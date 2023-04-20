The Events Take Velo3D's Technology to New Countries in Europe and Asia to Educate Engineers on Scaling Production with Additive Manufacturing

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE: VLD), a leading metal additive manufacturing technology company for mission-critical parts, today announced it has expanded its 2023 Proof is in the Printing Additive Manufacturing event series with eight more events across Asia and Europe. The events will educate engineers of all backgrounds and experience levels on how additive manufacturing can transform their business and considerations for achieving high-volume production with the technology. It will also share how to qualify 3D printed parts for use in real-world environments and achieve consistent outcomes across any printer for scalable supply chains.

"Our 2023 tour will help engineers understand how they can incorporate 3D printing into their standard manufacturing workflows and workforces without needing extensive specialisation, like a Ph.D. in additive manufacturing," said Renette Youssef, Velo3D Chief Marketing Officer. "Last year's events visited a few countries in Europe and Asia and focused on educating customers and prospects on the latest advancements in metal additive manufacturing. Based on the interest in and success of those shows, we've expanded the number of events outside of the U.S. to educate new engineers in new industries on how to achieve reproducible, predictable outcomes for scalability."

The workshops are half-day events that educate engineers on the latest advancements in metal additive manufacturing through presentations and real-world examples of companies using the technology to produce their most ambitious designs. They are free to attend and those interested can register to attend online. Dates and locations for the European and Asia legs of the Proof is in the Printing tour include:

Augsburg, DE: May 3, 2023

Midlands, UK: May 16, 2023

Stavanger, NO: May 24, 2023

Toulouse, FR: June 1, 2023

Tokyo, JP: June 2023

Busan, KR: June 2023

Augsburg, DE: September 26, 2023

Bern, CH: September 2023

Over the past two years, Velo3D has been steadily growing its presence in Asia and Europe. The company opened its European Technology Center in Augsburg, Germany in June 2022. Growing into these new regions has allowed Velo3D to capitalise on the growing interest in its fully integrated metal additive manufacturing solution, which combines software, hardware, and underlying manufacturing processes to simplify the 3D printing of complex, high performance parts.

In addition to the Asia and Europe events, the Velo3D team will also be visiting eight cities across the U.S. Engineers interested in attending one of the shows on the tour can visit velo3d.com/roadshows to register or email info@velo3d.com.

About Velo3D:

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. 3D printing-also known as additive manufacturing (AM)-has a unique ability to improve the way high-value metal parts are built. However, legacy metal AM has been greatly limited in its capabilities since its invention almost 30 years ago. This has prevented the technology from being used to create the most valuable and impactful parts, restricting its use to specific niches where the limitations were acceptable.

Velo3D has overcome these limitations so engineers can design and print the parts they want. The company's solution unlocks a wide breadth of design freedom and enables customers in space exploration, aviation, power generation, energy, and semiconductor to innovate the future in their respective industries. Using Velo3D, these customers can now build mission-critical metal parts that were previously impossible to manufacture. The fully integrated solution includes the Flow print preparation software, the Sapphire family of printers, and the Assure quality control system-all of which are powered by Velo3D's Intelligent Fusion manufacturing process. The company delivered its first Sapphire system in 2018 and has been a strategic partner to innovators such as SpaceX, Honeywell, Honda, Chromalloy, and Lam Research. Velo3D has been named as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies for 2023. For more information, please visit Velo3D.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn or Twitter.

