

15,226

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) plus noninterest income $102,536

$105,233

$83,452

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 50.42 %

48.73 %

56.82 %

The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense divided by noninterest income plus net interest income, on an FTE basis (non-GAAP),

which ensures comparability of net interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry

practice.















S & T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited

Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures:



2023

2022

2022



First

Fourth

First

(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

(5) Tangible Common Equity / Tangible Assets (non-GAAP)











Total shareholders' equity $1,227,795

$1,184,659

$1,184,950

Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability (377,405)

(377,673)

(378,557)

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $850,390

$806,986

$806,393















Total assets $9,194,034

$9,110,567

$9,432,281

Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability (377,405)

(377,673)

(378,557)

Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $8,816,629

$8,732,894

$9,053,724

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 9.65 %

9.24 %

8.91 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets is a preferred industry measurement to evaluate capital adequacy.













(6) Net Interest Margin Rate (FTE) (non-GAAP)











Interest income and dividend income $110,903

$103,208

$70,109

Less: interest expense (22,112)

(14,150)

(2,376)

Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income $88,791

$89,058

$67,733

Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment 555

532

493

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) $89,346

$89,590

$68,226

Net interest income (FTE) (annualized) $362,348

$355,438

$276,694

Average interest-earning assets $8,372,193

$8,220,689

$8,747,398

Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) 4.32 %

4.33 %

3.16 %

The interest income on interest-earning assets, net interest income and net interest margin are presented on an FTE

basis (non-GAAP). The FTE basis (non-GAAP) adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt loans and

securities and the dividend-received deduction for equity securities using the federal statutory tax rate of 21 percent

for each period. We believe this to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income that provides a

relevant comparison between taxable and non-taxable sources of interest income.















