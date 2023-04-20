Appointment brings deep industry and investment experience to the company, helping the company's expansion and growth globally

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2023) - Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd. (CSE: CGN) (OTCQB: CGNSF) (FSE: 1UB) (the "Company" or "Cognetivity"), a technology company that has created a unique brain health assessment platform for use in medical, commercial and consumer environments, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Karimah Es Sabar as a Board Director. Ms. Es Sabar is a highly-recognized life sciences leader with broad international experience, spanning the global biopharmaceutical industry, start-ups, not-for-profit organizations, and venture investment. She is currently the Chief Executive Officer and General Partner at Quark Venture LP and Chair of the Health Bioscience Economic Strategy Table for the Government of Canada.

Throughout her distinguished career, Ms. Es Sabar has demonstrated her ability to nurture and build high impact teams and organizations, with a focus on international marketing, business development, strategic alliances, public-private partnerships, and health technology venture capital investments. She has raised over $1.5 billion for various private and public global biosciences enterprises.

In her previous roles, Ms. Es Sabar has led The Centre for Drug Research and Development as President & CEO, re-engineered and rebranded BC Biotech into LifeSciences BC, and held senior management positions with multinational pharmaceutical companies such as Sanofi Pasteur. She has also served as Vice President and COO for Medsurge Medical Inc., founded two start-up companies, and served on numerous corporate boards.

"We are thrilled to welcome Karimah Es Sabar to our Board of Directors," said Cognetivity Neurosciences CEO, Dr Sina Habibi. "Karimah's extensive experience and deep knowledge of the life sciences sector both in corporate and commercial development will be invaluable as we continue to advance our artificial intelligence platform technologies and expand our global outreach. Her impressive track record of leadership and strategic partnerships will be a great help in driving our company's growth and success over the coming years."

"I am delighted to work with the talented team at Cognetivity," said Ms. Es Sabar. "Their user-friendly and incredibly effective AI technology addresses a significant gap in brain health care, both in clinical and wellness contexts. The platform's remarkable scalability positions it as a powerful tool for detecting and managing brain health issues at a population level, enabling greater access to care and significantly improving health outcomes."

Ms. Es Sabar holds an Executive Certificate in Management and Leadership from the MIT Sloan School of Management, a MSc degree in Neurochemistry from the Institute of Psychiatry, University of London, England, and a BSc Joint Honors degree in Biochemistry/Chemistry from the University of Salford, Manchester, England.

About Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd.

Cognetivity is a technology company that has created a cognitive testing platform for use in medical, commercial and consumer environments. Cognetivity's ICA uses Artificial Intelligence and machine learning techniques to help detect the earliest signs of cognitive impairment by testing the performance of large areas of the brain. The ICA is currently available for clinical use in the USA, UK, Europe and the Middle East, with regulatory approval for other regions planned for 2023.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

