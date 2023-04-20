Rudy Kuhn joins Celonis to help customers accelerate the path to value

Celonis, the global leader in Process Mining, today announced the appointment of Rudolf (Rudy) Kuhn as Lead Transformation Evangelist. The accomplished entrepreneur brings 14 years of process mining expertise and a remarkable track record in process automation. His mission at Celonis is to help customers realize value with process optimization, by enabling them to capture significant opportunities hidden inside their processes, and drive sustainable business transformation.

Kuhn's appointment comes shortly after Celonis was named a leader in Gartner's® first-ever Magic Quadrant for Process Mining Tools. The report catapulted process mining into c-level consciousness and placed Celonis highest in both axes, Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. In union with their customers and partners, Celonis continues to advance the category, most recently with the market introduction of Object-Centric Process Mining, an innovation providing new perspectives into how businesses run, next-level process intelligence and intelligent automations.

"Celonis' process data, intelligence, and insights are truly market leading, and the introduction of Object-Centric Process Mining is groundbreaking, giving customers the power to find and capture the opportunities in and across interconnected processes," says Kuhn. "When intelligence this advanced is used to power process transformation and automation, companies can expect business results almost immediately and achieve effective and sustainable transformation. Millions in free cash and significantly improved customer service can be achieved in quarters, not years. I've decided to join Celonis, because this is where the value is really created and I firmly believe it's the biggest and most impactful technology innovation I've ever been involved in."

Alex Rinke, co-CEO and co-founder of Celonis, said: "Rudy is a strategic visionary and entrepreneur with an obsession for driving results. He saw the potential of process mining over a decade ago and bet his career on it. I am excited that Rudy joins Celonis and our other process mining evangelists like our Chief Scientist Prof. Dr. Wil van der Aalst and Dr. Lars Reinkemeyer to accelerate the path to value for our customers."

This is the latest in a set of strategic hires as another process mining pioneer joins the Celonis powerhouse. Prof. Dr Wil van der Aalst, often cited as the Godfather of process mining and one of the top 10 most cited computer scientists in the world, joined Celonis as Chief Scientist, along with Lars Reinkemeyer, another process mining pioneer, who established one of the first Celonis Centers of Excellence at global industry giant Siemens and authored "Process Mining in Action: Principles, Use Cases and Outlook."

Kuhn adds that "for successful process transformation, Process Mining and automation are essential. But using process intelligence as a search engine for automation opportunities alone is like having the latest iPhone and only using it for SMS. It barely scratches the surface of what's possible. Celonis gives you the power to go beyond automation, enabling customers to orchestrate all the working parts of their business, and continuously optimize performance across the top, bottom and green line. This is where the value is really created and how businesses of the future will run."

