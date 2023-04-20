DATPROF announces the opening of a new office in Miami

GRONINGEN, Netherlands, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Test Data Management solutions provider DATPROF announced today the opening of a new office in the United States. Plans to develop operations in Miami, Florida were initiated by the arrival of many new customers on the east coast. The new office will allow DATPROF to better meet the needs of their American clients.





DATPROF's new US office marks a significant milestone in the company's efforts to enhance customer service and expand its global reach, according to Maarten Urbach, Managing Director. "We're excited to take this next step in our journey," Urbach explains. "By establishing a presence in the USA, we're better equipped to serve our customers overseas and further our ambitious goals."

The Test Data Management market is a dynamic and growing industry. According to Bert Nienhuis, Managing Director, this is due to the increasing emphasis on data protection regulations and the growing complexity of test data delivery. "In today's data-rich production environments, it can be challenging for organizations to manage and deliver high-quality test data," Nienhuis explains. "Our aim is to continue to innovate and expand our offerings to help customers worldwide simplify their test data management processes."

In addition to the official opening of the US office this year, Bert Nienhuis and Maarten Urbach will travel to Orlando to attend STAREAST, one of the premier software testing conferences in North America, on May 4 and 5.

About DATPROF

DATPROF was founded in 2009 and exclusively focuses upon the provision of test data management solutions. With a broad range of clients in both the public and private sector, DATPROF has an extensive track record in delivering a comprehensive software suite consisting of sensitive data discovery and remediation as well as delivering referentially intact subsets for use in the test, development and QA processes. DATPROF is independent and uses its global partner network to bring these solutions to its customers around the world. DATPROF simplifies getting the right test data in the right place at the right time.

