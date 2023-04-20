CEEK Metaverse: How CEEK's Tokenized Membership Model Leverages The Blockchain To Offer Benefits To Both Fans And Content Creators

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2023 / In today's rapidly evolving world, the fusion of innovative technologies such as virtual reality (VR) and blockchain is redefining the way we experience entertainment. CEEK, a pioneering metaverse platform, has successfully merged these advancements to create a lucrative membership model that distributes control to both users and creators.

Boasting an expansive network across all CEEK-affiliated communities, CEEK stands as one of the world's largest metaverse platforms with over 7 million members. Supported by a thriving community and dynamic partnerships with renowned brands and celebrities - including Meta, Universal, and Dwayne Wade - CEEK is forging a powerful connection between creators and fans, opening up new avenues for creators' business opportunities and delivering unparalleled online experiences for users.

The following article will deep dive into CEEK's membership model and tokenized access, exploring how it is potentially revolutionizing the entertainment industry.

A Glimpse Into CEEK's Origins And Bold Aspirations

Over the past decade, the entertainment industry has made significant strides, however, the centralized control of a few major companies has constrained innovation and creative expression. As of 2022, just six media companies controlled 90% of all media in the U.S .

Although these companies have consistently delivered great services, they have contributed to an unequal income distribution and limited the range of talent in the entertainment industry. This dominance can result in price manipulation, restricted opportunities for new artists, and significant barriers to entry for showcasing talent.

CEEK aims to address these issues and distribute power and control to creators and users through the power of blockchain technology and smart contracts. This approach eliminates the middleman and prioritizes security, accessibility and decentralization. The CEEK metaverse opens up new avenues for artistic innovation, as creators can now engage fans and monetize content in real time, capturing untapped revenue opportunities and allowing more fans to enjoy live shows.

For example, music artists generally rely on touring to generate income because they cannot rely on ad-supported platforms. CEEK addresses this issue by facilitating the tracking of direct-to-fan smart tickets, enabling NFT wearables, artwork, dance routines, animations, and much more.

Understanding CEEK's Membership Model

At the core of CEEK's membership model lie non-fungible tokens (NFTs), a type of cryptographic token that represents a unique asset. NFTs serve as verifiable proof of authenticity and ownership on a blockchain, enabling the elimination of intermediaries, the establishment of new markets, and simplified transactions.

Within the CEEK ecosystem, NFTs provide a means to value and incentivize artist participation. Utilizing CEEK's Celebrity Asset Mint (NFTs), creators can mint exclusive NFTs that function as rare virtual merchandise or event tickets with utility in the CEEK metaverse. This provides an opportunity for creators to monetize their brand and fan base, and create a trustless way to offer fans access to exclusive content or digital assets.

Apart from better monetization opportunities, tokenized membership allows for the following advantages:

Scarcity and Exclusivity: NFTs cannot be replaced by another identical item, creating a sense of scarcity and exclusivity.

NFTs cannot be replaced by another identical item, creating a sense of scarcity and exclusivity. Verifiable Ownership: CEEK's NFTs allow for true ownership of digital items that are traversable across multiple different digital reality environments.

CEEK's NFTs allow for true ownership of digital items that are traversable across multiple different digital reality environments. ??Personalized Access: NFTs can be customized to cater to specific demographics or user segments, which allows for highly personalized membership experiences.

The Power Of Tokenized Access

A significant aspect of CEEK's tokenized access model is the tokenization of smart tickets for content creators. Each smart ticket is represented by a non-fungible token (NFT) and exists on the blockchain, enabling efficient tracking and verification of tickets and digital assets. Creators can receive secure and guaranteed royalty payouts through immutable data on a ledger, eliminating the need for a centralized middleman taking a share of the revenue.

From the users' perspective (Ceekers), they can collect rare collectibles, gain access to their favorite bands, and become publishers or rights owners of digital assets from content creators worldwide.

CEEK's tokenized access model further empowers both fans and creators in the following ways:

Empowering Fans:

Exclusive Content Access: Content creators can provide their fans with exclusive immersive experiences, ranging from virtual events and ticket sales to NFT-based memberships.

Content creators can provide their fans with exclusive immersive experiences, ranging from virtual events and ticket sales to NFT-based memberships. Fan Influence And Voting Rights: Tokenized access allows fans to shape programming and demand for live shows, entertainment, and educational content, as well as influence sponsors.

Tokenized access allows fans to shape programming and demand for live shows, entertainment, and educational content, as well as influence sponsors. Tradable Access Rights: Fans can obtain unique and unforgettable celebrity collectables in the form of NFTs, which can be securely stored on the blockchain or traded with others.

Benefits For Creators:

Diversified Income Opportunities: Creators can tap into a variety of revenue streams without middleman inefficiencies, such as selling digital tickets, merchandise or virtual clothes and other wearables.

Creators can tap into a variety of revenue streams without middleman inefficiencies, such as selling digital tickets, merchandise or virtual clothes and other wearables. Strengthened Creator-Fan Engagement: By having more opportunities to give fans exclusive content and personalized experiences, creators can foster a sense of belonging and cultivate a more robust community.

By having more opportunities to give fans exclusive content and personalized experiences, creators can foster a sense of belonging and cultivate a more robust community. Streamlined Transactions: Allows for automatic payments, usage tracking and authorizations.

Allows for automatic payments, usage tracking and authorizations. Content Protection Through Blockchain: Leverages the blockchain's transparency, security, and trustless payments via smart contracts to safeguard content.

CEEK's Tokenized Membership: Revolutionizing Fan-Creator Interactions?

CEEK's innovative membership model and tokenized access offer a myriad of benefits that foster strong creator-fan connections, improve user experience, and promote a thriving entertainment ecosystem. Some of these benefits include personalized experiences, easy verification of access, and tradable access rights, all made possible by the power of blockchain technology.

The implementation of CEEK's membership model and tokenized access has the potential to transform the entertainment industry by breaking down barriers to entry, promoting diversity in content and ensuring fairer revenue distribution.

Featured photo courtesy of CEEK

Contact:

Keren Poznansky

keren@ceek.com

SOURCE: CEEK Metaverse

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/750330/How-CEEKs-Tokenized-Membership-Model-Leverages-The-Blockchain-To-Offer-Benefits-To-Both-Fans-And-Content-Creators