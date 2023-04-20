LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach ("F&M" or the "Bank") (OTCQX: FMBL) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

"The stability of F&M's deposit base, the quality composition of our loan portfolio and conservative management disciplines are allowing the Bank to register profitable operations and maintain solid financial health," said Henry Walker, president of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach. "Amidst one of the banking sector's most challenging and volatile external environments in recent history, F&M stood out among its peers during the first quarter of 2023 and remained well capitalized, far exceeding all regulatory requirements."

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, interest and dividend income rose to $97.3 million from $75.3 million a year ago. Interest expense for the 2023 first quarter amounted to $26.5 million, compared with $2.7 million for the same period last year.

Net interest income for the 2023 first quarter was $70.8 million, versus $72.6 million for the first quarter of 2022. Net interest margin was 2.33% for the 2023 first quarter, compared with 2.60% for the same period last year.

There was no net provision for credit losses for the 2023 first quarter under the Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL) methodology. This compares with a recapture of provision for loan losses under the prior incurred loss methodology of $1.0 million for the 2022 first quarter.

Non-interest income was $3.8 million for the 2023 first quarter, compared with $5.1 million in the 2022 first quarter. Non-interest expense for the 2023 first quarter was $48.3 million, versus $43.7 million for the same period last year.

The Bank registered net income for the 2023 first quarter of $21.6 million, or $170.86 per diluted share, compared with $27.8 million, or $217.02 per diluted share, for the 2022 first quarter.

At March 31, 2023, gross loans totaled $6.83 billion, compared with $6.77 billion at December 31, 2022. The Bank adopted the CECL accounting standard effective as of January 1, 2023 and recognized a Day 1 adjustment of its Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) for loans of $22.5 million. The Bank's allowance for credit losses was $99.0 million or 1.45% of loans held-for-investment at March 31, 2023, compared with $76.5 million or 1.13% of loans held-for-investment at December 31, 2022.

The Bank's total deposits were $8.97 billion at the end of the 2023 first quarter, versus $9.14 billion at December 31, 2022. Non-interest-bearing deposits represented 35.3% of total deposits at March 31, 2023, versus 36.7% of total deposits at the end of 2022. Total assets were $12.02 billion at the close of the 2023 first quarter, compared with $12.05 billion at December 31, 2022.

At March 31, 2023, Farmers & Merchants Bank remained "well-capitalized" under all regulatory categories, with a total risk-based capital ratio of 16.63%, a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 15.38%, a common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 15.38%, and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 10.87%. The minimum ratios for capital adequacy for a well-capitalized bank are 10.00%, 8.00%, 6.50% and 5.00%, respectively.

"Remaining true to our core principles, F&M withstood the turbulence that reverberated throughout the banking sector during the first quarter," said Daniel Walker, chief executive officer and chairman of the board. "Compared with most other regional and community banks, F&M's total deposits were down only minimally from year-end, reflecting the loyalty of our core depositors and attracting new accounts, which were up 17% over the same quarter last year. The Bank also benefitted from its meticulous, conservative lending policies on quality assets, with no dependence on any one sector.

"While no bank or business is immune to the effects of the rapid interest rate escalation and its continuing impact on our nation's economic health, F&M has weathered volatile times throughout its 116+ year history, always caring for and serving the needs of our business and consumer clients and supporting the growing number of communities in which we operate," Walker added.

Founded in Long Beach in 1907 by C.J. Walker, Farmers & Merchants Bank provides white-glove service to clients at 26 branches from San Clemente to Santa Barbara, as well as through its Online and Mobile Banking platforms. The Bank offers commercial and small business banking, business loan programs, home loans, and a robust offering of consumer retail banking products, including checking, savings and youth accounts. Farmers & Merchants Bank is a California state-chartered bank with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (Member FDIC) and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information about F&M, please visit the website, www.fmb.com.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANK OF LONG BEACH Income Statements (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Mar. 31, 2023 2022 Interest and dividend income: Loans $ 72,475 $ 55,719 Investment securities 22,813 18,669 Investments in FHLB and FRB stock 400 272 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 1,600 596 Total interest and dividend income 97,288 75,256 Interest expense: Deposits 13,958 1,987 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 6,020 678 Borrowings 6,491 - Total interest expense 26,469 2,665 Net interest income 70,819 72,591 Provision for credit losses - (1,000 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 70,819 73,591 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 1,544 1,535 Card income 230 970 Other income 2,061 2,568 Total non-interest income 3,835 5,073 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 31,793 29,110 FDIC and other insurance expense 1,758 1,000 Occupancy expense 3,827 3,548 Software and equipment expense 3,860 3,642 Professional and legal services 1,130 1,465 Marketing expense 882 1,021 Other expense 5,045 3,889 Total non-interest expense 48,295 43,675 Income before income tax expense 26,359 34,989 Income tax expense 4,736 7,154 Net income $ 21,623 $ 27,835 Basic earnings per common share $ 175.47 $ 221.65 Diluted earnings per common share $ 170.86 $ 217.02 Basic weighted-average shares outstanding 123,228 125,581 Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 126,552 128,256

FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANK OF LONG BEACH Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Assets Cash and due from banks: Noninterest-bearing balances $ 87,687 $ 75,489 Interest-bearing balances 99,326 67,369 Total cash and due from banks 187,013 142,858 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 121,014 123,919 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 4,673,107 4,789,522 Gross loans 6,833,148 6,765,391 Allowance for loan losses (99,046 ) (76,503 ) Unamortized deferred loan fees, net (14,916 ) (14,429 ) Loans, net 6,719,186 6,674,459 Investments in FHLB and FRB stock, at cost 22,647 27,088 Bank premises and equipment, net 120,114 118,228 Deferred tax assets, net 42,784 31,538 Other assets 135,750 147,132 Total assets $ 12,021,615 $ 12,054,744 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 3,161,715 $ 3,355,298 Interest-bearing demand deposits 2,136,502 2,212,509 Savings and money market savings 2,676,094 2,668,334 Time deposits 994,836 906,355 Total deposits 8,969,147 9,142,496 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 822,379 785,912 Borrowings 800,000 700,000 Other liabilities 120,921 113,254 Total liabilities 10,712,447 10,741,662 Stockholders' Equity: Common Stock, par value $20; authorized 250,000 shares; 123,228 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 2,465 2,465 Additional paid-in capital 179,269 177,433 Retained earnings 1,133,571 1,140,897 Accumulated other comprehensive income (6,137 ) (7,713 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,309,168 1,313,082 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 12,021,615 $ 12,054,744

