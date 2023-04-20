Smart Communications Named in 2023 WealthTech100 List of Innovative Tech Companies Transforming the Financial Service Industry

Global Company Enables Banks and Advisory Firms to have More Personalized Customer Conversations

NEW YORK and LONDON, April 20, 2023, a leading technology company focused on helping businesses engage in more meaningful customer conversations, today announced it was included in the prestigious WealthTech100list for 2023. This list is a ranking of the world's most innovative technology solution providers that support investment firms, private banks and financial advisors with their digital transformation efforts.



The WealthTech100 is determined by a panel of analysts and industry experts who select from a list of more than 1,200 businesses. Smart Communications was recognized because its innovative cloud technology solves significant industry problems, improves the customer experience and generates efficiency improvements across the financial services value chain.

"In times of uncertainty, it is vital banks and investment firms have the best technology behind them. On top of this, customers are demanding better and more streamlined engagements, and are more than happy to switch to a provider that offers this," said Richard Sachar, Global Director at FinTech. "This WealthTech100 list will equip senior-level leaders in financial institutions with detailed information on some of the most innovative companies in WealthTech."

The Smart Communications Conversation Cloudmarket-leading platform includes the enterprise-scale customer communications management, digital forms transformation capabilities made possible by SmartIQand the trade documentation expertise of SmartDX. Smart Communications clients in wealth and asset management span the globe, including St. James's Place in the UK, Northern Trust in the US, and Insignia Financial in Australia.

From new account opening and onboarding to account and loan services, the Conversation Cloud platform makes it easier for financial institutions to deliver a personalized, frictionless experience that's both compliant and in the right brand and language, whether clients prefer to interact via digital or print channels. Financial institutions around the world achieve measurable results including increased wallet share and loyalty, faster time to market, greater efficiency, and reduced compliance risks.

"We are honored to be included again on the prestigious WealthTech100 list that spotlights the most cutting-edge technology companies in the financial services industry," said Leigh Segall, President of Smart Communications. "Serving our clients with innovation so they can have smarter conversations with their customers while generating ROI for their firm is what drives us forward."

